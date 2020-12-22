Crime reports: Teenager wrecks vehicle trying to outrun police

A Vicksburg teenager is lucky he was not severely injured or worse after wrecking the car he was driving while attempting to run from the police.

According to a report from the Vicksburg Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle traveling north on U.S 61 North at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The 2004 Chevrolet Impala initially stopped north of the County Lane intersection, then drove away as the officer approached on foot.

The vehicle turned onto Culkin Road near Abe’s Tire, then turned left on Culkin Road and crossed the overpass over U.S. 61 with the officer in pursuit.

The chase ended near the intersection of Culkin Road and Kolb Road when the Impala left the roadway and rolled over.

The driver, 16, was taken to Merit Health River Region and later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center as a precaution.

The driver was later cited for no driver’s license, no insurance and reckless driving.

In other reports:

• On Monday, at 3:28 p.m., officers responded to Patriots Motor Sports, 1029 Hwy 61 North, in reference to a theft of two off-road vehicles. The complainant reported an unknown person entered the shop area of the property around 4 a.m. Sunday and took the vehicles.