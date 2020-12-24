expand
December 25, 2020

Christmas Eve’s report shows COVID-19 surge continues

By Tim Reeves

Published 9:50 am Thursday, December 24, 2020

While many had the day off work this Christmas Eve, the COVID-19 virus continued its surge in Warren County.

Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 37 new cases in Warren County. The total brings the number of cases reported during the months-long pandemic to 2,443.

Over the past two weeks, the measuring stick used by state officials to declare county’s virus hot spots — one of which is Warren County, a total of 418 new cases have been reported. That is the most for any two-week period of the pandemic that began in Mississippi on March 11.

The new cases also continue December’s run as the single-worst month of the pandemic when it comes to new cases reported. So far this month, Warren County has reported 656 cases. At this pace, Warren County could see a total of more than 800 cases before the month ends.

Thankfully, Thursday’s report did not include any additional deaths connected to the virus. So far in December, 17 virus-related deaths have been confirmed, the second-worst month of the pandemic. In August, Warren County reported 21 deaths.

