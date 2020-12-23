expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

James Doss Martin

By Staff Reports

Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Graveside services for Mr. James Doss Martin will be held on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dellie C. Robinson officiating. Interment will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home. Public viewing with social distancing and face coverings will be Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mr. Martin passed on Dec. 22, 2020, at Merit Health River Region after a brief illness. Mr. Martin was 72.

Mr. Martin was an honorably discharged veteran and a graduate of Alcorn State University. He was formerly employed with Sharkey County School District, Alcorn State University and Yazoo Public School District where he retired. Mr. Martin was a member and served as a deacon of Locust Grove M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randle Martin and Wheatie Bell Wilson Martin and his siblings, Lucille Bland, Martha Ann Martin, Randle Martin Jr., A. B. Martin and Roland Martin.

Mr. Martin is survived by his sons, Ivan (Connie) Martin of Fort Worth, Texas and Kelvin (Chelsi) Martin of Houston, Texas; granddaughter, Kennis J. Martin of Houston, Texas; sisters, Rose Mae Pomerlee, Lovie Martin, Lizzie Martin and Pauline (Andrew) Thames; brothers, C.W. (Josephine) Martin and Onester Martin; numerous nieces and nephews; other family and friends including a special friend, Renoritha Wilson.

More News

James Doss Martin

Armed robbery suspect appears in court, receives $150K bond

Undercover drug operation leads to two arrests

Laverne Patricia Coleman Johnson

Crime

Armed robbery suspect appears in court, receives $150K bond

Crime

Undercover drug operation leads to two arrests

COVID-19

Flaggs postpones getting vaccine until after first responders get theirs

BREAKING NEWS

County sets new record for COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Crime

Crime reports: Teenager wrecks vehicle trying to outrun police

COVID-19

Reeves adds Warren County to list of COVID-19 virus hot spots

COVID-19

Vicksburg’s private schools announce positive cases among staff and students

Faith

Salvation Army sends out plea for support as Red Kettle program nears an end

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 deaths hit record levels in state, Warren County

Business

Grand Gulf values community partnerships, spreads holiday cheer

News

Sherman Avenue’s Henderson sets ‘high and clear expectations’ for her students

COVID-19

Flaggs said he will take COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

Crime

Crime reports: Two Vicksburg residents face felony drug charges

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect arrested

Local

Vicksburg Warren School District reports positive COVID-19 cases as Christmas break begins

Local

Harper no longer county’s prosecuting attorney, special election set to fill vacancy

Health

Herring’s fight against cancer has been both painful and a blessing

Local

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Local

Sheriff plans to continue search for hunters on Christmas Day if needed

COVID-19

Warren County sets grim milestone in months-long COVID-19 pandemic

Local

Parman wants her students to be positioned to chase their dreams

Downtown Vicksburg

Sorry to report, but Warren County has no chance of a white Christmas

Local

Ole Miss announces Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll

Local

Area residents among Hinds’ Fall 2020 graduates