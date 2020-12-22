Johnson’s double-double sends Gators past Brandon

The Vicksburg Gators are picking up some steam as the first half of the 2020-21 basketball season nears its end.

Lacaris Johnson posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Keshawn Brown and Taylon Smith also scored in double figures to lead the Gators to a 64-54 victory over Brandon on Tuesday.

Smith hit five 3-pointers — the second game in a row he has made that many — and finished with a team-high 17 points. Brown had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Jaden Williams scored only seven points, but contributed 17 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Kameron Brown had seven points and five assists, and Sean Hardy totaled eight points, six rebounds and five assists.

Vicksburg (5-3) won its fourth consecutive game, and will try to make it five in a row Wednesday when it takes on tournament host South Pike at Christmas Round Ball Tournament.

Vicksburg’s girls’ team will also play South Pike at 3 p.m., and the boys follow at 4:30.

Union Christian 59, Porter’s Chapel 39

Lawson Selby had his second consecutive double-digit scoring game, but it wasn’t enough to give Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team a victory in the finale of its holiday tournament on Tuesday.

Selby finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for PCA. Willie Rogers added 10 points and six rebounds, while Jace Riggs and Braden Kapp scored six points apiece.

PCA split its two games in the tournament. It beat Tallulah Academy 42-40 on Monday, as Selby scored a team-high 13 points.

Tyler Washington added 11 points and six rebounds for PCA, while Rogers grabbed 10 rebounds.