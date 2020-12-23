expand
December 23, 2020

Chancey Gray and Clarence Wooten

Undercover drug operation leads to two arrests

By Tim Reeves

Published 2:19 pm Wednesday, December 23, 2020

An underground drug investigation led to the arrest of two Vicksburg men Wednesday morning.

During an operation of Cossar Court early Wednesday, the Vicksburg Police Department arrested Chancey Gray, 45, and Clarence Wooten, 42. They both now face felony charges.

Gray was arrested on one count of sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He will be held without bound until his court appearance later this week.

Wooten was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A firearm reported stolen to the Vicksburg Police Department was recovered in his possession. He will also be held without bond pending his initial appearance.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

