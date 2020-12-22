expand
December 22, 2020

Vicksburg’s private schools announce positive cases among staff and students

By Staff Reports

Published 11:16 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

In their weekly reporting to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Vicksburg’s two private schools reported a number of active COVID-19 cases.

Porter’s Chapel Academy announced Monday that for the week ending Dec. 18, it had three staff members test positive for COVID-19. It also reported one student had tested positive and three others were quarantined due to possible exposure.

At Vicksburg Catholic School, officials reported two positive cases among its teaching staff, while two other teachers were quarantined. It also reported 11 students at St. Francis Xavier were quarantined.

The numbers reported by Vicksburg Catholic Schools did not include any case reports at St. Aloysius, given that school officials moved all grades 7 through 12 to virtual learning over the final week of the fall semester due to a number of confirmed cases the previous week.

Just like the Vicksburg Warren School District, Dec. 18 marked the final day of fall semester classes for both Porter’s Chapel Academy and Vicksburg Catholic School.

