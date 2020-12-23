expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

County sets new record for COVID-19 cases Wednesday

By Tim Reeves

Published 9:10 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

One day after being added to the list of state-declared virus hot spots, Warren County set a one-day record for new COVID-19 cases with 57.

The new cases were reported Wednesday by the Mississippi State Department of Health. The previous one-day high was 56 cases reported on Aug. 8.

The new cases continue to make December the single worst month of the now 9-month pandemic, as a total of 619 cases have been reported. December is the first month to surpass 600 new cases and has well-surpassed July as the worst month. In July, Warren County reported 521 cases.

As for being declared a hot spot, the declaration by Gov. Tate Reeves does not change the ongoing efforts by city and county leaders to mitigate the spread of the virus. When state officials declared counties hot spots, they have installed a mask mandate and social distancing measures. Since both the city and the county have more strict measures in place than the state orders,  Reeves’ announcement Tuesday does not have much impact locally.

Monday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors announced their ongoing COVID-19 measures will go through Feb. 1, while Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced Tuesday that the city’s more enhanced measures will now go through Jan. 15.

Since Warren County reported its first COVID-19 case on March 29, the county has reported 2,406 cases and 74 deaths.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

James Doss Martin

Armed robbery suspect appears in court, receives $150K bond

Undercover drug operation leads to two arrests

Laverne Patricia Coleman Johnson

Crime

Armed robbery suspect appears in court, receives $150K bond

Crime

Undercover drug operation leads to two arrests

COVID-19

Flaggs postpones getting vaccine until after first responders get theirs

BREAKING NEWS

County sets new record for COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Teenager wrecks vehicle trying to outrun police

COVID-19

Reeves adds Warren County to list of COVID-19 virus hot spots

COVID-19

Vicksburg’s private schools announce positive cases among staff and students

Faith

Salvation Army sends out plea for support as Red Kettle program nears an end

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 deaths hit record levels in state, Warren County

Business

Grand Gulf values community partnerships, spreads holiday cheer

News

Sherman Avenue’s Henderson sets ‘high and clear expectations’ for her students

COVID-19

Flaggs said he will take COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

Crime

Crime reports: Two Vicksburg residents face felony drug charges

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect arrested

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District reports positive COVID-19 cases as Christmas break begins

Local

Harper no longer county’s prosecuting attorney, special election set to fill vacancy

Health

Herring’s fight against cancer has been both painful and a blessing

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Local

Sheriff plans to continue search for hunters on Christmas Day if needed

COVID-19

Warren County sets grim milestone in months-long COVID-19 pandemic

Local

Parman wants her students to be positioned to chase their dreams

Downtown Vicksburg

Sorry to report, but Warren County has no chance of a white Christmas

Local

Ole Miss announces Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll

Local

Area residents among Hinds’ Fall 2020 graduates