December 22, 2020

Salvation Army sends out plea for support as Red Kettle program nears an end

By Staff Reports

Published 10:13 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donations to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this year are different, with less of the iconic red kettles and bell-ringers outside of local stores and more online options to give instead.

For the remainder of this week, donations to our Red Kettle Campaign can be given online at SalvationArmyALMKettle.org and at the register during checkout at participating local retailers.

“We started this kettle season with a goal of $80,000, and thanks to our donors, we have raised $24,535.96 so far. We are so appreciative and honored that our community has supported us during this difficult time,” The Salvation Army of Vicksburg said in a release Tuesday. “We have one week left in the Christmas season, so we would like to ask again for your help in joining the #FightForGood.

Donations through the Red Kettle program fuel The Salvation Army’s local programs and services — providing food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, Christmas assistance for families in need, and so much more.

The Salvation Army has used red kettles to fundraise at Christmastime for 130 years, and although this year looks a little different, the kettles still bring positive change to the Vicksburg and Warren County community.

“Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign. We rely heavily on the funds received during this season to fund our feeding and shelter programs. We are so thankful for those who have supported us thus far,” said Major Janna Torgerson, The Salvation Army of Vicksburg Corps Officer. “Please help us make this season a big win for our neighbors in need.”

To support The Salvation Army, visit SalArmyALMKettle.org. For more information on Red Kettle Season and how The Salvation Army is serving in Vicksburg, contact Torgerson at (601) 456-4444.

