December 22, 2020

Grand Gulf provided a $13,600 grant to CARES in support of its Celebrating Community Unity Christmas Event. Pictured above, from left, is Grand Gulf General Manager Brad Wertz, Director Rob Melton and CARES President Linda Ory. (Submitted Photo)

Grand Gulf values community partnerships, spreads holiday cheer

By Staff Reports

Published 9:26 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

PORT GIBSON — From hosting food drives to providing gifts for families in need, Grand Gulf Nuclear Station team members gathered to spread the spirit of giving this holiday season.

“This holiday season has been different from any other year due to COVID-19. Our communities need our help now more than ever, and the Grand Gulf team has been tremendous to provide support,” said Ed Garrison, Entergy’s Grand Gulf Nuclear Station recovery manager. “Community service and charitable initiatives are a great way for co-workers to connect around a common goal.”

The team donated more than 150 turkeys to families during Thanksgiving. Grand Gulf coordinated with local churches to provide meals by organizing meal pick-ups or deliveries. More than 350 plates of food were given away.

Annually, Grand Gulf’s Women in Nuclear chapter conducts a friendly competition among team members collecting nonperishable food items for man food panties throughout Claiborne County and the surrounding area. This year, more than 20,000 nonperishable food items were donated.

Pantries that have received non-perishable food donations include Emergency Shelter Team of Port Gibson, Christian Volunteers of Port Gibson, TRAID of Port Gibson, the Salvation Army of Vicksburg, Storehouse Community Food Pantry of Vicksburg, the Jefferson County Senior Citizen Center of Fayette, New Hope Food Pantry and the Stew Pot of Natchez.

“Our local community is very important to us at Entergy and the Grand Gulf nuclear plant,” Garrison said. “We should give back to help those who are in need. Entergy encourages and supports our efforts to assist our communities during these times; it is gratifying.”

Just in time for the holidays, Grand Gulf team members made a monetary donation to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, enabling them to purchase various supplies. Grand Gulf also participated in the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

