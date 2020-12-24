Warren County children share their Letters to Santa

Below are the hundreds upon hundreds of Letters to Santa received and typed in by a few of The Vicksburg Post’s trusted elves, led by head ‘Letter to Santa’ Elf Anna Kate Doiron.

From those students in pre-K, to those mid-way through their third grade year, students at each of the schools in Warren County contributed.

While the letters were published in the Dec. 23 edition of The Vicksburg Post, and shared here online at vicksburgpost.com, please know the letters were also sent to the North Pole.

Thanks again to each of the helpers who took the time to type each of these letters and to our partners at the United Way of West Central Mississippi and the United Way’s Excel By 5 program in bringing together this annual special section.

BEECHWOOD

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like spiderman toy.

From,

Klayton Pugh

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a barbie doll.

From,

Karmyn Bailey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a paw patrol boat.

From,

Wyatt Rost

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like dumptruck.

From,

Brycen Phelps

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a barbie dreamhouse.

From,

Carmiah Williams

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a barbie dream house.

From,

Millie Ruth Thompson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a new house.

From,

Malika Patel

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a snow globe.

From,

Kyla Baxley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an Elsa bike and Baby.

From,

Kinsey Poole

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like the lion guard

From,

Kace Green

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like dinosaurs.

From,

Noah Hales

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like makeup.

From,

Laura Beth Stokes

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a train.

From,

Leiram Diaz-Mejias

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a LOL doll.

From,

Ellie Moulder

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a paw patrol fire truck.

From,

Mason Carpenter

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a spiderman.

From,

Avion Pierce

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a new hoverboard.

From,

Kyndal Williams

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a rainbow pony cycle.

From,

Baylor Hays

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a lawn mower.

From,

Cannan Ainsworth

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like some slime.

From,

Aubrey Simmons

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a soccerball.

From,

Henry Bennett

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a babydoll.

From,

Kinsley Hayes

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a sword.

From,

Wyatt Carr

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a barbie doll.

From,

Charlotte Smith-Lyon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like some hot wheels.

From,

Bennett Dunkin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a remote control wall climbing car.

From,

Kannon Banks “Sharky”

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a super wings transforming plane.

From,

Virgil Ellis

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie House and a car that I can drive. I also need some new purple slime and a Christmas shirt. My mommy needs a ring and my daddy needs a Monster Truck to ride in the dirt. I want a Monkey game, too. I want a shark game that gets the fish.

Love,

Penelope-Williams

Dear Santa,

I would like a Remote Control Truck, a truck and a 4 Wheeler that I can drive, and the song “Jingle Bells. Please bring a headband for my sister and a Santa Clause that sings. Can you get my momma a new red car? Her name is Taylor. My aunt “Ba-back” needs a closet door.

Love,

Bentley Thompson

Dear Santa,

I would like “talkie walkies”, a toy “Mrs. True”, a toy flamingo, and a Robot game. I think my mama wants a toy money and my daddy wants a soft black jacket. I also want a pink eraser and a real pink marker.

Love,

Christopher Munson

Dear Santa,

I want a toy turkey. I want a dragon, not like a real one but a fake one. I like Dino trucks too. I want another elf, too. I want some Lord of the Rings toys. I want my sister to get a turtle. Bring my momma a doll and my daddy likes dragons like me.

Love,

Samuel Sullivan

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie Doll, a Barbie car, and a Barbie House. I also would like an ice-cream game like at school. (Squeeze, Scoop, and Count Ice Cream Shop) I really want nail polish but my momma want let me. I think my momma needs a Christmas shirt and my daddy needs a hunting shirt.

Love,

Kennedy Turner

Dear Santa.

I would like some big wheels like a Big Remote Control Monster Truck. I also want a toy Lego Mario and a toy gun that shoots 20,000 feet. I want a whole box of toy monster trucks to play with. Oh, I want a Dinosaur Christmas tree. My mama wants a new jacket and my daddy wants new tools.

Love,

Jack Stewart

Dear Santa,

I want a harmonica for Christmas. I also want a truck that I can drive outside. I want a “sandpit”. I need some new black shoes like my old ones. I want a Cartoon Cat Costume to play in. My mom needs a new phone and my dad a computer.

Love,

Abel Perry

Dear Santa,

I want a train track and some games. I also want a race car, fire truck, helicopter, and some kitchen stuff. You can bring my mommy a pretty necklace and my daddy needs hunting or fishing stuff.

Love,

Patton Greene

Dear Santa,

I want a teddy bear, a baby doll, and a diamond necklace. I also want a pink headband and some Princess books. I think my brother wants a gun. My momma would like a crown and my dad wants a bucket for the horses. I also needs new gloves.

Love,

Kynsley-Cain

Dear Santa,

I want a big eraser and a Grinch book. I also want some markers and Grinch toys. I like trucks, too. I want a spinning thing that lights up. My momma would like a sand castle and my daddy would like sand.

Love,

Ryder-Tillotson

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy dog, a Barbie Doll house and barbies. I want a Christmas hat and a toy penguin. I want a crown and a new ball. My momma wants a Christmas Tree and my daddy wants a basketball. My sister wants a basketball goal.

Love,

Evani-Labh

Dear Santa,

I want a truck that I can drive in the grass and toy trucks to play with. I want a new shirt, a soccer ball, and a remote control truck. My sister likes trucks too. My momma needs a new car and my daddy needs a new truck.

Love,

Nate Turbville

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like baby spirit.

From,

Aubree Schmidt

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like robot toy.

From,

Tyrese Harris

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like bow and arrow and fourwheeler.

From,

Clayton Muirhead

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a spiderman toy.

From,

Clayton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like dinosaur.

From,

Daigan Hall

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a robot.

From,

Gavin Hinton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a moana princess.

From,

Sadie Litsey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an Xbox.

From,

David Foley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a barbie camper trailer.

From,

Preslee Robinson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like dinosaur.

From,

Joey Miller

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I woul like a kubbles, some shoppies, and LOL dolls.

Love,

Natilynn Murphy

Dear Santa,

My name is MarKale I would like you to me a ryran toy for Christmas.

MarKale Williams

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a lego avengers, a lego ninjago, and a lego minecraft building kit. Thank you and merry Christmas.

Your friend,

Peyten Bryant

Dear Santa,

I want a Rccar I want a dog. I want 10000M dollars.

Your friend,

Corbin Jordan

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a robot and Godzilla play set. I think an ironman would be cool too. I wo’nt to thank you for last yers gifs. And I will make you cookies.

Love,

Taj Patrikb

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL doll and a Christmas outrite.

Your friend,

Bro’le Brown

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL house. I want a LOL car. I want a LOL doll.

Your friend,

Da’Mari Williams

Dear Santa,

I want a roller coasterg nerf guns, and teh more sisters please every kid at leeast one gift thank you for the presents.

Strickland Stanton

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is three LOL dolls and one Barbie and a Garman! Shepaard.

Thanks,!

Layah King

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like prodigy account and the minecraft mall.

Your friend,

Ty Wong

Dear Santa,

My name is momo. I have been a good girl this year. I would like a rocking Horse, pillow and a toy camera.

Thanks!

I am six.

Simone Hall

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a hoverboard, dirt bike and four wheeler.

Your friend,

Jaylen Wright

Dear Santa,

I want an toy werewolf I want an dog toy. I want an cat toy.

Your friend,

Waylon Taylor

Dear Santa,

I would love to have a new LOL doll, new Books, and a new barbie

Your friend,

Jaycee Davison

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for Christmas. The first thing I want is a bike. Next I want a phone. The last thing is a puppy. Fome Weslyn and I am six years old.

Your friend,

Weslyn Moulder

Dear Santa,

I wunt a ples car that you can drive in.

Your friend,

Bryson van Diyke

Dear Santa,

I would like a drone, an LOL watch, and a big jar of slime. I have been very good this year! Thank you!

Your friend,

Aurelia Rowland

Dear Santa,

I want a diary, lots of baby dolls and accessories. I also want a new bedroom set with Led Lights.

Mckenzie King

Dear Santa,

How are your reinbeer and your elves? Would you and Mrs Claus like some cookies? I would like an LOL doll and a JoJo doll. I would also like a dog named Princess.

Love,

Genesis

Dear Santa,

We have a elf at school Santa is that one of your elfs? I want a omg doll remix LOL doll and omg house for Christmas.

Love,

Nadiya

Dear Santa,

I love you so much. I would want to hug you but I am asleep now. I want a dog home how is Mrs. Claus doing I love your Raindeer a lot I love you Santa and Rudollf I love my mom but you I love you infinity I’m super good I love dad to much. You must love me. I would like a real elf wachting me I want a Wii game and a Wii.

Love,

Julian

Dear Santa,

Are your reindeer okay? I clothes shoes video games.

Love,

Jaquay

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer feeling Please can I a have a Nintendo switch a xbox and a green drone for Christmas.

Love,

Cameron

Dear Santa,

I want Legos and super mario and a switch.

Love,

Caleb

Dear Santa,

You are nice and I like your elfs. Do your elfs help you load your gifts? Your elf is spiying on the students and is on the shelf with the wolf. I want stuffed dog and games on my tv and lots of toys.

Love,

Karlos

Dear Santa,

May I get a ps 5 and a i Phone6 and shoes.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

How are the elfs? I have been good Santa. I want a Nintendo Swich and all of the treasure x toys and Santa I have been good. PS my brother has been good too. How are the reindeer?

Love,

Hayden

Dear Santa,

I know that I have been a little good and bad. I wanted a toy puppy an a nintendo switch an a omg music box. Love you santa an elfs.

Love,

Clara

Dear Santa,

I know I been a little bad but can you get me presents please? Can you get me a nef gun and a BB gun last one Nerf Pack.

Love,

Sawyer

Dear Santa,

Every Christmas you come and you make happy so this Chrismas I want a stuffed animal wolf, toy elf, necklace, oh and how are the elf and Mrs. Claus? How is she and how are you? I love John the elf. I’m so good in class and at home. Love you Santa and Mrs. Claus. I love all of your elfs. Please get me more gifts and last I love all of your sweet reindeer.

Love,

Janie

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I really want a Barbie and a LOL Doll and a squishy pies.

Love,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I wont for Christmas is a pink dog and with yellow dogs. A real elf that can watch for me at Christmas. How is Mrs. Clause doing. How is the reindeer doing?

Love,

Farrah

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I want a ps5. Electric scooter, and iphone11. How are you Santa? I love you Santa!

Love,

Aperriun

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs Claus? I want a hoverboard charger. I want a toy elf and a squishy toy.

Love,

Aynslee

Dear Santa,

How are the elfs? I want a minecrat game, a easy bakeoven, and Roblox toys. Thank you!

Love,

Kameron Brown

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa! I hope you are having a good time at home. I want a dad doll and a baby doll and a stuffed animal puppy. Love you Santa. You are the best Santa.

Love,

Madelyn

Dear Santa,

I was good this year. I want LOL doll, baby doll, and Slime. Thank you!

Love,

Aubree Barnett

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year! I help my mom with a lot of things. I want a brand new big Batman toy that I can build all by myself. I want a wide city for my other Batman toys. I also want a big Paw Patrol toy with Chase in it. Thank you!

Love,

Kohlson Thomason

Dear Santa,

I was good this year. I want hairdorables doll, 10 LOLs and white fox stuffed animal with a collar that says Snowball.

Love,

Navy Hales

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a green bike. Thank you.

Love,

Nickolas Ashley

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want tens and ones blocks. Thank you.

Love,

Javon Stowers

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Nintendo Switch and boots and video games for the Nintendo Switch. Thank you!

Love,

Aubree Redman

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a very good girl this year. Here is my Christmas list. All I want for Christmas is a house, a iphone, and lots of money.

Love,

Aaleyah Julee

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a dog for Christmas. I would like a toy butt brfly. I would like a toy frog

Thank you

Breleigh

Dear Santa,

I hope everyone is well at the North Pole. We’re all well. For Christmas, I would like a big Nerf gun with a scope, an electric guitar, and an RC carplane

Love,

Mason Selby

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl and my cat has been too. I would like a LOL Doll and a hot wheels track with cars.

Love,

Jordyn Cate

Dear Santa,

My name is Skyla Johnson, and I am 6 years old. I have been trying to be very good this year. For Christmas this year, I would like a Nintendo Switch and an LOL Surprise Remix. I also would like for the Corona Virus to go away. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Skyla

Hey Santa,

It’s me Colton here! I just wanted to write you a letter and let you know Ihave been a good boy this year. I wanted to write this letter and give you a list of things I would love to receive. I would love a fortnite game, and xbox, and I would love farming simulator ig. I hope I am able to get these.

Love,

Colton

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie house, a toy car that can talk, and some new shoes. You can give me some more things if you want.

Love,

Lingfei

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a barbie, lol surprise doll, and clothes.

Aaliyah Gardner

Dear Santa,

My name is Carter Beamon. I have been a very good boy this year. Please bring me a Bluey Plush, a Trampoling and a Baby Yoda.

Love,

Carter

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a keyboard, Minecraft game and Hot wheels track.

Thank you,

Nate Bennett

Dear Santa,

My name is Christian Williams. I am 7 years old. I have been very nice this year.

I would like a Nintendo switch with minecraft game, scooter, a happy Christmas.

Your friend,

Christian

Dear Santa,

I want a ps5, shoes, and a remote control truck for Christmas. I have been a very good boy this year.

Love,

Kingston Paye

Dear Santa,

Can I get LOLs, a toy fortune cookie, and can I get a new Ipad?

Thank you I love you

Kaleigh Bell

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a new baseball glove. I would also like a Rocar and I would really like to get to see you. I have been very good this week.

Love,

Ledger Sessum

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a dog. Also for Christmas Santa I would like a trimpline. Santa can you also bring me a blw bike and a playstation 4 game.

Thank you Santa

Tyron

Dear Santa,

I want a DJ Stand and a JoJo Siwa necklace.

Love,

Ella

Dear Santa,

I would like wrestler toys. I would also like jungle animal. I have been good.

Love,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

I really want a elf for Christmas. I want a baby doll and asesers. I want a toy dat and dog. I want iPid. I want a toy pet.

Your friend,

Armonni

Dear Santa,

I want some robut I want pets and hats and outfits on amung us. I want wifi at my house my room clean whith magic. I want a nice cuddly puppy. I want chocolet I want to quit dance now. A phone.

Love,

Emma Grace Sullivan

Dear Santa,

You know I asked for a new bike. You know I asked for a tramplen. I know who needs that more than me pepole who probubly never got a gift in there life please give them all of it please but save my brothers and sisters gifts please.

Love,

Grace

Dear Santa.

First I want a skateboard. I want a rablox statcue. I want lego world. How is it at the north pole. I hope you have great time at the north pole Santa.

You’re freind

Aden

Dear Santa,

I want a nintendo switch, remote control drone, army man action figure, and toy tanks. A board game and a toy light saber.

Love,

De’monte

Dear Santa,

I want my own Elf on the Shelf for Christmas. I want some things on my Christmas list. I want flat stanly books. And a kitten too. Dose seedy have eny frinds at the North Pole elf frinds. PS. Can you help my Meme pleas.

Sincerely,

Harrison Clint Hendrix

Dear Santa,

I want a robot Santa. How you doying Santa? I want a cat Santa. You ben good Santa. I want a cening robot.

Your friend,

Ashton

Dear Santa,

How is your day Santa. I hop it good Santa. I want to now what I am on the good or dab Santa. Thank you let me have a erle Prant. Santa can I have a ps5. Santa can I have a Phoin Santa. Santa can I have a pc.

Love,

Corbin

Dear Santa,

I wont a ball in a fonu in a ball haosh in a dalt in cosz in soroz

Love,

DeKayla

Dear Santa,

I want a beybey pistol. Neakst: I want a real fourwiler. The neakst: I wont toy trucks. The neakst thing I wont is toy guns finly I want a real pupy and how is roodoff. Last I want a iPhone 12

Love,

Jacob Anthony Lagrone

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I want a toy cat that can talk, a tedy bear, and a new ipad. How is the North Pole? I wish you a merry Christmas.

Love,

Lingfei

Dear Santa,

Hawl are is it at the Northe Polw. I want a badre for Christmas. Halw are vare reindeer. I want a iepad. Football game for Christmas.

Love Santa

Brayden

Dear Santa,

On Christmas I wot a wwe figrs in a iPad. I wot a footbol in a dog Christmas is so fun. For Christmas I wot a toy chuck it is fun on Christmas Day.

Love,

Cortez Bailey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want to have a PS5 for my Dad and for me I want a cat and a game for my nintendo swich.

Love,

Jake

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa I wot you to not what I wot for Christmas. I wot a T boot a yoyo a go car to and I wot a cat

Love,

Jamye

Dear Santa,

Santa how is the north pole. This is want for Christmas I want a smart wach. Next I want a new hoverboard. Theird I want a barbie doll. Forth can you give my baby brother a truck and a car. Next can you bring my baby sister a barbiy doll dream house. Next can you bring me a IPad. Santa can you bring my baby sister and baby brother a toy phone but can you give my baby brother a boy phone. And can you give my baby sister a girl phone. Santa can you give my mom and bad a PS5. Santa can you bring me some slime.

Dear Santa,

I will like a goo jit zoos. May I get a nintndo. Can you gev my brother pos. Will you gev me a pupey. I wott a grone for Christmas. I love the Prezs you gev me. Can I have a PSfive

Titus

Dear Santa,

I hope you and the elfs are doing good today and are you feeling good and how are the reindeer at the northe pole! And are you and the elfs doing ok and a hope I could meet you today and do you have roodoff. And i like your siaye a lot i think it looks cool. And i think the coolist reindeer is roodoff.

Love,

Jared

Hey Santa how is it going this is what I want for Christmas beyblade ps5 iphone12 light up beyblade set narf gun trampoline.

Love,

Samuel Jackson

Dear Santa,

How are you i want a drit bike four Christmas and a ps5. I want a nuff gun four Christmas. I want a trampoline for Christmas.

I love you,

Caleigh Whitley Amy

Dear Santa,

Santa I wot 1000 Pokeman if you can not sin me 500.

Blake Thurman

Dear Santa,

Game light nurf gun. Iphone

JaQuay Brooks

Dear Santa,

I what a trampoline. I want a little car. I what a LOL. I what a 5 suprise I what a nuw bike with a baskt.

Love,

Lani Marie Thurman

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa I have been good or you could say ok. I want a baby doll and a Omg doll. And a lol doll plese and a barbi doll and a iphone case and a desk.

Love,

Chloe Harris

Dear Santa,

I want a baby and a xbox a electric scooter a trampoline a Iphon and a nurf gun

Love,

Clayton Richmond

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa this is wat I wot for Christmas a xbox one ohr are the raindeer going i love chrismas.

Kolden Brooks

Dear Santa,

Hi how are you doing. iPhone 11. Ps5. sion game. Nurf gun.

Jaxson Wilson

Dear Santa,

Have r you. I wat a ps5 IPhone electric scooter.

Love,

ADerrien Payne

Dear Santa,

I won’t a nurf gun, xbox, pokemon and a electric sooter that is all.

Love,

Mason Truly

Dear Santa,

What want for Christmas is a guitur and Roblox gift cards and an electric motorcycle and an space phone.

From,

Olsen Warren

Dear Santa,

I want a headset 1 bucks a la mandlorian and a bike

Your friend,

Drake

Dear Santa,

I want an xbox and a headset and a keyboard and computer. Merry Christmas Santa.

Case Simmons

Dear Santa,

I what is for Christmas is a new bike and a new toycar and a calenbar and a roblox and a Hotwheel and a xbox. I love Santa.

From,

Mason Poole

Dear Santa,

I hope your having a good time at North Pole

I love you Santa

Aubrey Barnes

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well and elfs you will love the cookies I have for you. Hou meny toys per minute. I look forward to seeing you at walmart next week to see you and make sure you bring Rudolph. I love the movie Rudolph the red nosed Reindeer.

Your friend,

Meile

Dear Santal

This is my favorite holiday I love Christmas I love Santa and Ms. Clause too. I hope I’m not on the bad list and i have a good Christmas.

From,

Alaina Johnson

Dear Santa,

Let me tell you what all of my pets have been up to! Cleo have been felling good since we took her to the vet. I tot Lucky to fetch a stick. I whop I can gev stray some courage this yare. But i woulb like thousins of Logo boxes minecraft, ghost boosters anb Jurasic Park. Anb a mod texerpack for minecraft. And a nother controller for my xbox1.

Your truly,

Keith

Dear Santa,

I want a wagon, skatbord, droms sate.

Love,

Callie

Dear Santa,

What I want for Critmas is a rc truck, and 1 iPad, and a xbox, and a dirt bike.

Love,

Camden

Dear Santa,

I want a LOL surprise remix doll. I want a apply phone for chimis I want a naklis for chimis

Love,

Madison

Dear Santa,

I want for Christam is a hav brod a Nerf gun, Rc truck, and ulechel drit bicke trow scoter a gaming comter and a PC.

Love,

Tanner

Dear Santa,

I want a tindoswich and a teddy a new book and a fig spiner to a new blacrit and a ordmit.

Corbin Henson

Dear Santa,

A phone, cande, trall bike, x box, crome book, pilow, blachit, dog, cat, slime, and see a youtuber, and have fun.

Yo best

Faith Wilkerson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like markers, a sketch pad, a guitar, clothes, shoes, an xbox 360, and books thats all I want for Christmas.

Yours truly,

Brooke

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas, doll, lols, omg lols, stuffed animals, books, hoodies, new bresses, xbox, elf on the shelf, slime, and a mini globe

Youre’s truly,

Aleigha

Dear Santa,

I want a golf cart and a nurf gun and a swich pocket knife ipods dask xbox TV IPhone 11 pro Blue Slime green slime red slime guld slime 22

Your best

Sicily Smith

Dear Santa,

I want a phone and I want a bike I want playshation iPhone and I want a xbox game to my xbox 360 I want some Josn and I want playshat

Love,

Makaleb

Dear Santa,

For Christmas want a ps5 avr control and headset and 200 dollars and to have 100 blow pops.

Yours sincerely,

Micheal

Dear Santa,

What I want for Chirstmas first I want a cold toy sled and I want a iphone 11 pro and a LOL doll and a lot of bobcat bucks like Ms. Perry that will be all

Love,

Eryiah Mazie

Dear Santa,

I want a trampaleen for Chrismas and I want an arcade to thats what I want for Chrismas.

Yours truly,

Keng Smith

Dear Santa,

Wut I won’t for Christmas is a New Bike, hunting stuff, smile, and some bracelet, and that all I won’t for Christmas.

Love,

Kiley Pode

Dear Santa,

I whon’t makeup palit and a makeup bag and a x box and games and face mack and a baby Bed and some baby stuff Nivet Pech lipcare and you to fice my elf Niki

Your love,

Riley Evans

Dear Santa,

Can you plese get me a skdoter and a puppet plese and a bike.

Kayden Harris

Dear Santa,

I will like a PS5, candy, hoverbord, phone, telscope, and toys. My PS5 will be gold my telscope will be silver my phone will be blue and my hover bord will be white.

Jayveon

Dear Santa,

I would like a fornite gift card, roblox gift card so i can buy v-bux and rubux. I would like lazer tag, Airsoft gun so i can Play with in family. Santa I would like some hert stuf so i can play with my family and my cosands. I would like some toys cloths so I can play with my toys and i need more cloths. I would like some bb’s for my bb gun. And a duck call so when i go hunting ducks

Yours truly from

Caden Orman

Dear Santa,

I don’t really now what I want for Cristmas but I do now I want a stufed anmail 2 of them please. But like I said I don’t no what I want so it really can be a suprise. But in the past I have made wishes, you probubbly now them if you do will you give me the stuf. But if my parints don’t get me airpoods will you please.

Love you,

Bella

Dear Santa,

I would like a scooter and a LOL surprise doll. And a five surprise brands. And a iPad. And shoe’s.

Jade

Dear Santa,

I will lik ps5, and but a new xbox and shoes. The shoes, will be dark blue and clothes. The cloth will be red and blue. At last i want a roblox gift card 3 gift card my list.

Brayden Leach

Dear Santa,

I would like bearded dragon, food, toys, cage, and the biggiest gummy worm. Also a bed for the bearded dragon cage. Lastly a water bottle. With a light.

Yours truly,

Gianna Galarza

Dear Santa,

I would like a gameing set ups, a bike, a caker later, a skate pake, a spac ship, a dron, a pet bird, a traplin

Kom Ron White

Dear Santa,

I would like skates, baby Yoda, Mourchy suit, some chairs, Motersicle, playground set, and tell Delan hello and i can’t wait to see her.

Yours truly,

Nicholas Williams

Dear Santa,

This year i will like a hoverboard, phone, and a elf neax year, a bady alive boll, crappino from Starbuck. After Harly I would like a new dog just as cute as hem one of your raindeer Pashovo Seanz

Zhoi Jackson

Dear Santa Claus,

I want one thing for Christmas. I hope you give what I want. I want my dad back and i always will want him even if im 60 I want him back! Please.

Rylee

Dear Santa,

I would like a pack of jelleyfrouit, Setanflarin Pens, Lofted Bed, Desk, LED lights, a ginepig and gray and brown ugh slepers, and close. I would like all flavers of jelleyfrouit, in the sixteen pack of Setanflarin pen’s. Aney color lofted bed, aney color desk, LED light rinedow once, a gray, withe and brown ginepig, a pire of gray and brown ugh slepers, and under amed pants, and shirts. And a chair

Your friend,

Jaci Ashley

Dear Santa and Miss Closs,

I have been good this year. I would like to have a pair of skates and candy, and I will like earring’s and a doll and frozen blanket, and a frozen dress, and a computer and a tablet.

Your’s truly,

Angel

Dear Santa,

I will like anything for Christmas.

Name: Tyler

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike for ChSam. It would be blue. And i want a gift card to amzon and get toys. And a xbox and a lot of games. And to go wach a football game with my Mom and Dad. and all of the tops in the wold. And a horse that is black and fast. And he could swim fast.

Yours truly,

Owen Hebtem

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing good at your work shop. And, what I want for Cristmas is a mac book or a crom book and I want some dresser I guess. And, I was good And, I will bake cookies for Santa Claws And, Milk for him And, drink Hot chocolate on Cristmas.

Love,

Addison Carranay

Dear Santa,.

Santa I hope you and the randeer and Mrs. Claus are doing well my name is Tramiya Williams and I am 8 year old Santa this is all I want for Chrstmas a blinger, start watch. Orbeez foot bath Brilliant, Crayola Inspiration Aatcase, fingerlings, and I have been good.

Love,

Tramiya

Dear Santa,

I hope I have been good this year. I saw three stars in made a wish. Heres what I want a dirtbike a streelwheel.

Love,

K’Juan

Dear Santa,

I will my best to be good this year but I have been good. Got what I want for this year is a good Casthmas and a elf and one last thing I want is a Ipone this year. I hope I see you next year bye be good. Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Love,

Brooklyn Stewart

Dear Santa,

How is the north pole for Chirsmas i want a ps5 a motor and a hoverboard and a mouse an some new shoes cloths and a ps and a hat and a dasth ton. I have been good this year.

Love,

Gerald Knight

Dear Santa,

I wish you have a happey Christmas I din good this yeru. I won’t a motrtruc, ps4, a jent to i wish you have a happey Christmas.

Love,

LJ

Dear Santa,

How are you ding have you ben eating a lot of cookies and dring a lot of milk. For Christmas I want a ps5, beyblade, phone. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

Cameron Nion

Dear Santa,

I hope I don’t get coal. I been good this year. I hope I get a dirt bike and move led lights that all I want for Chirsmas and I will give you your favorite cookes.

Love,

Taylor Coshy

Dear Santa,

For Chrismas I want an eletrik skuter and an rccar, an a Phone, an shoes, what is your favrte tip of cookes. I will be good until you vist.

Love,

Jayden Green

Dear Santa,

I hope that you are having a good time at the North Pole. for Christmas. I want a tv for my room. I want a f steev big TV and mini TV. I want a new hoverboard Charger. I want a drone. I want a ps3.

Love,

Samuel Somerville

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. And I hope you and the elfs has a good Christmas and a goo new year. And I been trying to be good this year. And I won’t a 25 gif card.

Love,

Declan Acuff

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy. All I want for Christmas is a ps5 and the love of my famliy. My mom has been working every day and my sisther car got hit so can you give her a new one. We got a new dog and her name is ginger so can you give her a bed with her name on it. So Santa can I get all that stuff for my family.

Love,

Aiden Brown

Dear Santa,

I have tryed to be good this year. I hope you are having a good day. And I don’t want coal. Here’s what I want a bike, a black leather jackit, a drone, a laser light, and a kid go cart a ps4, a gaming chair, and Vision gogles and some Jordens.

Love,

Aiden Weeks

Dear Santa.

I try to get on the good list and how are Mrs. Claus. And I won’t for Christmas is a iphone 6, airpods, hoverboard, clothes, shoes, LOL, pint and pencils collection.

Love,

Lailah Barnes

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a hoverboard, LOL set, a Nike jaket, and I really hate you and Mrs. Claus are doing good.

Love,

Bobbi Folex

Dear Santa.,

I hope you are well an I hope all of you are an this is what I want VR, tv, inflatedle ball, a Bike. an xbox one, and a gameing chair, I can’t wait until next year!

Love,

Kolton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like playstation 5, spiderman toys, spongebob and Sonic toys and legos.

From,

Kinsler Matheson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a playstation 5, spongebob video games, and legos.

Love,

Leben Johnson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a nintendo switch and a gymnastics barbie.

From,

Heidi Holliman

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like blocks, and Daniel tiger.

From,

Hayden Love

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a smart board, vhs TV, and angry birds toys

From,

Zoey Smith

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an orange sucker and a big truck.

From,

Christopher Pearman

BOVINA

Dear Santa,

I want a roblox giftcard and a real baby doll and a appl watch.

Love,

Rayshawna Jones

Dear Santa,

I want a gaming chair a pool not a baby pool. When I said a non baby pool I MEAN A NON BABY POOL! If you dont know what I mean i mean a pool that you can SWIM FOR PETES SAKE! My pool is like one of those blow up pools…. I dunno what else to write.

Love,

Carmac Wiedenfeld

Dear Santa,

I want a rill puppy a i phone 12 apple pad and another elf so my elf aint bord.

Love,

Star Holified

Dear Santa,

You are the best Santa. I only want 2 things for Christmas. A pink girl elf and sister location

plushies.

Love,

Jarbrlesha Carter

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good time. I want a nice fourwiller and a nice Christmas. I hope you have a nice peaceful life.

Love,

Joshua Hickman

Dear Santa,

I wat sum lego sets. I wot some nerf bulets. I want some cars.

Love,

Ryder

Dear Santa,

I want a drawing seat. Santa I want a toy elf. I want a toy santa.

Love,

Isabell Hayes

Dear Santa,

I want a barby doll house and a computer. I want a doll family and a elf. I want a dunusor mask I want a watch that you can play games, text, and call.

Love,

Alice Glennon

Dear Santa,

I want a new bike and a new phone and a x box.

Love,

Braxton

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard and a new bike and airpods apple watch that all i want santa i hope i been good list this year because i want some presents.

Love,

Elkreyiona Wilson

Dear Santa,

I want a hovercart and dirtbike gear. Please help the other kids.

Love,

Sam Huffty

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a play-doh.

Love,

Alyson Clay

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a scooter .

Love,

Andy Morgan

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a dinosaurs .

Love,

Brantley Love

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a my little pony castle.

Love,

Dolan Grey

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a legoz.

Love,

Gabriel Chausse

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a toy makeup.

Love,

Laney Lynch

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a Barbie House.

Love,

Kamyra Jones

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a Dinosaur.

Love,

Levi Lambert

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a Optimus Prime.

Love,

Michael McLaughlin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a Ranger.

Love,

Noah Warner

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a Barbie House.

Love,

Olivia Hull

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my Christmas gift last year. I have tried to be good. Please bring me a babydoll.

Love,

Sadie Warren

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a xbox.

Love,

Tai’len

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a LOL doll and a talking babydoll.

Love,

Tilli

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a remote control car,

From,

Carter

Dear Santa,

I would like a talking doll and a Christmas tree.

Love,

Lelia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a four wheeler.

Love,

Ar’jace

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want all the avenger toys.

Love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a my life doll kitchen and bathroom.

Love,

Nora

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a LOL doll.

Love,

Audrey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a barbie.

Love,

Makenzie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a Spiderman robot.

Love,

J’Candence

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a barbie ambulance.

Love,

Finley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a monster truck.

Love,

Riley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a dinosaur.

Love,

Brock

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a skateboard.

Love,

Rylee

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am so glad you are coming this year! I would like electric skooters, please. I hope it shows! I hope you like our cookies.

Love,

Abel Ross

Dear Santa,

I want coconut and coconut milk. I also want a smart watch I want a barbie doll. I need some JoJo siwa headphones and a new water bottle. I also need some underware. I wish for a pet and a giant barbiedoll house.

Mary Christmas!

Love,

Aaya Stinson

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait to bake your cookies and feed you reindeer. I would like some head phones some books some shoes. I wish for a bunch of bady live stuff like a bottle, some bady clothes, some diapers, some bady shoes, some bady live food. I want a mirror that flips into a jewery box.

Love,

Ryleigh

Dear Santa,

I love how you care for us so much. I like the gifts you give me but Christmas is a time to love and share. Can I please gace a lol remix doll kit? I also want a cat and a dog. I could use a pair of fuzzy socks.

Love,

Lexie Layne Powers

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like for Christmas, Legos, videogames, hotwheels, and dat gun. I wish for cardy and snow.

Love,

Maddox Lugo

Dear Santa,

I met my AR goal. I have been working hard. I love my elf rua. Your hat and coat is beautiful. You look like a sweet and jolly man. I would like a barbie revel. Santa, I would like a barbie adventurer. I need some headphones for school.

Love,

Blakely

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for Christmas! U am ready for presents! So what i want is TMNT toy’s, avenger toys, a smart watch, and more sleep mask.

Love,

Luke Alan Lowery

Dear Santa,

I wish for a I phone 12. I need a fourwheeler, ps5, a gucci belt, and a gold chain.

Love,

Ceddarius Roomia

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole? I wish for some slime. I want some LOL dolls. I want more candy. I need some cute fuzzy socks. I need more stickers for my bike.

Love,

Olivia Maher

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole? I would like a football, gloves, a skateboard, and new clears. I wish for a computer. I need socks.

Love,

Cooper Alexander

Dear Santa,

I want frozen II PJ’s, a kitten, a scooter, a climbing wall, a new dress, a purse, and snow! I hope you have a Mary Christmas!

Love,

Mary Passman

Dear Santa,

I want to know how you are? I have been good. I have been working hard at school. I want a bunch of candy and I really want slime and barbies.

Love,

Alyssa Lindsey

Dear Santa,

I am excited ti feed the rein deer! I want a Chake up bag. I wish for a kitten that does not get big. I need headphones and a lunch box.

Love,

Sophia Welch

Dear Santa,

I love Santa! You are the best. I want a LOL dollhouse and a x-box, a horse and a dog.

Love,

Brian Brown

Dear Santa,

Are you coming to my house? I want a gold watch and Louis Vutton shoes. I want to win a lottery. I want to play is super cup fortnite.

Love,

Mickey Grayer

Dear Santa,

I’m glad Christmas is coming up! I wish for $10,000. I would like a ps5, Iphone 12,

arrows,headphones, running shoes. Have a great Christmas, Ho Ho Ho!

Love,

Aiden Bullock

Dear Santa,

I want some cloths, headphones, books, lunchbox, mask, shoes, cow, xbox, hampster, Dirt Bike, rifle, pony. I wish for a good home.

Love,

Lane Bryant

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like a few things for Christmas. I want a skateboard an Picman plushies. I would like a connect 4 game. I would also like some pokemon cards too. Can’t wait for Christmas day!

Love,

Danny Fillebaum

Dear Santa,

Christmas Time is my favorite time! It is a time for kindness and sharing. I have been a good helpful boy. I have a “need”, a “want”, and a “wish” on my list this year. First I have outgrown my hoodie and would like to have a blue one, if possible. Next on my list are some new, blue headphones. Yes, blue is my favorite color. For my final item, my big wish, is a PS4 gaming system. They cost a lot so, I will keep my fingers crossed. I hope you can read my letter and travel safely on your trip around the world!

Love,

Michael Hearn

Dear Santa,

I hope the elves are doing good. Thank you for Buddy! Buddy is funny! I love you! I want an American Doll. I want a mermaid tal with a fin. I want a sand box playset.

Love,

Callen

Dear Santa,

Can you get my mom and step dad a gift from me? Can you give my paps, Wesrin, Drake a gift from me. Hey Santa, please give a gift to buddy and give my teacher a gift too please. Can you give the elf at my house a gift from me? Please I want some blinger.

Love,

Layla

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? There are some things that I want. I want a PS5, xbox, skateboard. Thank you for the elf and stockings. It will mean the world to me if you gave my mom a car.

Love,

Travis Dillard

Dear Santa,

How is it in the Northpole? Can I have a xbox? I want a scooter for Christmas please. I will leave you cookies. Santa, remember I have two homes please.

Love,

Jake

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can you bring me a yoyo? Where do you leave the sleigh. Can you bring Nyker some veucks. Can you bring Blak some snacks? Can you bring me a go can. I am thankful fo my friends.

Love,

Mike Goodman

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good year. I can’t wait until Christmas. I want a omg lol doll chillax. I also want a omg roller chick. And the lol doll camper.

Love,

Madelyn Hembree

Dear Santa,

Is the reindeer doing good? Are you good Santa? I want a PS$. I want a robot dog. I want a phone. I want a Tv. Thank you for all the presents. I been trying to be good!

Love,

Reid Hood

Dear Santa,

Have the eleves been good? Can I have a xbox for Christmas? I would like a whole pack of Lols. Thanke you for my family.

Love,

Juliana Lee

Dear Santa,

How are you? I could use a ntendo switch. I will try to get some snacks for you. P.S. Please don’t writ back in cursive.

Love,

Thomson

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope well! Here are a few things that I want: a basketball goal, gaming chair, nintendo switch, and a new game for my Xbox. I love you!

Love,

Ryker

Dear Santa,

I want a play station? Can you bring me a new bike? Santa, Can you please bring me markers?

Love,

Blake Parker

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I want to give a TV to someone who really needs it. Please don’t give me coal. I just want my whole family there I don’t care if I have presents or not. Thanks for bring nice.

Love,

Hadley Parker

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want LED lights, new shoes, some boots, hats, video games, and some jeans.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. All I want is to stay home with my dog Coco. Can you get me some LED lights and a denim jacket?

Love,

Shontainija Roger

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I have teal roller skates? Can I also have a I pod? I have been so good this year. I am glad you could send Ralph. I hope none of the elves got covid-19. And thank you for the stockings.

Love,

Kyla Sloan

Dear Santa,

How are the 8 reindeer? I want a ranger, kayak trailer, and a new bike. Please send my sister a bike and my mom some jewelry.

Love,

Cale Stokes

Dear Santa,

How do you get all around the world? I want a baby yoda toy I want clothes. I want you to bring my brother something and my mommy and daddy. Thank you for my clothes you gave me.

Love,

Victoria Young

Dear Santa,

How’s it been going? I want Nike AIr forces. I really like Christmas Santa. It’s so much fun. I love Buddy he’s so much fun. Santa I have been good these days.

Love,

Jamaria Ramsey

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a new keyboard and the new Ps5!

Love,

Marquez Wright

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. For Christmas I want a big big peppa pig house and might pups paw patrol set. I promise to leave out carrots for pender and cookies for you!

Love,

Waylon Wigley

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. This year I have been good some of the time. What I want for Christmas is a camera and piano and I promise to leave cookies and milk for you!

Love,

Mary Grace

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been good some of the time. This year I would like a hang glider and hot wheels set and I promise to leave you cookies!

Love,

Elijah

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. This year I have been good some of the time. What I would like this Christmas is X box and a robot and I promise to leave cookies for you!

Love,

Isaiah

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I want most this Christmas is a remote control lizard and a robo doll. I promise to leave out a note for you!

Love,

Samuel

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I have been good some od the time this year. This year I want a toy gun and key chains and I promise ti leave out cookies for you!

Love,

Nathan

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. This year I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is dino toys and robo toys. I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Love,

Anthony

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. This year I have been good some of the time. For Christmas, I want a stuffed animal and unicorntoy.

Love,

Audreigh

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. This Christmas I want a electric scooter and robot. I promise to leave cookies for you!

Love,

Luke

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. This year I am 5 years old. I have been good a;; pf the time.; This Christmas I want a skateboard and elftoy. I promise to leave cookies for you!

Love,

Robert

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been good all of the time. This year I want a tool sensor and school toys. I will leave cookies for you!

Love,

Christian

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. I want a baby alive doll abd LOL dolls. I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Love,

Cedzanera

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. I would like a dirtbike and hoverboard. I will leave cookies for you!

Love,

Cohen

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I want most is a GA Wheeler and aake car. I promise to leave a cookie for you.

Love,

Grayson

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. This Christmas I want slime and LOL. I promise to leave out milk for you.

Love,

Faith

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. I want a camera and phone. I will leave cookies for you.

Love,

Ayden

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. I want a truck, computer and a monster. I promise to leave cookies for you.

Love,

Ryan

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I have been good all the time. II want a punchan bag and books. I will leave you cookies.

Love,

Soren

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. I want a big Elsa and a unicorn. I promise to leave cookies for you.

Love,

Raylee

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. I want a monster truck and a toy neck. I will leave cookies for you.

Love,

Caleb

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. I want a big doll and a babydoll. I promise to leave cookies for you.

Love,

Adalynn

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. For Christmas I want a golden train and a glow in the dark track. I will leave cookies for you.

Love,

Miers

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been good some of the time. I want gymnastic stuff and a new bike. I will leave you cookies!

Love,

Graci

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I have been good some of the time. This year, I want a Christmas Tree and a Flamingo. I will leave you cookies!

Love,

Kate

Dear Santa,

I have been good some of the time. I am 5 years old. I want shopkins and hatchables and I promise to leave you a note and cookies.

Love,

Kaitlyn

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I have been good all of the time. I want a new football for Christmas!

Love,

Titus

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a real Hors and a video game that you shoot guys.

Love,

Diego Williamson

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a dog and a baby alive.

Love,

Camryn

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a monster truck toy.

Love,

Jersiah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a elephant friend and a chocolate bunny.

Love,

Anna

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want some dinosaur and a gun.

Love,

Aidon

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want for the germs to go away and a babydoll.

Love,

Sophie

Dear Santa,

I have been quite good this year, I want a nintndo switch and a purple dragon.

Love,

Colby

Dear Santa,

I have been quite good. I want a babe alive and a real cat.

Love,

Tariyah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a skatbrd and a hot wheel truk.

Love,

Elijah

Dear Santa,

I have been quite good. I want mini boos and a drawing set.

Love,

Zoelynn

Dear Santa,

I have been very good, I want a speaker and a toy car.

Love,

Jailee

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a red on truck and a army tank. Love,

Joseph

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a tablit and a toy car.

Love,

James

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a gun and a purple tablit.

Love,

Ryliegh

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a bat man toy and more bat man toys.

Love,

Ranger

Dear Santa,

I have been very gppd. I want a car and a robot.

Love,

Isaiah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a nitendo switch and a bike.

Love,

Carter

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a remot kontrol truck and a big tede bear.

Love,

George

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a nitendo switch and a 4 wheeler.

Love,

Levi

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a scooter and a barbie.

Love,

Rivers

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a pink tablet and a barbie set.

Love,

Lewis

Dear Santa,

I have been quite good. I want a pet unicorn and a pupe dog.

Love,

Addilyn

Dear Santa,

I have been quite good. I want a toy dinosaur and a lot of toys.

Love,

Jace

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a kitchen and some food.

Love,

Brodie

Dear Santa,

How are you? Anyways I have been a good boy this year. I want a tackle box for my dog max Can I have a big big nurf gun? And last I want a i phone?

Love,

Alton

Dear Santa,

I just wanted to say how have you been? Like I mean there is a lot of toys you have to make. I just want to tell you that I won’t a dirt bike, a phone, a ps4, Assassin’s creed game card, and a surprise present from you.

Love,

Collin Brock

Dear Santa,

Will you please bring me the new ps5, Jordan’s, Xbox, I phone 12 or 11, Mackbook for school. How was your day?

Love,

Jaquarius King

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you are great. I’m great and Elfy is too. So may I get a sewing machine, a baby alive, play house, Barbie Dream house, a bike, hover board, and a bunny!

Love,

Amirichael

Dear Santa,

How was your break? Can I please have some shoe skates, a nintendo headquarters, and the rest of the super mario Lego sets.

Love,

Parker Davies

Dear Santa,

How has your year been? I want a hunting puppy. I want a thousand dollars. I wanted my razor lifted. I want a trampoline. I want the new call of duty.

Love,

Austin Greer

Dear Santa,

I don’t want but one thing this year a HOVERBOARD! I’ve been really good. How old are you

really?

Love,

Analeigh Herring

Dear Santa,

I have been trying to be good all year around. Santa may I have a LOL doll, a lion, elf to stay home, Corona to stop spreading around the globe, and thats it. I would like for us to talk together everyday. Thank you.

Love,

Cataleya Johnson

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the new elf. She is very nice. How have you been? Here’s what I want for Christmas: OMG doll. Can it be a wag please? I want a boy lol doll. Puppy and stuffed animals.

Love,

Mary Ruth

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the elf Bella and the tree. How are the elves? I don’t got that much to say but have a good Christmas, bye!

Love,

Jer’myiah Mazie

Dear Santa,

I’m hoping every family hos a great holiday. Wishing for a better year in 2021. Hope you have a Happy Christmas.

Love,

Charlee Kate Barlow

Dear Santa,

I want a baby a cheetan. I want a little phonc, a family of LOL Dolls, JoJo Jackit. Do you like the snow? How are you feeling?

Love,

Olivia Haig

Dear Santa,

I want a blue and red nerf gun. I want a red foot ball. I want a dinosaur egg. I want a toy zombie. What is your favorite cookie? How are you feeling? How are the reindeer? Do you like playing in the snow?

Love,

Lanton Bush

Dear Santa,

I want a green toy zombie. I want a rainbow car. I want an ornge race car track. I want a big dino book. Do you like to play in the snow? How are you feeling? Do the elves make all the toys?

Love,

Roman Chausse

Dear Santa,

I want a blue kitten hous. I am wishing for a pink bike. I want a yellow notebook. I am wishing for a plushie.

Love,

Willow Goodnight

Dear Santa,

I would like a pink hover boand. I want a elf on the shelf. I wish for my mom to have a good time. I would like a baby cheetah.

Love,

Krista

Dear Santa,

I want a greer dirt bike. I need a dinosaur egg. How are you feeling? What are your favorite cookies?

Love,

Xavier Jones Jr.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a pink phone. Please santa can I have it? You are the best.

Love,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

I want a yo-yo.

I would like my cooler of yo-yo to be pink. Can I have a phone too?

Love,

Kich

Dear Santa,

I want a JoJo doll, a flute, A brown football, and a pet puppy. Do you play in the snow?

Love,

Felicity Love

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a pink barbie. I also want a jojo doll. I also want a blue hover bord.

Love,

Presley

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie doll and pink scooter. I want a JoJo doll. I want a $1,000 dollars to give my momma. Are you okay? How are you feeling?

Love,

Maryellen

Dear Santa,

Can I have a Ps5,hoverbord, and iphone 11. Do you play in the snow?

Love,

DeAnthony

Dear Santa,

I would like a football for kids. I want a Kong from Walmart. I am wishing for a new phone. How have you been doing? Do you feel okay? I love you.

Love,

Joshuah

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike and a red football. What is your faviorate cookie?

Love,

Easton

Dear Santa,

I want a dirtbik. I want a dino egg and a board I love you.

Love,

Jase

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a green phone. I want all the pokemon stuf. I wanta big football. I need a kid dirt bike.

Love,

Karson

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a skatebored ramp. I want a dirtbike and nurf gun. I am wishing for LED lights also.

Love,

Mark

Dear Santa,

I want a JoJo doll and a dollhouse. I want a phone and a bike. Do you like to play? Are you a

dude Santa? Love,

McKinley

Dear Santa,

I will like remix ven. I want a LOL pet. I will like a makeup stand. How are you feeling? I will make you some cookies.

Love,

Sher’nyah

Dear Santa,

I want a dirtbik. I want a blue football. I want a red I-phone. How are you feeling? Are you ready for Christmas?

Love,

Bryant

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything last year. I want my framily to have a good Christmas. Bring a big big monster truck. I want a pup. I want a picture of you. And a puppy is what I want for Christmas

this yeor.

Love,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a car and a truck. I want a dirt bike. I am wishing for a apple watch.

Love,

Jeremy

Dear Santa,

I loved my monster truck you gave me last year. A good Christmas. Want a Xbox. I want a fone. I want chocolate candy.

Love,

Dmitri Jones Jr.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the long board and elecereck scooter. I want to have a lot of bay blades burst.

Love,

Davis Ward

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my kayak. I want ten bay blads and ten rippers. I want my grandaddy to get better. I want a BBS.

Love,

Huntley Fowler

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the elexhixk scooter. And My family a good Crimias and I want a I phone 12, and a I pad. And a mirror for my mimi, and a apple woch, LOL camper.

Love,

Avery McLaughlin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my tramplin. I am wishing for a new dog. I want my mom and dad to have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Oliver Love

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the eletrike scuter. I am wishing for a dirt bike and a go truck and a muster truck.

Love,

Kamal Wesley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my paint. I am wishing for a dog, a elf, cat and a hat for Christmas.

Love,

Maya Brown

Dear Santa,

I wish for my mom to get a dragon. I wish a prinsis. I want a apple watch. I want a make up set. My sister a LOL doll.

Love,

Ellie Irby

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Go cart. My family is the best. I want a squeaky. I hope bell feels better. I am thankful for my teachers.

Love,

Ava Wooten

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my new jackit and pants. I am wishing for a scooter for christs.

Love,

McKinley Mayfield

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my monster truck. I want my family to have a great Christmas! I want a Xbox. I

want a I phone. I want sneakers. Louv you.

Love,

Aiden Huffty

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a dirtbike and a forwiller and shoos and a BB gun and a apple wach and a noo dog.

Love,

Timothy Strong

Dear Santa,

I want to thank you for the power ranger you gave me. A todle for my Nonnie. Elf, and fish for me.

Love,

Larry Thompson

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing great. I wish a bike as a Christmas present.

Love,

Iyad Altuwaity

Dear Santa,

I have been a nice girl. My wishlist for Christmas is a LOL Doll, Barbie Dolls, and a new bike. Be safe Santa and wear your mask.

Love,

Pharrah Moody

Dear Santa,

What a cool cold bep. Ol I want for is you.

Love,

Fischer Pecanty

BOWMAR

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! How are you? This year I would like a Lego Jurassic Park t-Rex escape set, The land before time DVD, play station 1996

Sincirouly,

Levi Declan Minnis

Dear Santa,

I relly hope for a huverbord and a i computer and a girl jermin shepord and a lol bukbed and munny and a lol hous and a camra and a smart tv and lol doll’s and a doll car and slime and a cholkboard and amercin girl doll’s and a bike and marcers and head founs and a socer ball and bing bags.

Thank you Santa,

Malaarie Bennett

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I will like a dron that lite up. Nex for Christmas I will like a romot crchred car. I will rely like a red camofosh new bike. With no traning rills. And finlly I wood like a hufurboad that lite up the corl it liteup is ranbow. Santa that is all the theeing I will lik.

From,

Campbell McLean

Dear Santa,

May I please have a LOL doll and a baby LOL doll and a omg lol doll. Also a baby alive doll. I am hopeing for a baby brother. I would also love to get a bike also a 5 surpise. Santa you can get me one ecara thing for a surprise. These are all the things that I want for Chismas.

From,

Jaiyva Shinall

Dear Santa,

The 5 things I wish for is a noon puppy and a omg doll and a box of litoo list Pet Shop’s asoe a kittin and my very one fusy buny phone case.

From,

Sophie V.T.

Dear Santa,

I want a relaly soft blanket for Christmas and a bunch of chapter books about unicorns. I also want some barbie stuff like cloths and shoes. I also wanta unicorn stuffed animal and some school suplies like pensells and erasers also thin makers to use. I love Cristmas.

From,

Marie Bourne

Dear Santa,

I wish for a Iphone and app wach app cumperter and books elfs a girl Elf. My mom a new iphone 11 my dad a iphone 11 and my mom appwach and app cumperter. Bff niclis for my mom and me. I love you. I won’t my famil tus of gifs. Chirstmas the best!!!

From,

Vanessa Smith

Dear Santa,

I hope for lots of things but the thing I want most is ahoverbord I reley ike hoverbords I like to ride them and thank you for my elf Grady he is the best elf in the world and Alex owr class elf you are the best Santa.

Thank you,

Brady Jones

Dear Santa,

What I wish for a skatebord and a nerf bow and ror and toys for my babby brother I wish for the world to be a best world ever and for my grandmother to be ok and Covid19 to go away and other bad stuf and if you touch a Elf do it loses macji.

Santa Merry Christmas,

Tacin Rain D

Dear Santa,

May I pleas have a iphone 11 and the ps5 and a controler for ps5 and ps4 I have 2 more things next I want some $. Now this is for my mom. I want you to give her a iPhone 11 and I an’t a blue case to go with my iPhone 11. Merry Christmas.

From,

Gayvin Turner

Dear Santa,

I wish for a sirvis dog and Dowzeldu game’s and a super Mareo doll and super Mireo 3D world and a weiru and a computer for me and my sister and a TV in my room with a xbox. I like it!

From,

Richie Southard

Dear Santa,

I won’t a bear and a unicorn. I love you!

From,

Chase Wreht

Dear Santa,

I want a RC car and power ranger Dino Chrge.

From,

Tommie

Dear Santa,

I won’t to turn Pollie la playgrounb.

Rylan

Dear Santa,

I want legos blocks and batman setup with joker.

From,

Carter S

Dear Santa,

I want a powerwheel with a sign of love, and a watch for Mrs. Logue

From,

Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I want markets, notebooks, and a tou tou unicorn.

From,

Hudson

Dear Santa,

I want clothes hoverboad and a skateboard.

From,

Kaylei Harris

Dear Santa,

I want a baybie buran and a parse fr my Mom.

From,

Eaige Rewwa Davis

Dear Santa,

I want toys

From,

Devin Nach

Dear Santa,

I want a toy puppy Snow glow.

From,

Rosalie

Dear Santa,

I like our elf at school. Her nume is Kisse. I want Pixi den.

From,

Esabella

Dear Santa,

I want a buvcam, LOL dolls, and big LOL dolls.

From,

Teagan

Dear Santa,

I want a video game that m dad and me can play.

From,

Carter O.

Dear Santa,

I wont c bb js pouode on ice

Ryan

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike and a pet reindeer.

From,

Carter B

Dear Santa,

I want a nerf gun, and a snow glow.

From,

Anderson

Dear Santa,

I want a lego set and a bocugun.

From,

Andrew

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a baskeetball and a football.

From,

Myke Divis

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like an electric scooter and a skateboard. I really want all of my family to be together for Christmas.

From,

Darci Bell

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like HotWheels. I love you

From,

Tymon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a helmet

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a power range toy and beyblades.

From

George

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a nem tablet makeup and kid

From,

Adelynn Ril

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like legoe Tyoon Hotweele. Love you

From,

Miles

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Barbie dream house. I love you

From,

Lana Jones

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a dog. I love you. I want a helmet.

From,

Garret Hudson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like minecraft. Thank you for toys.

From,

Ashton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Robot. I love you.

From,

Titus Williams

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a lego set. I love you.

From,

Brady

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like drone. I love you.

From,

Abram Rice

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like elf

From,

Nala Taylor

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a LOL sister. I love you.

From,

Pesley Love

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Barbie dream house and LOL. I love you so much.

From,

Jennifer Clay

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a omg doll. I love you.

From,

Avery Dean

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a baby alive bye bye doll.

From,

Braylee McDougal

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like popsicle, mcdonalds

From,

Bowen P

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like phew pen bag, electric scooter

From,

Owen Beard

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a LOL sister and mirowave.

From,

Madison Jones

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like barbie dolls i love you.

From,

Don

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like map.

From,

Kai Goodman

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Baby lol.

From,

Micah Butler

Dear Santa,

Ho is roodoff doowing I wote sam diftit sis was and a jumproe and a intinews is and a b windarow and a litl sras.

Love,

Blake

Dear Santa,

How are you and misisclas i jest what to let you and misis clas no thet i love you and misis clas and the elfs ges what we have a decrshin santa and this morning my elf kade sitg on it.

Love,

Chloe

Dear Santa,

Hay to the elf I wat for Cheme is a ced an a cegh.

Love,

Brooklynn

Dear Santa,

How r the els? I wot cmptr the sme as Conner’s.

Love,

Camden

Dear Santa,

How are the rand doing. I want a nerf gun mine gun.

Love,

Jace

Dear Santa,

How is the randeer. I wat a star won lego set.

Love,

Oakley

Dear Santa,

This has been a wonderful year. How is Msis Claus and the elfs. All I want for Christmis is a watch. Mery Christmis Santa.

Love,

Maggie

Dear Santa,

How is th rades goes but les mov on a house and a pocemo fid with stafe and a cut baby.

Love,

Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I am so so so thankful for you and your elfs you are the hardis workr. I know what I want for Christmas is a american girl doll and a phone and a bord game.

Love,

Kate

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa how are you? Alppel wach an a new ipad mini. A dog and a cat and new jaket.

Love,

Jayda

Dear Santa,

Mery Christmas I I am going to make you some cookes. I wad like a pone and a doll.

Love,

Mikiyah

Dear Santa,

Than you for my gifts last yer. I want Joss and an ulexa and a brbe campr and skool stuf for my desk and a ort kit and a elf and my oon kitiin and a rill fone.

Love,

Anirton

Dear Santa,

Hi santa I love you a lot!! And haw era the elfs and missis clos and for Christmas i want a phone.

Love,

Jarek

Dear Santa,

HI love u how is your mom is the litool rander ok is the elf makeing toys til your wif com see me ok i love u santa and i want for creshes is a jojocy bucbag and i want a litool rander see you lator.

Love,

A’Lasta

Dear Santa,

I hav a Destin my Destin is what is four footite cooks? And i what for Christmas is a iphone

Love,

Adriam

Dear Santa,

How is the belsnicl boowing what i wot of crimis is a fone lik my ud wn

Love,

Giles

Dear Santa,

How are the elfs how is your mom?

Love,

Pierce

Dear Santa,

I hope you are haveing a wondrflu year. How are the elfs? I want a a apple wacth for chrismis and a wite band with it pleas.

Love,

Annalise

Hello Santa how are you!

This year I would like Jurassic park toys and Jurassic world toys and playmobil ecto1A and land of the lost t-rex toy and tree house. I have been good.

Love,

Fletcher McInnis

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a puppy.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

Way are reindeer cold reindeer? I have been good and bad but I have been manely good. I would like a pikshr of you. I would also like a bike to and a sprise

Sincerely,

Emma Sumrall

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been very good. I would like a intendo swich and pokeymon and a ipad. Have a great Chismas!

Sincerely,

Greyton Mailhot

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like? I have been rille good. I would like the hambrger cat and the randir cat one mor thing I want the snow cat. Have a great Christmas!

Sincerely,

Colton Bass

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been osoom. I would like a efl and I would like a rader and a hug. Have a great Christmas.

Sincerely,

Cecilia Feibelman

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been incebe good! I would like a modesigle plees mac it black. I aso woued like a car and a minecraft bapack. Hav a great Christmas!

Sincerely,

Jacod Tennison

Dear Santa,

I am excited about Christmas! I have been good. I would like a toop gun and a wosh and a jrr jr Have a great Christmas!

Sincerley,

Lawson Lee

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like? I have been good. I would like a LOL has. And a bore seet. I osoe wot

Have a great Christmas

Sincerely,

Allie Blount

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like. I have been good and bad. I would like a ntidow swich and new Chawers for my xbox and clows. Have a great Christmas

Sincerely,

Jayceon Brown

Dear Santa,

Are the elve’s doin okay? I have been gd. I would like a I wot a lowl. And i wot a bacbun. Have a great Christmas!

Sincerely,

Derricka Tucker

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I have been good. I would like a dirt bike. I would like sum fateer toys. I would like sum sime. Have a great Christmas!

Sincerely,

Adyn Dorsey

Dear Santa,

Do you want some cookies? Ill give you some I have been very god. I would like a skrrufollore and a dron would be hise but the thing I rlly want is a robo dog plese have a great Christmas. Thack you

Sincerely,

Ellie Fraley

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I have been goot. I would like for Christmas a brb hast wat a plt. Have a great Christmas!

I love you!

Alison Rushing

Dear Santa,

Were is Elfe I miss him vere mulch can he come. I have been u litle bad. I am sre. I would like that rkade game a alechrik skooder that is blue an a intinde with Hello nober on it. Have a great Christmas! Sry for biing u little bad. I love u and elf.

Sincerely,

Ceepene Heggins

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? What kind fo cookies do you like? I have been a good I would like a nerf guns. I would like sum pokemon. I would like a dron. Have a great Christmas.

Sincerely,

Braxton Boler Lee

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I have been good and bad I would like a toy reindeer and a elf toy and a lunch box. Have a great Christmas! Santa

Sincerley,

Bryce Johnston

Dear Santa,

I love you becal Im thankful for you. Becal you give presen. I have been good ur bad. I would like Sponge bob Book and payhoy yda and a mask nekles wenth a rrak store mak.hve a grat Christmas.

Sincerely,

Van McKnight

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I have been prietty good. I would like a toy doll and a toy cat. I relley wated a dog. Have a great Christmas.

Sincerely,

Brooklyn tennison

Dear Santa,

How is roodoff doing? How are you? What kind of cooks do you like? I have been in the mittl. I would like mackup set and a phone and a pateset. Have a great Chrismas!

Sincerely,

Caroline Different

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like? I have been good I would like a cossbow and a four welor pawred bi gas I would also like a big three will or. Have a great Christmas.

Sincerely,

Grayson Boler

Dear Santa,

How are you> I have been pritty good. I would like a makeup set plees and a gulrymakeing a is sprkls a boy or not. Have a great Chrismas!

Sincerely,

Emma Pearl

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeers? I have been good. I would like a ipad and a lep and a nrf gun Have a great Christmas!

Sincerely,

Aden Patterson

Dear Santa,

What kind of cookies do you like? I have been rile good. I would like a brd book a speer a neth fish tank have a great Christmas

Sincerely,

Andrew Lee

Dear Santa,

I want a ii-pad and a tesla rester kmlakanchrole car and a lanbo

aventadoor Svj and a Bugott; shiron rmokanchrole car.

From,

Will Simon

Dear Santa,

I wan’t some Fnaf plushes. I aslu want some : shop with ms: Mesuyy:com

I spelled it wrong. Plush to pet a baby fox!

From,

Zoey Meachum

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents Santa. I wish I could see you. I hope I’m still on the nice list. I will try my best. For Christmas I want every single color of care bears. I also want my front tooth. And a bunny. I also want my kitten to love me so much.

From,

Riley Janotta

Dear Santa,

For Christmas i would like a nintindo swich. Slime sand, and a baseceat dall hoop, and deck oranisens. How are you boing? P.S. everyone is being good at school.

From,

Mary Helen Bradley

Dear Santa,

How are you. Am I on the naughty list if im not I would like a goldfish and a puppy. I hope you have a graet year.

Love,

Carey Andre Williams

Dear Santa,

For Christmas i want a scuter a hover bord. How was your day been. So hope I can get presents. I also hope that the elf comes to my howes again.

From,

Drew Parmegiani

Dear Santa,

Am I on the naty list or the nice list? I wand a nitenoo swich and a domnoic cars. and a forweeler skatboerd. A phone?

From,

Copellh Ross

Dear Santa,

Good day Santa. The thing I want most is a Zoney frum mi craft plese and merex crimas.

From,

John- Thomas

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? This year I would like a hoverboard, slime, benie boos, water bottle, orbee art, camra, roblox charcters, roblox gift card. A beach trip, emoji pillows, lego set, mini backpack, phone case. That’s what I would like this year. I hope I have been good.

From,

Charlotte Amborn

Dear Santa,

I will like a neaf gun and a lot of toy like rain how cons. Rain bow cons are the best. Ho, Ho, Ho

From,

Tel’lia

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4 and Box-490ns and Vay Vlades and Pokemon cards and adventer action figures ann power ranger ction figues and wwe all of the action figues and a hp computer.

From,

Jeremy

Dear Santa,

I want peace and harmony on earth. Also some Thomas toys.

From,

David Yates

Dear Santa,

How are things going at the North Pole? What I really want this year is a Pokemon laser light globe. It doesn’t matter which Pokemon. Merry Christmas!

From,

Bryson

Dear Santa,

I want a red car! And a fluffy cover: want one of those car you can ride in like kids and a chapterBook and a math book and a phone.

From,

Xyla W.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the prestn. I lick thim. So this year I would lick a rock kit a narf gun and a gife crt and x box1. We love Santa

From,

Paxton

Dear Santa,

Can you bing me a bike and bing ME good Fake triangle and bring me a Fake to sleep on Santa. Me and my dogs will have fun. Chimtie

From,

Taylor

Dear Santa,

I want a police car and a belt with a light a gun and a police baach and I wont a tool belt and i wont a heft gun and i wont a police hat and a toolhat.

Sincerely,

Joshua Burks

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a puppy and a barbie doll ? can i also please get a hoverbord and jellyfiurtes? The last thing is jordans and robux please Santa.

From,

Addisyn

Dear Santa,

I wish you a merry Christmas Santa! Santa i would like an electrick dirt bike. Allso I want a huver bord. The last thing I want is more beyhades.

From,

Beau

Dear Santa,

Your the best. Can I have a huver bord? Can i hav 1 pack of glow legos?

From,

Greyson

Dear Santa,

I love Chissmess I and I whant to tell you what i want for chissmess is a bracelet and a slimeset and a techer set and that is what i whant for chissmess.

From,

Rielynn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bing my prinze. I want headphone 2k21 choise a raseing game. Iphone 12 shose socks crainns readind book math boar thank you santa one more thing. Have a good chasmast Santa.

From,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

I want a new VR. I know it cost too much. It costs a 100 dollars. Thank you.

Colston

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a scate board! Also all of my freinds have an Elf, can I please get one! Me and my sister Charlotte realy need a room make-over, so can we please get a bunk bed! Also can I have a L.O.L. doll! I want the kind with the cool hair that changes! Santa, my mom has been working realy hard. My most important wish is for it to be more easy on my mom.

From,

Emilia Smith-Lyon

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a good Christmas when it becomes Christmas. I hope their are no strugles and mistakes and I hope you don’t get lost at night.

From,

Kitana

Dear Santa,

I wish for, The foster care senter to raise more money than they ever had so those kids can get toy and cloths and food. So can you help my school. Bowmar elmenty raies lots of mony this Penny harvest. The toy I want is Some Build a Bear cloths. Thank you

From,

Anna-Sophia Grace Fields

Dear Santa,

How are you how are the rain deer. There are a few things i want for Christmas 1 is a eletric scooter, laptop, a humungus hershy kiss, a x box, treacurx and a skatbourd and scates I hop you have a good day byee!

From,

Lane

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a pompom headban. I want a little bucket of slime and raycon earbunds, and a omg doll set, R LoL dolls, fox, a rainbow scrunchy, 5 surprize, a comporter for home, and a LoL remix doll. That is all a want for now bye Santa Claus.

From,

Braelynn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for bringing toys and joy to kids and adolts. Thank you for all you do.

From,

Owen Flowers

Dear Santa,

I want a fitbit and a rocket lancher, a baseball bat, a hoverbord, a football, a bucket of baseballs, a drown, a ps5 and madden 21, a kite. Thank you Santa

From,

Ellis

Dear Santa,

For X-mas I want a JK lol, flim for My polaroid, Amarican girl doll stuff, Barbie stuff, Snowlicis the OMG, fluffy slime, crunchy slime, reg. slime, i-pad, L.O.L glamper, l.O.l chalae, Glue gun, i-phone (I will be respondabe!!), poket knife, stuff for Wase and romeo.

From,

Vivian

Dear Santa,

What i want for Christmas is a wolf necklace a u.f.o drone a flexible car and last but not least a nintendo-switch and that is all folks or perhaps santa claus the best person in the world and i also want bakugah if you want to know the name alright I guess i really, really, will tell you ventus higpe choch.

From,

Gunner Ferguson

Dear Santa,

Your elf’s are being really funny at my house. But here is what I want! May I have a rose gold hover board? May I also have L.O.L. Remix super surprise. And L.O.L Remis Omg dol Kitty K and her friend. I would also like a google play card. and flamingo merch white t-shirt hoodie

From,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

for Christmas i want a , Omg Dolls, Doll house, Diary, iPhone 11, pillow Squishy, lol, Pets lol, glitter Pencils, LoL Bookbag and maching lunch Bow, makeup for kids, markers, erawer board and that is all i want Santa.

From,

Xa’miya Shears

Dear Santa,

I rily want a hovebord. and the 14 disny prenseses from Raph brakes the enternet. and 20 amercan girl dolls. and 20 bucets of slime. and the Barby camper, are plan, gream house. the Barby clocet. the game minecraft and umungus. all the NaNaNa suprise dolls. a toy girl stick and stick.

From,

Lilianne Lyle Satcher

Dear Santa,

Marry Christmas This is my Cristmas List I would Like A Skate Bord anD A HoverBorD anD The 80’s BB LOL Doll famly

From,

Lily Mclean

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is an iPhone 10 and amercen girl dolls and 5 LoL suprise dolls and 5 OMG dolls.

From,

Kaliyah Judge

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a very good girl. I would like American Girl doll clothes and American girl doll shops. I would also like a fluffy slime, but not to sticky. I would also like markers that can color in really small details. I also wish I was you, so I could eat cookies, and drink milk. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well.

From,

Mary Beckett Morgan

Dear Santa,

I will like a lot of art thing’s. I Love to make things. And I will like Slime also clear glue. and a scrunchies. I mean I Love Scrunchies they are s prety. 1000 Rubux for Christmas. and cotten candy mShere

From,

Addy

Dear Santa,

What I want for christms a rode and p.js to go with it also I wood like a fossil cit also an in tindo swich I upresheaet you kindnees.

From,

Anthens

Dear Santa,

I want 6 vbucks cards im giveine sto my freinds. The evbuck on the card, B 800 vburk thats how much I want on the card. I want a mandeloniam Castume from star wars, mand lorlane. I wont two nintendo switch controlers the ones that cand slide ofe, I want iPad Pro Then iPad 10. I want 2 iPhone 11s. I want the mandelorian Sniper and medle we pony I want a puppy to.

From,

Jake ruserell

Dear Santa,

I rilly want an american gril doll for Christmas. I been a good gril at school and at home to. I pay attention in classs and do what I am suposto do to. I rilly wand an American gril doll because they are so playfool and So cute to. now you know way I want an American gril doll for Christmas.

From,

Jayla Brown

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I want a lot of stuff for Christmas like a, Barbie chelse camper, a Big Big Big stuff teddy unicorn, and aLoL Omg unicorn doll also a new no training wheels purple and pink bike. Also, I think my sister wants a makup kit, Sims 4 and both of us want robux. And for my mom some bath and bodie works some new lip stick. And last but not least my dad but Santa this is diffrent I only want my dad to have Christmas with us thats all (and some Gucci). Thanks

From,

Majestye Blake

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I want the new Xbox series x or a ps5. Also i want some beyblades to play with maybe some veido games like skater xl

From,

Max LaSalle

Dear Santa,

I really really watn a new tube and a tire for Christmas so I can ride my dirt bike. I want a x-box for Christmas. And I also want 100 markers for Christmas to. And I want a blue bike for Christmas. I want a Football I for Christmas. And I want a pump and needtel for Christmas. And I Really Really Really want a Phone! Merry Christmas!

From,

Henry

Dear Santa,

I would like Atun of stuft animals. I Also want a pupey But shsh don’t tell my mom. I also want weeles wich are shose. I love my elfs so much can I keep them forevery. I think I have been good You need to asks the elfs. I also would like the hool Serecs ef Ella direse thats my name. can you tell our old elf that I said hi. Exsacly how cold is it up thire? Your good firend Ella. Have a Merriy Chrismas.

From,

Ella

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year and this is what I want on Christmas and this is a toy I really want.

Amoug us characters 2. 20 bucks 3. A blue nintendo swich 4. Aphmua toys 5. iphone 11 pro and max and my last one is a college dgree.

From,

Zuzu/Zhae

Dear Santa,

I want my mom and dad to have a good day and Santa I want everybody to be happy Santa I want you to see me and you have a great day every day happy new year Christmas you and your efes have good Christmas I love you Santa. Santa I want homeless people to have a home to stay in and money and a car.

From,

Tyree Odom

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christ mas is a barbie house and a Barbie Doll and slime and so we will make cookies for you and milk and my faily will drink hot coco is milk your favorite thing to drink and give good Presents to my family. and Happy Christmas.

Fron,

Latae I Truitt

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a Ps5 with NBA 2k21 Next geen and a new tv and new shoes and a gameing setup and I want a lot of fortnite vbucks. and off with Chirstan dior and gucci and Louis Vuitton. With a drove and money that is all i wont for Chirstmas last new BasteBall and dog with a Phoelzund iPad Pro

From,

Peyton Walker

Dear Santa,

I have been wating for Cristmas morning! This year I feel like I have been prety good. I think I want a big box of coler penciles and Some sticky notes. I will lev you some good milk and cookies they will be very good. This year I also want a i-Phone for a cristmas present. I hope you like my story!

From,

Laney Kate Bennett

Dear Santa,

I’ve been waiting for this time of year. I’ve been a very good girl I helped mom with dishes dad with commercials and more. Here are some things I want for Christmas I really want a new phone case and money. I hope Ruby is giving me a good report. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a happy new year. Make sure the reindeer stay on track.

From,

Audie

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa I realh want some Pokemon packs, a nother computer, , mbom tv for my ibroke computer. some new shoes some money a robux gift card and my one rudoph baby elf thats all I want for Christmas and steppers. and my on ocalas vr and my onh brone, and a hundred doller bill

From,

Easton 17

Dear Santa,

I wish for a rubber band braclet kit. You are the best! If you can I want 20 dollars please. I love Christmas. Also I want jewalry, For exsample rings, braclets and necklaces. I also wish for a new ginactic mat. I wish for new clothes to. Hope you can do all you can. Thankyou for everything. Happy hoilday!

From,

Raegan

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a computer any kind it doesn’t matter. Something else I would like is a mini kitchen set becaus I like to cook alot. I wish I had alot of money so I could give it to dog shelters- and charity. The last thing I wish for is a small white puppy I also may Like Scrunchies.

From,

Rustyana Walton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a pogostick and 2k21 and madden 21 and a new basketball and a Jerry rice jersey and a drone and a controler. a basket ball goal.

From,

Michael

Dear Santa,

I want a PS5 and a New iPhone-12. Then I want a mill v-bucks. Then I need some Kleets. Then I want RC car and RC boat. Santa I hope you like my list.

From,

Cole Butler

Dear Santa,

I hop I can get and anvill a safe toy gold toy dimand toy red ston a red ston torch a notml torch, thir toys evey thing mincraft if you, can find it or make it can I git it ples.

From,

Charles Bond

Dear Santa,

Tick Tack toy toy. Her minme doll. Hachumls.

From,

Lanie

Dear Santa,

all I want for Chrirstmas is… A KITTEN THAT IS ALL I WANT! But I want some more stuff. Oh I want a Big Big sister LOL. Don, vip pets, and hover board. If you do not give those to me. I will be okay. You must Know My Elf MiMi she is a girl Elf holding a Nutcracker. Bye Santa!

From,

Mary Bullen

Dear Santa,

I want a PC thanks and pokemon sond and sheild thats it I just want 4 things thats it thank you and can you please send me an elf thank you that is all I want

From,

Edward

Dear Santa,

I LOVE YOU and I am gad that you mad chismes is a Thing and I Love my teacher. and do wen we be a litel bet bad bosume of our toys get tacen u way!

From,

I LER

Dear Santa,

Ive been mostly good exeft when Im with my sister all I really really want is the hover board and the flair hoodie. I would like everything else but I know you have your hands full.

From,

Bam McDougal

Dear Santa,

I want a computer for Christmas. I want a robux gift card for roblox. Oh I need a matress. Oh can I have some new sandals or boots either one works. Oh can I have a thea stitton book. Thank you for making toys for us.

From,

Olivia Lee

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa here are some thigs I want for Christmas led lights my hat weelf that is all i want for Christmas

From,

Christian

Dear Santa,

I WANT fOOd tAtt4

From,

John

Dear Santa,

You are a very kind person because you delivere every person in the world presents. This year for Christmas I want a vertule reality headset with handles and and and stand and two blue electric scooters that are all around downtown one for me and one for my mom.

From,

Mari Jane Hixson

Dear Santa,

What i want for Christmas is a hoverboard a ipod and a Pc for Chrismas that’s all I want.

From,

Noah Porier

Dear Santa,

I want my famly to have a good Chrtstmis with me and I want my dad and me to have fun.

From,

Wiley Henson

Dear Santa,

I whants a dirt bikes and just any toys.

From,

Aiden Murphy

Dear Santa,

I hop I can get and anvill a safe toy gold toy dimand toy red stan or red ston torch a normal torch, thir toys evey thing mincraft if you can find it or make it can I git it ples.

From,

Charles Bond

DANA ROAD

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Whitney and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie house, bumballs, snowflake. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Whitney Thompson

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Dallys and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Flowers, pink light, gumball machine. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Dallys Phillips

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jayda and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Baby doll, candy ball machine, necklace. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Jayda Ford

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Daelyn and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Incredible Hulk, sabta, cookie monster. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Daelyn Phillips

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Braxton and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Dinosaur, light up car, toy snake. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Braxton Parson

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Kaylie and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Babydoll, barbie dreamhouse, pencil case. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Kaylie Palmer

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Layla and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Phana, nails, dog. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Layla Ramsey

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Eden and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Peppas House and Dinosaur. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Eden DuPre

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Winter and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Camera, car, car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Winter Fevrier

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Winter and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Yo-yo, gum, gloves. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Kolby Johnson

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Maliylbo and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Babydoll, dog, clothes. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Maliylbo

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Kard and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Four wheeler, motor cycle, and a real car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Kard

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Steven and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Games, Scooter, Bike. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Steven

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Malaysia Donald and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Shoes, Game, Braids. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Malaysia Donald

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Adliyah and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Apple, carrot, gingerbread. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Adliyah

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Phardoh. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas a car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Phardoh

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Otis Watson and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Car, yoyo, canby. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Otis Watson

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Ayden and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Hot wheels, trex dinosaaur, cobra hot wheel. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Ayden

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Canh and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. iPad, Bike, barbie doll. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Canh

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Aishaynie and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Fixing fairy, Anna Dress, Letter magnets. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Aishaynie

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Taniry Rogers and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Telephone, dog, barbie. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Taniry Rogers

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Brooklyn and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Fiyiho Doll, pink remote car, Barbie. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Brooklyn Rainey

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Leila and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. LoL doll, remote car, writing book. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Leila

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Layann and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Puppy, Lol doll, dollhouse. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Layann

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Derrick and I am 4 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Paw Patrol High tower, power wheel, drum. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Derrick Tucker

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jada and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Princess, Stikers, unicorn. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Jada

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is D’Rader and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Computer, lego golden dragon, remote contrdcor. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

D’Rader

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jákaiden and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Video game, remote control car, 4-wheeler. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Jákaiden

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Kaitlyn and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. LoL doll, baby doll, poppy princess. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Kaitlyn

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Zachery and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Remote contra, computer, video game. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Zachery

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jackson and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. A puppy and videogame. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Jackson

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Madison and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. LoL, princess, stickers. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Madison

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jermine and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Motorcycle, PC computer, legos. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Jermine

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Micheal and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Legos and games. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Micheal

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Timothy and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Motorcycle and lego golden dragon. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Timothy

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Clayton and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Video games and computer. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Clayton

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Kylie and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. LoL Dolls, Unicorn, Queen. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Kylie

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jamie and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Computer, Legos Golden, Video. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Jamie

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Lucas and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Lego Banana Split!, Lego Golden, Lego Juassri park. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Lucas

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Chris and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Motorcgcle, video game, golben dnagon. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Chris

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Peyton and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. LoL Dolls, Fifi the Flossing Sloth, Mermaiol. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Peyton

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Zari and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. LoL Dolls, princess, stickers. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Zari

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Ava and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. LoL Dolls, Stickers, ginger drard house. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Ava

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Albert and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Puppy, PC, Superhero. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Albert

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jayceon and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Paw Patrol toys, airplane, teddy bear. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Jayceon

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Triston and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Monster truck remote control car, big kid bike, hot wheels race track. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Triston

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Caylee and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Clock, trash can for bedroom, new book bag. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Caylee

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Ontario and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Electric motorcylce, paw patrol toys, basketball. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Ontario

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Curtis and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Toy house, crane, building. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Curtis

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Rilon and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Blaster, phone, car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Rilon

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Cedrionna and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. LoL doll, barbie bed, barbie dream house. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Cedrionna

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Johnathan and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Tablet, fidget spinner, watch. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Johnathan

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Kentrell and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Yellow car, yoyo, horse. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Kentrell

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Michael and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Basketball goal, trampoline, guitar. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Michael

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Addison and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbies, barbie house, frozen car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Addison

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Ta’Lijah and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Car toy, baby doll, bike. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Ta’Lijah

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Thomas and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Dinosour, truck, dog. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Thomas

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Tevyn and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Game system, game, bouncy house. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Tevyn

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Khalil and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. American hat, Ryan bike, balloon. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Khalil

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jayce and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Haverboard, baseball, nerf. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Jayce

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jadaveon and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Toys, games, candy. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Jadaveon

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Russell and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Gold Lomborg, I pad, phone. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Russell

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Madelynn and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Bike, I pad, phone. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Madelynn

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Madelynn and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. iPad, doll, makeup. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Madison

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Taylon and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Nerf gun, ps5, blocks. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Taylon

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Bryson and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Nerf gun, ps4, blocks. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Bryson

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Demiyah and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Baby Alive, Baby doll head, makeup. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Demiyah

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Jaleya and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie doll, baby talk, elf toy. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Jaleya

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Richard and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Apple computer, turbo box, apple watch. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Richard

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Brysen and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Spiderman Heardlluep, Spiderman walkie talkie, sonice with car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Brysen

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Kobe and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Remote controller, ps5, blue lalmborogini. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Kobe

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Khamive and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. LoL doll, kitchen jet, bike. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Khamive

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Dsaioh and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Toy car PJ, PS4, PJ Mose Cat Car. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Dsaioh

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Calasia and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Bike, LoL doll, Barbie set. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Calasia

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Mason and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Dog and robot dog. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Lajand and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Dinosaur, sword, pacman game. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Lajand

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Anastasia and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Paw Patrol car, trampoline, and paw patrol lookout. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Anastasia

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Myla and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Barbie camper, heels, Barbie clothes. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Myla

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Janye and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Doll house, Froze Dolls, Puzzles. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Janye

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Kenneith and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Game, phone, clothes. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Kenneth

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Branson and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Legos, Elf, Bike. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Branson

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is KLeigh and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Dollhouse, Baby doll, Tent. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

KLeigh

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Brycen Muse and I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Lego ninja toy, brand new Spiderman book, catboy toy. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer.

Love,

Brycen

Dear Santa,

Hello! My name is Brayron and I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Monster truck, 100 hot wheels, remote control. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for your reindeer. Love,

Brayron

Dear Santa,

My name is Karina and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I was nice to my classmates. I did good with math and reading. I had green on my behavior. This year for Christmas I really would love a OMG, ball, Game and a toy robot unicorn and a fan and a bike. I know I might not get everything on my list, and that’s okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Karina

Dear Santa,

My name is Mariyah and I am 8 years old. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I was friend to people. I was good. I made 3 on reading test. This year for Christmas I would love to have a phone 11 and a x-box. I know I might not get everything on my list, and that’s okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Mariyah Hyland

Dear Santa,

My name is Zaiden and I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I did my best I did nice. This year for Christmas I really would love, I want a ps4 and a boat and tablet and a toy goat guitar and a toy ball and a toy man and a toy many and play money. I know I might not get everything on my list, and that’s okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Zaiden

Dear Santa,

My name is Kasmin and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: My note book spelling words sight words day of the week what time is it number 123 and habits. This year for Christmas I really would love to have a ps4, LOL Roxie girl laptop, nerf gun, ps4 stick, sooch pink shoes , money 1000,00000. I know I might not get everything on my list, and that’s okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Kasmin

Dear Santa,

My name is Madison and I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I was helping people at home and school, I was good at my reading and math classes. This year for Christmas I really would love…. Xbox. I know I might not get everything on my list, and that’s okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Madison

Dear Santa,

My name is Genesis and I have been a good girl this year. I would like an a iPhone case with a unicorn on it, JoJo slon slime.

Love,

Genesis

Dear Santa,

I am Aaliyah Brown I want a toy clod some skates some books, and surprise eggs this year I been good coloring pencils and LOL doll baby alive paint JoJo slime, and toys.

Love,

Aaliyah Brown

Dear Santa,

My name is Zykerria I want a LOL and a baby alive doll. I want a phone too, and some slime. I have been a good girl.

Love,

Zykerria

Dear Santa,

My name is Chanel. I want an iPhone and an LOL. I want a doll too. Love,

Chanel

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaleb Mack. I want an iPhone, a toy bus, and a xbox for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.

Love,

Kaleb Mack

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa I been good this whole year. I want to get a play kitchen and a frozen doll and a JoJo hair salon. I would also like a necklace with my name on it. And a star to fall asleep. And a rainbow house.

Love,

Lorreal

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa my name is DeAndrea and I want a LOL for Christmas. And I want a poopsisime surfrise. And I want a iPhone 6. And I want a babby alive doll. And I want a new book bag. And I have been a very good girl.

Love,

DeAndrea

Dear Santa,

My name is Jordan Fultz. I am six years old. I listen to my teachers. I help my parents. I would like a toy car, a Treasure X toy, and a hoverboard. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Jordan Fultz

Dear Santa,

My name is Genesis Phelps. I am and in the 1st grade. I have been good. I help my mommy clean the house. All I want for Christmas is LOL doll, a play car to ride in, skates and Barbie dream house. Thank you.

Love,

Genesis Phelps

Dear Santa,

My name is Brooklynn Ross. I am six years old. I have been good. I can read very well. I help my granny and momy. All the time. All I want is a Lol house, lol doll and some more Barbie dolls. Thank you.

Love,

Brooklynn Ross

Dear Santa,

My name is Larriyah Henderson. I am 6 years old. I help my grandma. Pick carrots out of th ground. I walk my little brother to class everyday. I would like a pair of skates and a bike for Christmas. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Larriyah Henderson

Dear Santa,

My name is Lamarion Qualls. I am 6 years old. I help my mom with my little brother and my little sister. May I have a bike for Christmas? Please bring my sister and brother some toys. Love,

Lamarion Qualls

Dear Santa,

My name is Miri Weathersby. I am 7 years old. I am in the first grade. I love helping my daddy cook pancakes. I do good in math and in spelling I would like my little pony toys for Christmas. Thank you for all you do!

Love,

Miri Weathersby

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaneice Harris. I am in the first grade am 6 years old. I have been good I help my Mommy to cook and clean. All I want for Christmas is a some cloths, a Lol doll, and a phone. Thank you.

Love,

Kaneice Harris

Dear Santa,

My name is Kavion Dulaney. I am 6 years old. I have been getting pink and green lights. I would like Treasure X, ps5, and a Nintendo Switch! Thank you Santa!

Love,

Kavion Dulaney

Dear Santa,

My name is Kemari Milligan I am 6 years old. I am in 1st grade. I help my big brother clean up I wont a Play Station 5, a Ninjoi Set, and a Hover board. Thanks Santa!

Love,

Kemari Milligan

Dear Santa,

My name is Dadrian Rankins. I am 6 years old. I help my mom with my baby brother. I want a Play Station 4 and some games like Fortnite for Christmas. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Dadrian Rankins

Dear Santa,

My name is Roberto Cagal Pineda. I am in First grade and I am 7 years old. I wwould like a coimpater and some books a toy car a bike my family to be safe Think you Sant.

Love,

Roberto Cagl Pineda

Dear Santa,

My name is Tiana Burks. I am 7 years old. I have been nice. My grades are really really good. All I really would love is for my Grandaddy to get well.

Love,

Tiana Burks

Dear Santa,

My name is Carliya Brown. I am six years old. I did good at home. I got two purple lights. I did good on my math test. I take out the trash with my mom. I want a pair of skates and two lol dolls.

Love,

Carliya Brown

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaydon Jackson. I am 6 years old. I am in the first grade. I help my mom take out the trash. I also help her cook. I would like an xbox for Christmas. Thank you Santa!

Love,

Jaydon Jackson

Dear Santa,

Haw or you do Weg. I Im in the First grade. Dana Road School. I love you Santa. Can you Ples git a durbik. I wut to se you.

Love,

Navy 2

Dear Santa,

I bin cid of good I my in the First grade I Danna Road School haw is the Randres and wat is you down and I love you and I love my Hol faule and I wot a cat.

Love,

Trinity

Dear Santa,

Im n DFG First grade Dana Roadn school. I want dog. Love,

Kennedi

Dear Santa,

I am in the First grade. Im Dana Road School. How are you am? Can you give me a LOL? And my name is Kimora. I been a good gril. So you are you. Can you give me a dog?

Love,

Kimora

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am in First grade. I am behaving well. How is Ms Claus. And how are the randears. Santa can I get toys.

Love,

Isiah

Dear Santa,

I am in first grade. Dana road school I have been reley good for crismas I will like a scotr a lol doll and a Hovr bord. I am seven years old.

Love,

Serenity

Dear Santa,

I love Santa to I loik LoL can you go mi, First grade Dana Road School I a zip I love mam Love,

Erin

Dear Santa,

Hau dae you I Im in Dinrou I bin gud I hav Bin hip my mom hau is the rad. Hau is mis los my nam is Jeremy I like a Fiurk

Love,

Jeremy

Dear Santa,

How are you. I have been good. I hope you are boing good. I am in First grade I go to Dana Road School. I hope you give me a guitar.

Love,

Kaleb

Dear Santa,

My name is Derianna Buck and I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: Yes, DEAR, SANTA, I, love, my, family, and, my, cousin, and, my, granma. This year for Christmas I really would love… I, will, have, 4, toys, for, Christmas, I, wish, for, a, game, and, a, dog, and, my, granma, iPhone. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world. Love,

Derianna Buck

Dear Santa,

My name is Hannah and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These ar some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I clean up in the house, I made good grades, I made good choices, I help people. With their crome book. This year for Christmas I really would love a iPad, ear bugs, chapstick, and menten Jelly Bean game. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Hannah Trimble

Dear Santa,

My name is Matthias and I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: respecting my mom. Helping my friends. And I was respecting Eric. Taking the trash out. And being my moms helper. This year for Christmas I would love a engineering kit, a bebe gun, a pack of clothes some boots I love Santa and to go to heran. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Matthias Williams

Dear Santa,

My name is Londyn Emory and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I helped my sister clean the tv, I helped my mommy cook, and I helped my mom clean the floor. This year for Christmas I really would love a barbie doll, chapsick, nails, lol omg, lights, and gamer head phones. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Londyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Dorio and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I helped my mom with my Christmas tree. This year for Christmas I really would love a baketball, cars, and a truck. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Dorio

Dear Santa,

My name is Arian Newell and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I helped my grandma when she was sick. I helped people with their classrooms. This year for Christmas I really would love… I want a ps5, the game teken 7, the game Minecraft, beyblade burst gt aka rise, beybalde burst rise vortex climb battle set, dragon ball z broly super threat, beyblade burst turbo xcabur x4, candy canes, beyblade bust turb spryzen, beybalde turbo ascbiles a4. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Arian Newell

Dear Santa,

My name is Khloe Odom and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I helped my Grandmy with my baby cousin and I helped my Grandmy cook this year. This year for Christmas I really would love a LoL, Nikes, legos, and a baby alive. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Khloe Odom

Dear Santa,

My name is Malasia and I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: This year I did help my mom with my baby sister. I help my mom cook turkey I help my mom cook dinner for my Dad. This year for Christmas I really would love… Hooverbord, Phone, makeup, and a computer, Dirtbike. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world. Love,

Malasia Scott

Dear Santa,

My name is Milah Davis and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I helped my Grandma cook pies. I helped my mother wash her car. I helped my cousin with her work. This year for Christmas I really would love a hoover board a skate board a bike and a black Jeep cloths and shoes a jacket a iPhone a iPhone case. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Milah Davis

Dear Santa,

My name is Calliyha and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I help my mom cook and I help her do dishes then I help her do the bads. This year for Christmas I really would love… For Christmas I would want a iPhone 11 and a car and some keys and a iPads and I want a iPods. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world. Love,

Calliyha Bailey

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava Monroe and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I helped my grandmy find a charger. I helped my mom take her dog out. This year for Christmas I really would love a trapulean, slime, lol, balls, sunspeakable merch, cat toys, chulk and a chulkbord. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Ava Monroe Pilcher

Dear Santa,

My name is Nevel Oberlander and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: Mayed sare my mom has the best time while she’s sick. Being good in school and doing good on tests. Feeding my cats every day. Feeding my guinea pig Coco Bear every night. This year for Christmas I really would love… I want Assisins Creed Vahalla, Call of duty Cold War, ps5, fake tank, action figures, steel cage. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Nevel Oberlander

Dear Santa,

My name Kynnedi and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: This year I help’t my Dad put his lotion on. I help’t my mom with cooking. When I go to school I bring lots of cleaning supplies. I help vacuum. This year for Christmas I really would love a basketball, glove and a scarf. A toy T.V. and some kinetic sand. A new glasses case. A Frozen 2 doll. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

Kynnedi Rainey

Dear Santa,

My name is D’Kayden and I am 7 year old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year: I help my mom with the trash. This year for Christmas I really would love a dirtbike, iPhone 11, colltter for Christmas, and a dog, and a baby monkey. Basketball hooverboard. I know I might not get everything on my list, and thats okay. Thank you for bringing toys to all the kids in the world.

Love,

D’Kayter Qualls

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have hlay my Mom. I have hlay my DaD. I have hlay Karina. My Christmas wishes are: I wot a cat. I wot a latoq. And I wot a kite.

Love,

Leilan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: hep the techr pas the tay saf. Hep my mom chooken. I wut to hep peplen the wel. My Christmas wishes are: I wut a pu pey pu Peoford. I wut a ke tey cat. A xbox fivchoowdhan.

Love,

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Help mom with the dog. I have got good grade. I be good and shcool. I wish for a dog, haster, a fish.

Love,

Major

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: Helped my mom. Helped my bruther. Helped my dad. My Christmas wishes are: kitten, stickman costome, more paws. Love,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I clene my room. I hep my mom. I lese to the teech! My Christmas wishes are: toy cat and bicycle.

Love,

Jarrion

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I hlup my mom. I hlup my dad. I wok my dog. My Christmas wishes are: wishes my dog is ok. I wishes my baby cat is ok to. I wishes my mom love my dog.

Love,

Monce

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my mom clean her car. I help my mom cook her food. I help my mom do grocecs. My Christmas wishes are: I wish my mom fell batter. I wish this class be good can get a ex. I wish Mrs. Hicks get a brack from the class.

Love,

Serenity Carry

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my dad wash the dishis. I help my dad cleen my room. I rake the leevs in my back yard! My Christmas wishes are: I hope my brother git beter. I hope my sister filing beter. I hope my gramom fil Beter.

Love,

Destin

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I tell the truth. I try to help my mom she has cancer. I help cook. My Christmas wishes are: VR headsets, my mom to get well, two poppy switch pics. Your the best Santa.

Love,

Acaiya

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my sier whith her homeworks, I help my mom whith the baby, I help my mom in the gardin! My Christmas wish are a toy yoncorni. An a toy snack and a playstasho 5.

Love,

Keymiyah

PORTER’S CHAPEL ACADEMY

Dear Santa,

I am 4 years old. I love to play on my i pad.

For Christmas, I would like:

1. Games

2. Toys

3. I phone 11

Love,

Austin

Dear Santa,

I am 4 years old. I love to play. For Chritsmas, I would like:

1. Baby alive doll

2. Barbie farm

3. slime

Love,

Cherry

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I love to play with my friends. For Christmas, I would like:

1. People to have houses

2. Covid to go away

3. Kids to have nice moma and dadas

Love,

Riley

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I love to watch tv.

For Christmas I would like:

1. Bike

2. Barbie make up

3. Everyone to have sanitizer.

Love,

Sadie

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I love to watch tv.

For Christmas I would like:

1. Rapunzel doll

2. New shoes

3. Make up

Love,

Jenna

Dear Santa,

I am 5 years old. I love to ride my bike.

For Christmas, I would like:

1. Toy truck

2. Goose neck for my truck

3. Tractor with trailer

Love,

Shelton

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. I love to watch tv.

For Christmas, I woud like:

1. Fgtv toys

2. Light saber

3. Other kids to have oys.

Love,

William

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a great year. This year I would like a bike, any kind of toy, and new boots. My brother wants a bike too.

Love,

Brently Ashley

Dear Santa,

How are you? This is what I want for Christmas

1. Barbie toy

2. Play kitchen and play food

3. Stuffed santa doll

4. Christmas tree for my bedroom

5. Ornaments

6. Doll house

7. 99 dollars

Love,

Maggie Clune

Dear Santa,

I would like earpods, legos, books, a drone, remote control truck. How was Rudolph doing? Can I get a picture of him? Can I get a gas container, oil, spark plugs two new tires and a 22 sticker a new collar for my dog Sparkles. You probably know my other dog Minne. We will have cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Clayton Carr

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I’ve been good this year. For Christmas I would like a remote control boat, a robot, and a dirt bike. I will leave you some cookies and milk and food for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Declan Delaughter

Dear Santa,

I have milk and cookies for you. I would like a barbie dream house, a teddy bear, and a basket ball. I want my family to have a good Christmas.

Love,

Kensley Griffin

Dear Santa,

How is Ms. Claus, I want a new dog. I want a new cat. I want a x box.

Love,

Hunt Quimby

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want new clothes, laptop, toy horses, baby clothes, slime, fake nails, and lots of candy.

Love,

Julianna Sumrall

Dear Santa,

How are Ms. Claus and the reindeer? Me and my family are great. For Christmas I would like a

new bike. I will leave cookies and milk out for you.

Love, Braxton Wigley

Dear Santa,

I want a play horse and a new bed for Christmas. And shets.

Love,

Blaney Kate

Dear Santa,

My elf as not came why im a loan at home. I am sad at home and I can’t fiend him what is rongtell me so soon it’s not rite with out seven so I need to now pleace I goust won’t to how my brother as chaeng a lot but he is still fun.

Love,

Jayden Chapin

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a grate christma in the north pole. And good luke bringing presents. And Iwish you a mary Christmas.

Love,

Landon Mccullough

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good day. I wish you a merry Christmas. I like your beard it looks very soft.May I have a dirt bike and some new cowboy and rubber boots. Ps. How the raundeer doing. I will put raindeer food out.

Love,

Hayes Martin

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Can I have a candll and a rebon?

Love,

Bella Davis

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? Can I have a babydoll, a cloths, and a toy mouse for my cat?

Love,

Haylee White

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a happy Christmas and I wish I cood have a pair of blue gens and dog toys for Arry. Happy Christmas.

Love,

Makinley Madison

Dear Santa,

It is a plesher to rite a letter to you so can I pleas have a re car a wood blanket for my mom and a starwars serra and a new phone.

Love,

Cullen

Dear Santa,

I would like Airpods I would also like a bike and some ps4 games and a playstation giftcard and a new iphone and a ps4 controller. PS. How are the reindeer?

Love,

Cason

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? How is the northpole? My wishes are a soccer ball, a snow globe, a case of rootbeer, a bicicle, a rifull 30 off 6, a candy canes, a phone case, a baby yota toy, a toothless toy, a slime packet.

Love,

Jake Clune

Dear Santa,

Mary Christmas I hope you hace a great Christmas! I qnt a happy napper. The new nurf guns, For candy jelly straws. Powdergun. Last but not least new skates size 4. Santa, ne moe I wish to go to the northpole USA.

Love,

Bredaysha Cobbs

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I want a dirt bike off gas and a bw and arrow. I relly want some hot wheel cars.

Love,

Braxton Alexander

Dear Santa,

I want a harverbord some jordan shoes for my brother and a skateboard and stuff animal a better soccer team.

Love,

Maley Busly

Dear Santa,

I was my mom a shrt and my dad a shrt. I want a cat and pupsey.

Love,

Raedon Busly

Dear Santa,

I want slime and a cat.

Love,

Jake Wright

Dear Santa,

I want a andy griffith dvd,convers, russeler, andy griffith toys, boots, a flag, a lizard and a frog.

Love,

Jackson

Dear santa,

When does the Christmas angel com? Oh, and the biggest wish of all, that lauren’s dad comes home.

Love,

Georgia Lee

Dear Santa,

I want american girl dall stuff. I want all of my friends to get presents.

Love,

Lauren Davis

Dear Santa,

Did you have a good summer? I have lots of questions. Can you get my mommy and daddy great gifts this year? They are the best ever. This year can you only give me two or three gifts this year?

Love,

Ali

Dear Santa,

What i wot for cesmus is slime and pladow and barbeydol abd i wot a good vakashen and legos abd mor makeup and jurey.

Love,

Aby

Dear Santa,

I want a kittin a slime cup a new hoverboard a air plaine rabbit a scooter a sister.

Love,

Alex

Dear Santa,

Do you thick you can get me a present for mrs. beard. I lov you to the moon and back.

Love,

Jax

REDWOOD

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for Barbie dreamhouse, driveable train, cozy stuffed animal, and dolls.

From,

Madeline Ertle

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for Pokémon and sea creatures.

From,

Braxton Daffron

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for electric dirtbike.

From,

Easton Grantham

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for playstation, remote controller, balloons, and bubbles.

From,

Dallon Sanders

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for toy puppy, bottle, puppy bed, and small dog blanket.

From,

Addison Grantham

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like play dog legos yo yo a toy Christmas tree tran

From,

Micah Lee

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for bat, a friend, bike, scooter.

From,

Kina Jordan

Dear Santa.

I am wishing for monster truck

From,

Tristan Nailor

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a truck, a toy house, a ride on car, and a new TV

From.

Kevion Parker

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for dirtbike, dragon

From.

Kaiden Costilow

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a Barbie, toy kitchen, play food, baby doll

From,

Sophie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a kitchen with ice cream play food, and a Spiderman book

From,

Tristan Porter

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like treasure X transformer truck taco time and a real phone

From,

Lane Hasty

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for scooter, toy train, car, litte bike

From,

Ackaden Frazier

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a kitchen, ice cream truck, play-doh, and slime

From,

Gracie Barrett

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy train matching games, puzzles and imagineyt

From,

Callen Coomes

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy all gator toy Christmas tree, Santa and sleigh.

From,

Jean-Luc Nolan

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for 4 wheeler, motorcycle, walkie talkies, tablet tabet

From,

Cooper Nevels

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a unicorn, whale, kitten and puppy dog.

From,

Ril Etry

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for toy mustang, Hot Wheels, Spiderman car, Lamborghini

From,

Luca

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a baby dollbouse teddy bear and games

From,

Sophee Leach

Dear Santa.

I am wishing for Chevy truck, race car, NERF gun, army tank

From,

Loka

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a big bag of Skittles, 2 hanging chairs and a gingerbread family

From,

Laikiynn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like pink 4 wheeler with pink flower on it, new scooter basket for bike, and coloring pencils.

From,

Harper

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a new labet, a remote control car and a toy truck

From,

Liam

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a NERF shotgun and rifle, a dog toy and teepee

From,

Chandler

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like giant robot giant spider cinnamon candy and toys

From,

Hunter

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy airplane, pilot glasses a brown dog, a pet fish

From,

Brantley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a football, a dumptruck, 4wheeler and hrdcloc

From,

Carly Ryan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a guitar, drum set, army men and toy dinosaurs.

From, Clint

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a firetruck, alien to vs space rocket and frog toys.

From, Aiden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy gun with bullets big car, dinosaurs, and dinosaur gun for my dad

From, Weston

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a car, a big ring for momma and stuffed animals

From,

Genisis

Dear Santa,

I want Paw Patrol sub and hot wheels

Love,

Zander Kellicut

Dear Santa,

I want makeup and a doll.

Love,

Allyson Barrett

Dear Santa,

I want a baby alive and a bike.

Love,

Téasia Ross

Dear Santa,

I want a trextoy and hotwheels.

Love,

Kole Jabe

Dear Santa,

I want cookies, toy trucks and cars.

Love,

Devery Hartman

Dear Santa,

I want a spiderman costume, and rddDr.

From,

Braden Pickering

Dear Santa,

I want a toy train, and a unicorn

Love,

Ferrari Porter

Dear Santa,

I want car toys, and lunchbox.

Love,

Daniel Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll, and princess toys

Love,

Ariana Dolley

Dear Santa,

I want a treadmill llana ninecrft toyz

Love,

Raylan Cellars

Dear Santa,

I want legos and patrod paw toys.

Love,

Lexi Clifton

Dear Santa,

I want army toys and legos

Love,

Eli Holcomb

Dear Santa,

I want an Elsa dol and a monkey doll

Love,

Annabelle Moore Lee

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie doll and a cat.

Love,

Charleigh Winston

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Audrina Ashley. I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg, MS. This year, I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me BrB has (Barbie Dream House) LOL

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Audrina Ashley

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Braxton Hoover. I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg, MS. This year I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me motrsicle (motorcycle) and wagn (wagon).

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Braxton Hoover

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Davis Holben. I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg, MS. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me LAgo (Lego) and HOT WeIZ (Hot Wheel).

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Davis Holden

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Gabriel Brown. I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me rokcl (rocket ship) and FWLI (4-wheeler).

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Gabriel Brown

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Gage Dorman. I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg, MS. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me bipe (Blippi Toys).

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Gage Dorman

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Addie Daffron. I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg, MS. This year I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me BRB Kr (Barbie car( and PAWr WL (power wheel).

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Addie Daffron

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Riley Ross. I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg, MZ. This year I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me PWR WLW (power wheel) and Ktx (skates).

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Riley Ross

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Zoey Cosby. I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg, MS. This year I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me Sas (skates) and yoyyoy (yo-yo)..

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Zoey Cosby

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Lawson Leach. I am 6 years old. I live in Vicksburg, ms. This year I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me tacl BOX (tackle box) and rol Blad (Roller Blade).

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Lawson Leach

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Madison Heads. I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg, MS. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me BrB Has (Barbie House) and Pawr wil (power wheel).

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Madison Heads

Dear Santa Claus,

My name is Makyla Watson. I am 5 years old. I live in Vicksburg, MS. This year I have been really nice. I would really like it if you could bring me Doll set and Nll set.

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Makyla Watson

Dear Santa,

I am excited for Christmas. I hope you have a good day please bring me a poolz a kittin, and a xbox for my bruther. I hope you have a grate day on Christmas.

Love,

McKinley Ashley

Dear Santa,

I hope you are feeling good. I hope I been good. I woed like a 4-wheeler and a Plhone and last a computer. Please read this letr.

Love,

Dylan Weeks

Dear Santa,

I hope you are dooing good thes year. I want a play stashen and a bedset trempolen , wing and a scootr. I hope you have fun on yor sleieh.

Love,

Easton Childers

Dear Santa,

I hope you come to my houyse this year. Your elf has veen rily silly this year. Pleae bring me a nerf wtra 4 and a stufed fake dragan. I hope you have a safe slaigh rider.

Love,

Eli Russel Frazier

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait for Christmas. Please bring me a bluey toy for Christmas. a hover. bord, and a tablet. Be safe on the way to my house.

Love,

Caine Strong

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good time. I hope you have a good year. I like Christmas. I love Christmas. It si my faviritere time of year. Santa I love your radlerc. I hope you have good sleigh ride. I want a fone for Christmas. Thakk you Santa for presis.

Love,

Hadlee Hill

Dear Santa,

How have you been feeling. I’m ready for Christmas. I want a new bike and hot wheels. Thank you for always bringing me gifts.

Love,

Eli Hearn

Dear Santa,

I am happy for Christmas this year. I hope you have been well. This year can I have a cat and a toy tigr? I hope you get to my house this year.

Love,

Brynlee M

Dear Santa,

I am very excted for cristmas this year. for cristmas I want a Itchlan skin and ninut style for fortnite. I want a 4-weller and 3 pos v Buck gift card and a Led hoverboard too. I hope you have a safe ride.

Love,

John Carter Wooten

Dear Santa,

I am vear exsidid for Christmas. please bring me a x-box for Christmas. I wish roodof was my pet. I like your randears. Thank you hot for giting me

Love,

John Womble

Dear Santa,

How are you ding? I am excited for cnr istmos. For cnr isthmsas I would like LOL dolls. Have a safe sleighride.

Love,

Elizabeth Kellum

Dear Santa,

I hope you been feeling well Santa. I want a ps4 and a hover board and Nantindo Plese bring me a Nantindo and ps5. I love Santa

Love,

Kenderious Pualls

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? I am reddy for Cristmas. For Cristmas I would like a blue fortnite rifle, Nerf ultra 4 and a truck and tralier. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Thomas Myers Hamilton

Dear Santa,

How are yore randire doing on ther pratis rands. IS rodolfs noes shing bight? Well I hope it’s hot fogy. Ples bring me a x,box cincrolr, the nerf sipr, trarplen, I hope that you get all the prets delird.

Love,

Tate Loper

Dear Santa,

I hope you can make it here this Chiristmas. How is Rudolph dowing? Please bring me a dog. I want a nerf gun too. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love,

DC Pennington

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph going? I’m reody for Chritmas. For Chrismas I would like a 4-wheeler, Nerf 4 etrra, and a x-box. I hope you have a nice sleigh ride.

Love,

Marcel Foster

Dear Santa,

I have been good I want a big truck.

Love,

Landon Hednis

Dear Santa,

I like your beard! I want a ipone 11 Pro max and a alexa and Powrweels side by side. thank you for what you do.

Love,

Wesley Roach

Dear Santa,

I Love Santa. I wat nerf gun I wat a lapea I wat a Power rager toys. I wat a Blue tooth speaker I wat a iPhone

Love,

Jackson Parks

Dear Santa,

Ha I want for Christmas is my famlet Ho de hobby I like your elves

Love,

Axel Barnett

Dear Santa,

I hav Bn a nootool gud this year gees can I hav the mincraft gam and a x dox and uthrthex i like your elfs, I like how they move a round lovezz

Love,

ZZ Kellicut

Dear Santa,

How are you doing I have Been good I want a BMX, Nerf gun

Love,

Kason M

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a iPhone 12 and a tv. I Like your red hat. I want a dollhome. and a ps5.

Love,

Carmen Williams

Dear Santa,

I like your sla. I Love you Sant. I ult a huvdr. I like your redhat. I wlt a LisL. I Love you Sant

Love,

Briella I

Dear Santa,

I Hav ben good thes year. How Hav you been Santa. I wnt a laptop

Love,

Lazariya Forter

Dear Santa,

I bin Good dis y ere be cus I hep

Love,

Tyla Clark

Dear Santa,

I love Santa slay. I hav bin good. I love Yor randir. I wont a guitar thanx Santa. You are the best.

Love,

Colton Vines

Dear Santa,

I what a cat. I haf been gud. I what sum cand the. How are you doing. I what to now how are your rainde Thae you for the plese Santa. I like your sild Santa. I love you Santa.

Love,

Avery Alexander

Dear Santa,

I wat a viln. I hav been good. I Love You Santa. I Love Your elfs. You are good. I Love You

Love,

Tate M

Dear Santa,

Santa how is rowdoe the radner? for chrimis this year I what a hovdard and for chrismas. think you for chisms this year

Love,

Maddie B

Dear Santa,

You are presious. I want a baby dollstet. and a buk it of slim. and a kichnset. you to have a nis birthbay.

Love,

Kamy Rha

Dear Santa,

How are the ranbir boig? How is misis clos boing? I want a tov most truk.

Love,

Keagan S

Dear Santa,

How row you Santa? I wut PokMoN hol Willek orsand Pirit leso sepes pes.

Love,

Layton Hasty

Dear Santa,

Har is the uel To Day? I wot a brbe dou.

Love,

Aubree K

Dear Santa,

Good moneing sawta! Haw and the reder doing I want A Sauta Bick I want a crismis teer for my Bedroom Also. I want a Female Fude game I love you!

Love,

Kennedy Maples

Dear Santa,

How is the elfs? I rele want a toy rocket, a Mouk Kethel car chegerx toys some Bey Blades.

Love,

James Kellum

Dear Santa,

How are you? It will be nint to mete you! I want a baby doll, a tady bear, and hugs from you.

Love,

Shamaya Stowers

Dear Santa,

How you doing I wold like a fascaf and root and soop hir

Love,

Ayden Smith

Dear Santa,

how are you doing? can I have Legos? can I have a cro? can I have a shrk?

Love,

Nick D

Dear Santa,

How the weaher? I wat a toi kar a toi airplne and a toi truck.

Love,

Jordan Freeman

Dear Santa,

How or the ranbeen Ples can I hve a toy? Ples can I have a toy Boby Ceepr

Love,

Jakencie Buck

Dear Santa,

Haw is the ranbers dooign? For miy Bushr is a footdoll. For miu Bagy is a BoBShok toy. For miy mom is sum choos. F. Landon is a chan in withikes. For miy gramo is a nawmelf.

Love,

Landon Henderson

Dear Santa,

How are the rbyen? and Santa I wnt a Wnkd hones.

Love,

Hatle Grace Bonelli

Dear Santa,

I want a toy brbe hav arn the rads I want a toy car how arn the roodof I want a PS4 I have a toy rest Sat I want a for wheel I want a toy mor uk I want a real pue

Love,

Natalie Hearn

Dear Santa,

How are the raindeer? a new bike a new hat new cloths camo curtens a new exbox headset

Love,

Brayden

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus and your elfs and reindeer doing like How are they—-? I will like to have all of the lol stufe and a reindeer and a Iphon19 and a Iphon13.

Love,

Raelynn

Dear Santa,

can you tell Cliff my elf to give me a pet reindeer?

Love,

Carter

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I will like a ps5 and a phone

Love, Michael P

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a dirtbike, a phone, and a littel Christmas tree for my room.

Love,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are you doing today? I want a scooter. I want a train. i want a toy 4-wheeler. I want a big pool. I want a big toy.

Love,

John-Charles

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are you doing? Are the elves doing ok? Is Alix ok. Are the randeer ok? Is Mrs Claus ok? I wod like a xdox360

Love,

Derek

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are the reindeer? I want a toy boat that flates and are car.

Love,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Clause? I would lik a Christmas book.

Love,

Cadee

Dear Santa,

Santa, i woot a Now sock ball a Now basckitball a Now dog a Now bick a Now toy eler siam too.

Love,

Kenry

Dear Santa,

How are you? thi is my letter to you I wish for my own dream room and another pet. A kid car that’s white and black

Love,

Samara

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I rillee what to come up thar to see The elves ?

Love,

Audrey

Dear Santa,

I think I want a tablet or a tv for Christmas or mabey, I won’t a LoL. Hay! Santa how is Mrs. Clause dowing She made a yummy choclate calider

Love,

Baylee

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a I Phone 11 and a Chromebook. And I want a ps5.

Love,

Atticus

Dear Santa,

How are you filen Sheta Tow. Tay Trone Santa I HoP Yu Dyen. I Yel Lik a hoover Boar Dtow Sheta.

Tow Tayteone

Dear Santa,

Santa how are you doing? Santa can you bay me a ps4? Santa can you bay me a tv? Santa can you bay my sister a tv?

Love,

Keywan

Dear Santa,

Hey! How are you doing? How are the elves? Can I have a Rc car I am bo and a toy car?

Love,

Jamie

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Can I have a four wheeler? Can I have a dirtbike?

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

Thak you for last year presits. Plese get me a dirtbik. Plese get my dad a guns. plese get my mom some juice. Plese get my brothers and sister some toys. How are the raindeer.

Hunter

Dear Santa,

How have you Been? can I please have a nictendo stwich and a airsoft gun?

Bowen K

Dear Santa,

This is Lilyanna. I hope your famuley is doing good. May you plese brag me a little Jep thet I can rid on my on. And some amerukin dol stuf. and some stuf anumols. And a fullwiller. And a dertbick.

Lily

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my presents last year. How have you been. How have Mrs. Claws been. How have Rudolf been. Can you please bring me some gluten free candy in my stocking!

Davis

Dear Santa,

haw is rodof doing

Malry

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa You are the best Santa every buddy could ask for. Thank you for brining my elechit scooter. And how are the raindeer and Mrs. Clos I know you bin waching me be noty and nice. And I love you Santa and Mrs. Clos.

From,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

I want vodo ames and is rodoff well and a gun thank you for the gun.

Mason

Dear Santa,

Have you been okay I have. I want g19 mir, chair, itach, hoodie and phone case, a lap top, keyboard.

Love,

Kaie

Dear Santa,

Hows the raindeer have you been. I want a figit spiner ps4 drone scooter bike. Nintendo switch ps5 xbox sies x tabliyt xbox one.

Love,

Itris

Dear Santa,

How are you. I want a Samsen galaxy, pistol, nerf guns, lego sets, puppy, hover board, skates, skate board, skate gear.

Love,

Benon

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer. How are doing this year. I want a iPhone 11 Pro. I want a ps5 for my dad. I wont a muder sunter. I want a huver board. I want an electric scooter. I want one of your stuff animal reindeer pls. Have a good Christmas year.

Love,

Maddy Moo

Dear Santa,

How have you been. Hope you are doing fine. For Christmas I whold like a new xbox but thats probly to much. Maybe a bike or a air soft gun no co2 cartridge.

Love,

C.J. Mann

Dear Santa,

Hope everyone is doing good. What I would enjoy for Christmas is a skate board, a braclet maker kit, skateboard gear, and for all the children to have a good Christmas, thats what I want for Christmas.

Love,

Morgan

Dear Santa,

Have you been eating to much sweets eany ways I want a new Dirtbike, playstation, one of your reindeer, a robbot and last but not least a new cromebook.

Love,

Gavin

Dear Santa,

How have you bean this year. I hop you come to my houes. I wount a durt bike or a 4 ten and I wount one more thing a Por wiler.

Love,

Tanner

Dear Santa,

Have I been naughty? I really want a fish toy that is glittery and is in a bag. And I want a lady bug toy too.

Love,

Brooke Bailey

Dear Santa,

I love you very much. Are you to on I would like to have nike air max, Nintedo switch, cloth, a dirt bike, ps5.

Love,

Elvis Ward

Dear Santa,

My name is Karina and I am y 7ears old. This year I have been nice. These are some good deeds and kindnesses I did this year. I was nice to my classmates. I did good with my math and reading I had green on my behavior. This year for Christmas I really would love A OMG ball. Game and a toy robot Unicorn and a fon and a bike. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Karina

Dear Santa,

I want a baby reborn that comes with clothes for Christmas and I want a baby bed so the baby reborn can sleep in and i want some new underwear in my stocking and new pants like the ones I have on right now that fit me and i want a new lol doll and i want some lego friends jungle legos and i also want 200 piece puzzle and i want some slime and a purple four wheeler and new phone and i want the new phone to be a iphone 10 x and i want to not be so greedy and some Christmas cupcakes and 2 tennis rackets and a tennis ball.

Love,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

Santa how have you been have you been good or dab I hope it is good I want a Playstation5 I also want fortnite for the PlayStation and Minecraft.

From,

Kolby

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa, how have you been? This is my list of things that I want for Christmas. 1. a little motorcycle 2. i want an electric scooter 3. i want an blue and red football 4. i want it to snow over here 5. and a soccer net. i love you sooooooooooooooooooooo munch

From,

Ashlyn Naya

Dear Santa,

I am very excited it is Christmas time. I’ve tried to be a good boy this year! This Christmas I would like to get a cell phone. I want an iPhone, so i can call and text my sister and my friends! I also want a puppy! a little puppy that i can keep inside and play with him! and let him sleep in my bed! I will take him outside, feed him, and bathe him. I will take good care of him! I hope all the obys and girls get everything they want this year.

From,

Adam

Dear Santa,

I hope you and Mrs. Claus have been good for these past few months and I hope that the riendear are not sick. Have I been naughty or nice this year? Oh and by the way I got my elf and I named he Tori. I want a forweeler, Harry Potter stuff, a good new year, Baby dolls, slime, socks, a new guniand to see my Bestfreind Brynlee.

Love,

Addison Billings

Dear Santa.

it’s been a hard year I hope you aren’t sick and how are the reindeer I hope they aren’t sick. I would like an electric scooter and a horse and I want to see my uncle Doug and uncle Micie.

Love,

Emily Noble

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I been naughty or nice? for Christmas I want a bike and a lot of toys. Like a LOL surprise. Than more stuff. I will live you cookies and some milk.

Love,

Amelia Jackson

Dear Santa,

How has your summer been this fine 12 moths and now has your elf and reindeers been to can I please have a tv, a play station 5, and a iPhone 11.

Love,

Mikel

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer? My elf won’t move from the Chirstmas tree. I would like a Samsung Galaxy. and if you can can you get pad or boxer puppy. And get mom a Beagle.

Love,

Alana

Dear Santa,

How are you doing today. We love your elf. Can I please have a dirt bik. Chrismis is all about Jesus. Can I please get a PS5. My name is Tyler and I’m 8 years old.

Love,

Tyler

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a Xbox charger and a Nintindo switch with 4 controler and 10000. Nerf bulits and 4 Nerf mega guns. My name is Reason I am 7.

Love,

Reason

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a skateborde and a tramplen and Hot coco and a doll house and doll Barbie and my famle together agin how is Rodolph.

Love,

Audrey

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are you comeing this Christmas? Please can I have iphon 11? How is Miss Closs? I love Christmas! I want 1 JoJo bow. I want a puppy. I want to get my mom a red candle. And Andrew a toy car. I want makeup. I want fake earing. I want a fake computer. I want a wigs.

Love,

Hannah

Dear Santa,

I please want a baby u live grow update and some LOL dolls ples and a nuther car and a big chrompter whith nets around it that is all I want or Christmas and one more thing tel the elfs that I said hi.

Love,

Gracie Luckett

Dear Santa,

What do you eat? How are the reindeer how is Comet and Rodolph please bring me a pair of dog toys, army set, and fake mony. And please bring me a Xbox one.

Love,

Christopher

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me presenets last year are the reindeer redde or the flite and I’m go

Love,

Tristan

Dear Santa,

May you bring me a Nintendo switch. And how are the reindeer. And Mrs. Closs. And scocker ball, and can-am. I am 7 years old.

Love,

Gage

Dear Santa,

How have you been? Will you please bring me a lol doll big set, led lights, chicken, fish net, legings, and Roku netendo switch, a Play Station, call of duty, fortnite.

Love,

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I love you so much can I have a lot of toys you is the best gave me a JoJo toys

Love,

Kerrington

Dear Santa,

I like the presents on tho other week. Thank you for the elf and I will give you something so come back at my huse whe if Ppss Christmas. I want a Thain toys and the friends trins I have been dreaming about them.

Love,

Kameron

Dear Santa,

Please Santa can you give me a LOL and Mg doll and a tee and a lV box der san. I can now give my mom and dad a can rouge give me a xbox to.

Love,

Ferratt Aiam

Dear Santa,

I would like a nerf ultra 3 and the rifle. A new horse, some new spurs and a I SURVIVED book.

Love,

Travis

Dear Santa,

Is my elf Figgy ok. For Christmas I would like a scorpion gatling belt, a beyblade brink battle set, a new puppy, and dirt bike for kids.

Love,

Braxton Lewis

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa and I am doing good in school. I would like a cheetah char and a cheetah mask and a cheetah bed and some more play horses and a new mic and some cat toys for my cat.

Love,

Malayna Smith

Dear Santa,

Is Rudoplh doing fine and I would like to get a iPod for Christmas and I have been very very good and tell Mrs. Santa I said hi and tell all reindeers.

Love,

Skyla Cosby

Dear Santa,

This is Ali Kate Ashley I was writing to ask if I can have a iPhone 12 for Christmas please? And I was going to ask how its going at the North Pole? I love Christmas I love it so much!

Love,

Ali Kate Ashley

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeers?

For Christmas I would like a nerf gun, nerf shot gun, nerf sniper, white and black jays, iPhone 12, apple watch, iPad, PS5, laptop, and tv.

Love,

Ethan Jefferson

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa I will like a PS4. How my Rudolph been doin. I want a gotcar. Santa how you been doin. Can you buy me a gotcar. Santa how mom been doin. Santa how my reindeer.

Love,

Rondarius Guise

Dear Santa,

How are you and your elfs doing for Christmas I would like a electric dirt bike, and a few lego sets, and some new paint brushes, and to stay in our house before Christmas comes so it wont be our last Christmas in our house, and just to say I have been a little good this year.

Love,

Braylee

Dear Santa,

Are you ok are the reindeer ok is Ms. Claus ok. I would like a toy elfe that looks like my elfe, Leos, Amiaca girl doll, and sests for her.

Love,

Isabella Claire Murray

Dear Santa,

I hope you are safe and healthy. Ive been safe from corona I hope you dont get sick how are the reindeer I cant wait til Christmas Ive been waiting all year.

Love,

Beaux

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?

This year all I want is a bike or a scoter Thank you soo soo soo much.

Love,

Samantha Jones

Dear Santa,

I am just wondering if I will get an elf this year. I have not been really good this year. I do not want anything this year but everyone to have a merry Christmas this year. I love you Santa and Mrs. Clause. Stay safe

Love,

Kadelynn

Dear Santa,

Is the reindeer ok

What have you bin doin.

Can I get a a magegrave dior and a Lego indour rapter set, Minecraft on my iPad.

Love,

Michael

SHERMAN AVENUE

Dear Santa,

I woiuld like a dool house scooter bike LOL and kitchen set.

Love, Ivy Wells

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike truck and phone.

Love, Jaleb

Dear Santa,

Fro Christmas I would like a puzzle, Barbie doll, magic wand, phone and princess coustume.

Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a doll, doll house, phoe, puppy and LOl.

Love, Callie

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like a track and car.

Love, Ayden

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like a scooter, tablet , an art set,coloring book and an LOL.

Love, Daphne Narvais

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like baby dolls, scooter, LOL, tablet and phone.

Love, R’Monee Ford

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good. For Christmas I would like a bus, scooter, car =, garbage truck and bike.

Love, Derrick

Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like a truck, boat, candy, tablet and boots.

Love, Roger

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a phone, bike and a doll.

Love, Cyiah

Dear Santa,

I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a bus, bike, truck and a race car.

Love, Demarcus

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a baby alive, JoJo Boots, Barbie Dream House, Barbie Dream House, JoJo Bear and JoJo Gloves.

Love, Khare’ Howard

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a dog, a bike, a dinosaur, cars and puppets.

Love, Martez

Dear Santa, This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like a car and a bear.

Love, Eric

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice this year. For Christmas I would like an airplane and a fire truck.

Love, Abrielle Bride

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like toys and a doll.

Love, Madelyn

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like toys and a tablet.

Love, Jayce

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice For Christmas I would like a phone and a tablet.

Love, Aleta

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a guitar and a remote spider.

Love, Cullen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a train, and a remote spider.

Love, Oliver

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like presets and dolls.

Love, Serenity

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a barbie dreamhouse and Anna.

Love, Juliyah Jones

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like an Elisha Elsa doll and a babydoll.

Love, Ariana Fultz

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a drone and a monster truck.

Love, Eddie McGowan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a gravedigger monster truck, Blue racecar and a robot.

Love, Ja’Vonte Brown

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a monster truck, pete the cat books and ninja turtle backpack.

Love, Cade Martin

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a bike and an LOL surprise.

Love, Autumn Harris

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a babydoll and a princess doll.

Love, Lyrilhlhal Dixon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a LOL, JoJo LOL, JoJo babydoll and a horse.

Love, D’Nyla WIlson

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a turtle and a pet fish.

Love, Kaylista Wigley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a JoJodoll set and a Dollhouse(Barber dreamhouse).

Love, Ja’lhisa Moore

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a monster truck, robot and a turtle.

Love, Benjamin Reed

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a barbie doll, food truck and playdoh.

Love, Amiyah Phillips

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. For Christmas I would like a guinea pig, jeep and a violin.

Love, Arielle Wison

Dear Santa,

This year I have been good. For Christmas I would like a barbie doll, makeup and a scooter.

Love, Ariah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a guinea pig, violin and a guitar.

Love, Kaiden

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Paw Patrol Car, Spongebob clothes and a football.

Love, Arnold Kelly

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like big rims, shoes and a fan.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a remote control helicopter, video game and a Paw Patrol tower.

Love,

John Hooper

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a barbie truck, JoJo siwa car and a train.

Love, Jaderrico Brown

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a bike, phone and a barbie doll.

Love, Kamiyah Robldson

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. Fro Christmas I would like a dirt bike, a monster truck and big wheels.

Love, Brandon Brown

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a cheetah toy, a toy pony and a barbie doll.

Love, Kedericka Johnson

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a helicopter, two drones and a nerf gun.

Love, Payton Britt

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like new dolls, new bike and a new bed cover.

Love, Sariah Miller

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Rc car, new boots and a game.

Love, Daquan Walker

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a phone, ipad and books.

Love, Pearston Marshall

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a sword, Power Ranger Toys ad a Transformer Bumblebee.

Love, Dylan Atkinson

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a barbie car and house, barbie doll and Christmas decorations.

Love, Dezariya Hawkins

Dear Santa,

This year I have not been naughty. I have been nice. For Christmas I would like Transfomer toys, remote control airplane and a drone.

Love, Landon Carpenter

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a nerf toy, car and a bike.

Love, Derrick Allen

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like legos, monster truck and dinosaurs.

Love, Daylon James

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a nerf toy and a train.

Love, Keiwayne Minor

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a monster truck, a race car and a fire truck.

Love, Jcyon Rader

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like nerf toys, two barbie dolls and a play cleaning set.

Love, Makinzi Bates

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a car, doctor toy and a PS%.

Love, Dekari Clark

Dear Santa,

I have been nice this year. For Christmas I would like a doll house, barbie dolls and a barbie with a dog.

Love, Rihana Tucker

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a big lollipop, gum and candy.

Love, Dexter Morgan

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Hot wheels track, hover board and PJ Masks car set.

Love, Je Lawni Pittman

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a hover board, a ball and a dog.

Love, Maurshawn Davis

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like an LOL doll, pet bunny and an LOL doll house.

Love, Shamiya Parker

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a hover board, toy monster truck and a cell phone.

Love, Corbyn Wipperleng

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a barbie doll, a unicorn and a toy santa clause.

Love, Jaiya Williams

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a hoverboard, piano and a phone.

Love, Aubree Ford

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a baby alive, bike and a bookbag purse.

Love, T’Asia Freeman

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a hoverboored, nerf blaster and basketball goal.

Love, Bryson Washington

Dear Santta,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a n LOL doll, a JoJo walk doll and a toy car.

Love, Draveyuna

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a hover board, Nerf blaster and a monkey balloon.

Love, Malik Mohammad

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Babrbre dreamhuuse, LOL doll and a toy vacuum.

Love, A’Layah Love

Dear Santa,

This year I have been Nice. For Christmas I would like a PS5, hoverboard and Jordans.

Love, Jarius Mobley

Dear Santa,

This year I have been Nice. For Christmas I would like a bike, LOL dolls and barbie dolls.

Love, Jada Woeiey

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a Nerf Blaster, football and basketball goal.

Love, De’Drick Trisby Jr.

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a guitar, football and a basketball goal.

Love, Tomorris Baruay

Dear Santa,

This year I have been Nice. For Christmas I would like a kitchen set, electric car and a barbie doll.

Love, Kayiah Carten

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a bike, hoverboard and barbie dolls.

Love, Aziyah Mortin

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like roller skates, basket ball and balloons.

Love, Malaha

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a kitchen set, a baby doll and a bike.

Love, Alyssia Wells

Dear Santa,

This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like a train set, a boat and a basketball.

Love, Deitnick Lewis

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have hapt mom and hapt my teacher. My Christmas wishes are an IPhhone, Nintendo switch and a bouncy ball. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jordan Harper

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done nice things. I have help my sister. I help my mom to clean. I help my mom and sister. My Christmas wishes are: I wish for a Nintendo switch, an IPhone and a pet cat. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Love, Giovanna Stewart

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done nice things. I help my dad git his clos. I help my brother with his dishes. My Christmas wishes are an IPhone Max, bike and a Tendo switch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Gerlmonie Bunch

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done nice things. I help mom and dad. I help mom and sister. I mom dad and sister. My Christmas wishes are a dirt bike, nintendo and a sword. I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies.

Love, Kandor Rivas

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done nice things. I cook with my mom. I made cookies. I love Christmas. My Christmas wishes are Hover board, I Phone 10 +. I hope you enjoy the milk and cookies!

Love, Terrianna Williams

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done nice things. I help my mom cook dinner. I help my teacher a lot. I help my brother a lot. My Christmas wishes are a bat, glove and IPhone 12. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk.

Love, Tristan Cox

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done nice things. I help friends. I help dad. I have help mom. My Christmas wishes are a PS5, X Box and IPhone 12. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Shawnderrick Qualls

Dear Santa, I have been good this year! I have done nice things. I have help mom. My Christmas wishes are a PS5, bike and a IPhone 14. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Corey Griffen

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done nice things. I love mi friend. I hap mi mom weth dishes. I like mi teacher. My Christmas wishes are a dol, a prezent and an ifon 5. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Wafa Shaibi

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done good things. I wus be nis to my fros in my teacher. My Christmas wishes are a PS5, PS4 and Iphone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Eugine Harried

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things. I hept mom. I hept my friends. I cook dinner. My Christmas wish is a Nintendo switch. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Makayla Venson

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done nice things. I hep mom. I hep mom cook. I hep mom clean. My Christmas wishes are a bat, glove and sunglasses. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Randall Moore

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I have done nice things. I hep mom. I hep my sister. I hep posoter. My Christmas wishes are a bab dol, JoJo bab dol and JoJo mayekup. I hope youenjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jazayah Ross

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done nice things. I hep mom kok rotel. My Christmas wishes are a wig, dress and a pape. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Ny’yhanna Nerris

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: clean my room, help Mom, help teacher. My Christmas wishes are: iPhone, Nintendo Switch, bouncy ball. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jordan Harper

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help find her purse, I help cleanup, I made my bed. My Christmas wishes are: baby alive, iPhone 8, bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Sanaa Smith

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I shared candy with my brother, I helped my little brother do homework, I always help my mom and dad. My Christmas wishes are: I wish that I had barbies, I wish that I had a maze, I wish that I had a bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Sumari Scott

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my mom cook breakfast, I helped my dad wash his car, I took turns playig a game with my sister. My Christmas wishes are: phone, playstation5, hover board. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Kennedy Marshall

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my mom clean up, I help my siseter make the bed, I help my brother tie his shoes. My Christmas wishes are: hover board, playcar set, Xbox. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jaiira Stimage

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my mom take care of my baby sister, I help my mom wash dishes, I make my bed. My Christmas wishes are: apple watch, kitchen set, LOL dolls. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jeremiah Dolley

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped my mom bake cupcakes, I helped my mom cook rice, I helped my mom clean up the house. My Christmas wishes are: race car track, phone, Xbox. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jericho Bland

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my mom bake cupcakes, I help my family, I help my mom clean up. My Christmas wishes are: hover board, LOL doll, Xbox. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Mikiya Rader

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my dad clean, I help my friend study her sight words, I help my brother clean up. My Christmas wishes are: doll, Xbox, bike. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Ariel Davis

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have clean my room, I rake the leaves, I made my bed. My Christmas wishes are: iPhone, Xbox. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Case Cable

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I helped mom bake a cake, Showed my brother my room, have been very good. My Christmas wishes are: play station 5, money, barbies I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Dak Aiden

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my grandma babysit, I help my granddad do the chores, I help my best friend clean. My Christmas wishes are: play car, hover board, iPhone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Aereyon Williams

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my sister play ball, I help my mom bake a cake, I help my mom find towels. My Christmas wishes are: PS5, basketball, football. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Mason Weimer

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help dad bake a cake, I will help my mom do anything, I help myself. My Christmas wishes are: PS5, iPhone, gift card. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Noel

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I put up the tree, I make cookies, I cook with my mom. My Christmas wishes are: PS5, tablet, LOL doll. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Coriyah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I make cookies for Santa, I cook supper, I gave Santa a gift. My Christmas wishes are: chromebook, PS5, iPad. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Rakiyah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I take care of people, I help my mom, I feed my pets. My Christmas wishes are: Xbox 5, LOL doll, puppy. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Kiriah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my mom, I take care of people, I make cookies for Santa. My Christmas wishes are: Xbox5, phaystation 4, iPhone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Joby

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I cut the grass, I help my dog, I feed my pets. My Christmas wishes are: train set, tablet, fire truck. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jamarien

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I have been good, I help my mom, I play with my sisters. My Christmas wishes are: PS4, hover board, iPhone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jakeria

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I do my chores, I help my momma, I put up the tree. My Christmas wishes are: LOL doll, iPhone 12, Barbie dolls. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Kyndall

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my Mom, I do chores, I feed my cat. My Christmas wishes are: LOL doll, barbie, Xbox5. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Ashley

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I like Santa, I help my Mom, I do chores. My Christmas wishes are: fire truck, Xbox, robot. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I take care of my cat, I take care of people, I help my mom. My Christmas wishes are: iPhone, tablet, PS5. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Asiah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help Santa, I wash the cars, I help my daddy! My Christmas wishes are: pencil pouch!!, legos!!, Xbox 12 I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Kawron

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I take care of my cat, I help my mom, I take care of my sister. My Christmas wishes are: pencil pouch, dog, iPhone. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Keimondria

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I love Santa, I make cookies for Santa, I help my Dad. My Christmas wishes are: dog, cat, earrings. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: I help my pop, I feed my pets, I put up the tree. My Christmas wishes are: iPhone, dog, cat. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Paxton C.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom, cared for my friend, take care of my sister. My Christmas wishes are: Queen Elsa Doll, I want a LOL Lunca, rain LOL car doll mace uset. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jamariah

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom, cared for my friend, take care of my sister. My Christmas wishes are: iPhone7, hats, Spongebob flip flop. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jakyeriah B.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom, cared for my friend, take cre of my sister. My Christmas wishes are: stuffed animals, LOL dolls, Elsa. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Chloe Green

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom, care for my friend, take care of my sister. My Christmas wishes are: airpods, iphone, brown boots. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Karmar

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: help my mom, care for my friend, take care fo my sister. My Christmas wishes are: Apple ipad 2, 2 light blue, air airpods. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Marianna

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom, cared for my frien. My Christmas wishes are: frozen dolls, imo tablet, LOL doll. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jazelle

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom, cared for my friend, take care of my sister. My Christmas wishes are: tv, pop, car. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jayren

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: hel ped my mom, cared for my friend, take care of my sister. My Christmas wishes are: phone4, slime, shimmer and shine. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Keyanna

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom, cared for my friend,, take care of my sister. My Christmas wishes are: kitchen set, i pet dog, i3 doll. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Bella Williams

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom, cared for my friend, take care of my sister. My Christmas wishes are: games, Beatli. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Anthony Mack Jr.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom, cared for my friend, take care of my sister. My Christmas wishes are: toy airplane, toy rocket, toy dinosaur. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Kayden Robinson

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: helped my mom, cared for my friend, take care of my sister. My Christmas wishes are: rainbow toy car, 1000 LOL doll, Imo tablet. I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Mariyah Sims

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. for Christmas, please bring me: X-box5 and a PS4Box.

Love, Dejuyvion Lumpkin

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: a PS5 and a remote control for the PS5.

Love, Authur

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: a pink hover board, and some air pod.

Love, NaLayiah Blackmore

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: a new tabet and headphones.

Love, Roselyn

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: some aripods, and a trex robot.

Love, Ky’Ran Hudson

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: a red scooter and a PS5.

Love, Kourey Davis

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: a Barbie dream house and some nails.

Love, Janiyah Williams

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: a hover board and a Xbox.

Love, Darrius Ellis

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: a Barbie brnd a Barbie doll.

Love, Zarion Currny

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: LOL dolls and LOL dollhouse.

Love,Brittish Hollie

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: a reborn baby and a doll stroller.

Love, Dakeyvianna Walker

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Krishayla Blanchard. I’m from Vicksburg MS. I been very good this year. I want a Phone, lol doll and a puppy. I hope you enjoy the carrots and milk and Christmas cookies. I Love you Santa.

Love,

Krishayla

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Amari Phillips. I’m from Vicksburg, MS. Iv’e been trying to be good this year. I’ve helped take care of my sisters. Thank you for the tea pot set. I really enjoyed it. I want an apple watch and a dog. I hope y enjoy the ginger bred cookies and ginger ale.

Love,

Amari Phillips

Dear Santa,

Hey. My bane us Za’mbriya Dudley. I’ve been really good this year. Thank you for the Baby Alive. I love my baby. Her name is madea. This year I would really like a Reborn baby girl orboy. I hope you enjoy the cookies and hotcoco on Christmas Eve.

Love,

Z’amariya Dudley

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Sarai Wells. I’m from Vicksburg, MS. I’ve been very good this year. I help with my baby brother. Thank you for the doll house. Me and my Lol doll have so much fun. I wanta PS5 and an IPad. I Love You Santa! I hope you enjoy the cookes and hot coco.

Love,

Sarai Wells

Dear Santa,

Holle my name is Caitlyn. I have been good this year. Thank you for the dollhouse. My dolls love riding the elevator. I hope you and the reindeer are safe this Christmas. This year I really want a Ken doll.

Love,

Caitlyn Caldwell

Dear Santa,

My name is Carlie Campbell. I’ve been good this year. I want a BaBy doll and baby doll clothes for Christmas. I Love You!

Love,

Carlie Campbell

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaleb Russell. I tried my best to be really good this year. I want a PS5 for Christmas.

Love,

Kaleb Russell

Dear Santa,

Happy holiday! MY name is Raelynne Ringo. I am from Vicksburg, MS. I’ve Been good this year. Thank you for the dollhouse I love to play with it all day. This year I would really like a LoL doll, a LoL beat box, and a camera with a mic. I love you and don’t for get the cookies and milk Also I got carrots for the reindeer. Bye, Santa.

Love,

Raelynne Ringo

Dear Santa,

My name is Edwin Brown. Ive been good this Year. I want a hover board and a helicopter than can fly.

Love,

Edwin Brown

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas my name is Zay’la. I’m from Vicksburg, MS I tried to be good this year, by listening to my teacher. Thank you for the treadmill. This year I would really like a boxing bag and another treadmill. I Love You Santa. I hope you enjoy the cookies and hot coco. You friend, Zay’la

Love,

Zay’la O Davis

Dear Santa,

My name is Lamaya. I am 7. I am good everyday. My wish for my family is to get movie tickets. I wish for the world to have clothes and shoes. I want an Ipad, PS5, hoverboard and a four wheeler.

Love,

Lamaya

Dear Santa,

My name is Destiney. I am 8 years old. I have been good. I wish nothing for my family. I wish art for the world. I would like to see Santa.

Love,

Destiney

Dear Santa,

My name is I’m 8 years old. I’ve been good I’ve helped my mom to be good. I wish my family many blessings. I wish covid would end. I want iphone 11, xbox1, PS5, PC, & lego

Love,

Ian

Dear Santa,

My name is Paige I have been good. I am 8 Years old. I hope nothing happen to my family. And No covid 19. And no wreck. I Would like PS5, Nike shoes, PuPPY

Love,

Paige

Dear Santa,

My name is Jadarrius. I am 8 years old. I have been good, I clean the dog poop. I wish presents for my family. I want to help my mom. I would like an Iphone and ps5.

Love,

Jadarrius

Dear Santa,

My name is Cornell. I am 7. I have been good. I help my mom. I want mom to get lots of a cars. No girls for the world. I would like a PS5 for Christmas.

Love,

Cornell

Dear Santa,

My name is Geolaila. I am 8 Years old. I have been good. I would like a car for my family. I wish covid to end. I want a hover board.

Love,

Geolaila

Dear Santa,

My name is Jah’nae. I am 7. I have been good. I help my family clean up. I wish 1 million dollars for my family. I wish the world a big game Room. I want a real live dog.

Love,

Jah’nae

Dear Santa,

MY name is Denailah I am 8 years old. I have been good I do my chores at home. I Want my friends to be safe. I want Covid19 to be over. My Christmas wishes are covid over and an art game.

Love,

Denailah

Dear Santa,

My name is Tayler. I have been good. I try to follow all the rules. I wish for MOM and dad to get money. I wish the world no cars all dirtbikes. I want an x-box.

Love,

Tayler

Dear Santa,

My name is Damion. I am 8 years old I world like moniy for mom. I wish the world motorcycles. I want a tablet.

Love,

Damion

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good this year. I would like a PS4, dirtbike, iPhone12 Pro, hoverboard, IPad, blue air Pods, Nintendo switch, remote control. Robot, Gold Watch, toy ninja, snow globe, drone. I will leave you some milk and cookeis. Thank you!

Nafari Cain

Dear Santa,

I have been very good ths year. I would like to get a American Girl doll. I will leave you some milk and Oreos. Thank you so much!

With love from,

Tiliyah Stowers

Dear Santa,

I have been mostly good this year. I would like a LoL toy, an iPhone 12, a PS5 CPlay Station 52, an Xbox and Some crocs. I will leave you milk and Oreos. Thank you. I love Santa.

Love,

Catrice Albert

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good this year. I would like a skateboard. I would also like an iPad and a Roblox gift card. I will leave chocolate chip cookies and milk. Thank you so much!

With love from,

Adonis Bonds

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this Year. I would like to get a dirt bike, Robot, go cart, Hot Wheel toy. Can I see the elves Please? I will Leave You chocolate chip cookies presents!

With love from,

Ed Lewis

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like a drone, a Nintendo Swich, a Dort Bole. Sp,e pf the Boggest Nerf guns, a iPhone 11, a go kart, a ps5, a Harley Quinn Bat with Details, art Kit, Ninja Kits, a toy soldier. Ho Ho Ho. I will have cookies and milk.

With love from,

Drayden Ester

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like to get an American Girl doll, an iPhone 12, a play station 5 (PS5), a makeup set, and a bike. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Thank you so much.

With love from,

A’niyah Hicks

Dear Santa

I have been mostly good. I would like to get a bike and a American Girl doll. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Love you.

With love from,

Skye Jackson

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like to get a NIntendo Switch and a PS5. Thank you, you are the best. I promise I will give you cookies and milk. What is your favorite kind of cookies? Merry Christmas

With love from,

Hisam Saleh

Dear Santa,

I have been mostly good this year. I would like a PS4 and 2K20. Do you want some milk and cookies?

With love from,

Ja’Shawn Parker

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. I would like to get an American Girl doll. May I have an iPhone 12, and a play station 5 (PS5). I will leave you some milk and cookies. Thank you!

With love from,

A’Myia McGowan

Dear Santa,

I have been kind of good this year. I will leave a coke and cookies on the table for you. I would like to get a PS5, a go cart, a motrorbike a iPhone 11, a iPhone 12, and a xBox 1219. Thank you so much.

With love from,

DeJalyn Lampkin

Dear Santa,

I have been very good This year. I would like a Barbie Dream House iPhone 8 a Bike an American Girl doll a kitchen set an xBox One PS5 a GoCart and a PS4. I will Leave you some milk and chocolate chip cookies.

With love from,

Ja’kieyah Mata

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well. I have been my best. I am hoping for gifts I would love a drone and a paint set. Please say hi to the elves for me!

With love from,

Tommy Nguyen

Dear Santa,

I hope you are keeping warm. It’s cold here I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a Kitchen set and a Baby Alive. Please tell the elves I Say hello. SSe. I love you, love, love, love

With love from,

Carlia Campbell

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well. I have been my best self thisyear and am hoping for gifts. I would love a paint set and a hover board. I’m 9 years old. Please say hello to the elves.

With love from,

Shon’terrah

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well. I almost been my best self this year. I’m hoping for gifts I want a toy dino and Kirby star allies. Please say hi to Mrs. Claus.

Love,

Myles Lane

Dear Santa,

I hope you are Well I have been on my best be havior this year I want a Hoverboard and a puppy. Tell the reindeers I Say Hi

With love from,

Adrian Jackson

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well. I have been my best self this year and I am hoping for gifts. I would Love a ps4 and a paint set. Please say hi to the rendeer for me!

Love,

Jalen Stubbs

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? My name is Kingston and I am 8 years old I want a RC car and a Nerf gun. I want to give you cookies and milk.

Love,

Kingston Holly

Dear Santa,

I hope you are Well. I have been my best selt this year and I am hoping for gifts. For me a Nerf gun and a ps5. Tell the reindeer I said hi!

Love,

Damario Bingham

Dear Santa,

How is the North pole Santa? I have been good this year. I want an ipad and a iphone for Christmas. Thank you Santa! I’ll have you cookies and milk.

With love from,

Karllandys Clark

Dear Santa,

I hope you and well. I have been my best self this gear and I am hoping for lol doll + omg doll. Hi Mrs Claus! Ho ho ho ho ho ho.

Love,

Kamari Summers

Dear Santa,

I hope your ok. I have been a good, good, good girl this year and I am hoping for puppyes and a little pet shop. Hi mrs claus!

With love from,

Brillion k King

Dear Santa,

I hope to see you and meet you soon. Can you say hi for me to the elves? I hope, I am good, I hope for a pc and a go pro camera. Have a safe trip!

With love from,

Jarros Thomas

Dear Santa,

I hope you are well. I was very nice this year. These are the stuff I want for Christmas. A paint set, a Iphone 12, gamer head-phones, and a lol omg light. Please say hi to the reindeers for me.

Love,

Londyn Emory

Dear Santa,

I love you and I want a garbage truck and a ps5. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Antreuious Banks

Dear Santa,

I hope you feel good and I have been a good girl and this year I want a hoverboard and a lol doll I love you Santa.

With love from,

Taliyah Atlas

Dear Santa,

Hi! my name is Paris. I am 7 years old, and I Live in Vicksburg. Thank you bringing me a slime kit last year. This year I would like a bike and nintendo switch. Please bring my brother a spiderman toy.

With love from,

Paris Tyler

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old. I have been nice to people all year. I’m in 2nd grade. Thank you for the ps4 last year. This year I would like a PS5 and a puppy. Please tell my granddaddy I love him. Thank you and tell the Grinch I said hi!

With love from,

Marlo Brinnon

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is DaShaun I am 8 years old and I live in Vicksburg I bring a toy soldier last year. This year I would like iPhone. And a hooverboard. Please bring my mom n dad a phone. Thank you and te the reindeer I said hi!!

With love from,

Dashaun Champion

Dear Santa,

I am 8 years old, and I live in Vicksburg. I believe I have been nice this year. Thank you for bringing me a ps4 last year. This year I would like a ps5 and a drone. Please bring my sister a baby doll.

With love from,

Kendall

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is anana. I am 8 years old, and I live in Vicksburg. I believe iI have been nice this year. Thank you for bringing me hope last year. This year I would like love and hope. Please bring my mom and tete and dad a watch and a hat. Please tell God I love him.

With love from,

Anana

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Jozlynn. I am 8 years old, and I live in Vicksburg. I believe I have been nice this year. Thank you for bringing me a boardgame last year. This year, I would like earrings and a necklace. Please bring my brother a stuffed animal. Thank you and tell Mrs. Clause I said Merry Christmas!

With love from,

Jozlynn Duck

Dear Santa,

My name is Ahcaivious Rozier. I think I have been good this year. Thank you for bringing me a McLaren and dirt bike last year. I would like a PS5 and $10,000,000 and some more money for mom and sister.

With love from,

AhCaivious Skatez Rozier

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is DeShon. I am 8 years old, and I live in Vicksburg. I believe I have been nice this year. I would like an iPhone 12 Pro and Xbox 1. Please bring my brother an iPhone11. Thank you and tell moosecraft I sid, “can i be on your channel?”

With love from,

DeShone

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Damarauis Thomas. I am 9 year sold, and I live in Vicksburg. I believe I have been nice this year. Thank you for bringing me a hooverboard last year. This year I would like a PS5 and an IPad. Please bring my mom a $1000. Thank you and tell Mrs. Claus I said to send cookies!

With love from,

Damarauis Thomas

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Trystan Stewart. I am 8 years old, and I live in Vicksburg. I believe I have been naughty and nice this year. Thank you for bringing me a toy kitchen last year. This year I would like a new tablet and Phone. Please bring my mom a robe and my Dad a new shirt. Also my sister a craft kit. Thank you and tell everyone I said “Merry Christmas!”

With love from,

Trystan Stewart

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Janiyah Owens I am 8 years old, and I live in Vicksburg. I believe I have been nice this year. Thank you for bringing me a bike last year. I would like an iPod and an IPhone. Please bring my mom $10000 and my dad some money. Thank you and tell Mrs. Claus I said to send cookies!

With love from,

Janiyah

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Kaiden. I’m 8 years old, and I’m a nice kid. I like football and what I want for Christmas is a PS5 and a bike. I want to go see my dad in Texas. Thank you and tell my dad I Love him.

With love from,

Kaiden Williams

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Taylor. I am 7 years old, and I believe I have been nice this year. I would like Purses and a Phone. Please bring my sis an anime statue. Thank you and tell Autumn I said hi!!!

With love from,

Taylor Carson

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Mase. I am 8 years old, and I live in Vicksburg. I believe I have been nice this year. Thank you for bringing me cars last year. This year I would like a PS5 and a Xbox1.

With love from,

Mase Matkin

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Kendra Daniels. I am 8 years old, and I live in Vicksburg. I believe I have been nice this year. Thank you for bringing me a PS5 last year. This year I would like makeup and a PS5. Please bring my Bro ther a car. Thank you and tell elf I said, “Hi!”

With love from,

Kendra P Daniels

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER

Dear Santa,

I would like a jeep, makeup, activity books, puzzles and a new bedroom closer to mommy and daddy.

Love, Abby Grace Roach

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year, I want a toy train and a toy car. Love,

Adam

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year so please give me a surprise. Love,

Luca Diaz

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. All I want for Christmas is a American Girl doll, a Boxy Girl doll and a puppy.

Love,

Caroline

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. All I want for Christmas is Boxy Girls and an iPhone. Love,

Eva

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. All I want for Christmas is a 4 wheeler. Love,

Will

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas. I want an iPhone. I want a big girl bike. I want a flute. Love,

Khloe

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. A box that has a track with claws on it with a key.

Love, Timothy

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. Please bring me a Wii U, PS4 and Skylanders figure. Love,

Leytan

Dear Santa,

All I want is a drome, a dog, a nerf gun, and a math book. Love,

Lyla

Dear Santa,

I want American doll and Lols. I want Boxy Girls and ukulele and a puppy. I want an iPad and an iPhone. I wanta Kitten.

Love,

Molly

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a dinosar video game, a Just something. Love,

Reid

Dear Santa,

I will do my spelling words and sight word. Please bring me a Race car track, Nintendo switch. Some shoes.

Love,

Liza

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Dream Caper, a LoL house and camper and a doll. Love,

Hart

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. All I want for Chrismas is a Wii U, a drome and animal video.

Love,

Miller

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. All I want for Chrisma is a Boxy Grls and American Doll stuff.

Love,

Maddy

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a PS4 and I want for Christmas it is a game board. Love,

Daniel

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year and all I want for Christmas is Rudolfh the Red Nose Reindeer please.

Love,

Annie

Dear Santa,

I want a face paint set an Orbeez machine for your feet Thank you.

Love,

Mary Hannah

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Led lights. I would also like a dog. I would also like a drone. Thank you.

Love,

Reid

Dear Santa,

I would like a puppy, a drone, and a Lego Set.

Love,

Ryan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Na!Na!Na! Surprise Thank you Santa.

Love,

Ariana

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a new bike. I also would like a robot pet. I would also like a flag collection.

Love,

Eric

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Polly Pocket a watch and toys.

Love,

Paigley

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like Legos and football gloves. Thank you for everything.

Love,

Joesph

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like new markers and LOLS.

Love,

Maggie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a cat, 70 LOLs and Lego Friends and a dog.

Love,

Mercy

Dear Santa,

I would like some roller skates and a bunk bed and a new puppy. Thank you.

Love,

Lucy

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a camera 80 LOL’s, and elf and a dog.

Love,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a bean bag and lights. Thank you.

Love,

Anush Patel

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo and headphones and lego Mavel Superheroes.

Love,

Everett

Dear Santa,

I would like a camera drone. I would like a 2,0000 Roblocks Gift Card, and a kite.

Lovve,

Tyler Wade

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a camera, Blaire, and a scooter.

Love,

Allie

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can you help the others who are less fortunate? I want a play station and a X box. Are you excited about Christmas?

Love,

Henry

Dear Santa,

How are you and the elves? One of the things I want for Christmas is for you to give extra clothes and food for the less fortunate. I want, if you have time, some new wide reciever gloves. I would also like a new Fitbit and a new football, please.

Sincerely,

Graham

Dear Santa,

How are you? I was wondering if you could make Co Co a part of the reindeer’s team. Could you help everyone stay safe from Covid 19? Please! Many people have gotten sick and died. That isn’t good. The top thing on my Christmas list is a reborn baby. I will leave you ramballs.

Love,

Alex

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? How are the Elves? I’ve been thinking for what I want, and I’ve got it! I really want a white canary if you can! I really want one. Can you please get me one? I would like a cage like Blair’s. I would like bird foot with it. Thats the only things I want. Try to Get me a Living one.

Love,

Blakely Farrell

Dear Santa,

How are you and your reindeer? I really want a gocart. Can you please get me one? I’d really appreciate it. Can you also help Moma?

Love,

Riely

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can I please have a poke monty, and stuffed Charrmander? Please give Piper an extra toy. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Wade

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want Wings of Fire book (all). I also want 1 more Elf friend for snowball, and for last I want hunting equipment. Thank you. Have a nice trip.

Love,

Corbin

Dear Santa,

How are you? What I want for Christmas is a Ps5 Pro Trazzas rustler, DJL mini2, 65 FmF shorty, and a Henry 22 gun. Also my brother Clay wants a 85 FmF shorty, and my brother Luke wants a DJL mini2.

Love,

Sam

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like to Know how Kix is doing at the North Pole. Are Blitzon and Rudulph ready for the big flight? Can I have an electricscooter and some switch games and some Elitenerfguns? How are the Elves and Mrs. Claus doing.

Love,

Jacklen

Dear Santa,

How are you? Can you give Charlie some books. I really want a harmonica. I also want an eletric guitar. Be safe, wear your mask.

Yours truely,

John Robert Reeder

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are you ready for Christmas? Pixie is doing GREAT!!! What I want for Christmas is… The Frozen 2 Anna’s and Elsa’s family, The Frozen 2 castle. Please bring calm and peace to my mom. Well Santa, that is it. I hope you have a merry Christmas.

Love,

Hadley

Dear Santa,

I would like a HEOBANZ game please. I would also like some new American Girl doll toys. My mom said I could pick things so I want you to give every ELF a present! Merry Christmas

Love,

Libby

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Are you excited for Christmas? Can you please get my sister the American Girl doll, Blaire? I have two requests, and they are a real watch that is purple and a Rainbow High doll which has red hair. I hope you have a safe ride.

Your friend,

Laney

Dear Santa,

How are you? My brother realy wants a desk for Christmas to put his tv and his gaming stuff. I want a pet pig, puppy, or cat for Christmas. If the pets don’t work out I would like a trampoline.

Love,

Sydney Marie Williams

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope you’re having a good year so far. This year I want my family and other families to have a good Christmas. How are your reindeer? I would like a football, football gloves, and a baseball bat and many more things. But for now, I would just like to have a good Christmas. Have a good year.

Love Caden C.

Dear Santa,

How have you been? How have your reindeer been? This year your cookies and milk will be on the desk. For Christmas I wish for Adonnis to have the fisher price baby toys. Journie, and Zoe want Minnie toys. Avery wants barbie extra, barbie vet, and private plane. I want barbie extra and vet dolls, toilet splash, and king of the ring.

Love,

Juana

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well, and I hope you are coming this year. Coronavirus has been crazy. This year I don’t care what I get as long it isn’t coal, clothes, or Barbies. What I want is Coronavirus to be over! 2020 has been a weird year, but I cam through. Snow would be nice too, but I don’t think you can do that. I always love talking to you.

Love,

Reese

Dear Santa,

How are you? I don’t want much, but I want my family to have a good Christmas this year. This year my brother and I are donating are own money to poor. I like Christmas because of Jesus. I want booke this year. I like to give stuff to people. It’s so fun to see the smileing faces. I’ll give you cookis is my dad doesn’t eat them.

Love,

Owen Mallard

Dear Santa,

This year had some bad crises going on. Would you rather have sugar or chocolate cookies, and do you want a to-go box like last year? Candycane, Ginger, and D.J. my elves have been good. Could I have a leash, and a dog bed so I can brag to my mom that I do need a dog after that. Last year I gave my sister coal now it’s your job.

Sincerely,

Lynlee

Dear Santa,

How are the elves doing? For Christmas I want a hoverboard please and merry Christmas.

Love,

Reed

Dear Santa,

I hope you have had a great year, because I have had a good one. I am going to miss the elves when they leave. I have also missed you too. Some things I want for Christmas are ipaintbrushes and paint, a sketchbook, and other things. I hope people that can’t have Christmas can have a good Christmas this year.

Your friend,

Raeya

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope ya’ll are fine. I would like a PS5, AJ Brown rookie card, NBA 2K 21, Fifa 21, and a Patrick Mahomes figurine and a card. I would like a Tyeerk Hill card and figurine, Battle Ruth rookie card, Joe Mantana figure, and a Jerry Rice figurine. I would like a Bo Jackson cardarg figurine. I hope you have a safe flight.

Love,

Noah P.

Dear Santa,

How are you I’m fine but I can’t find my elf Elfe. Also can you get me a pet for Elfe and a tracking device because I can’t him.

Love,

Noah Sessums

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer? I hope you’re well. Im fine. So I want a Trek mountain bike, and a playstation 5 with Decsenders, a mountain bike game. I want a Bugati lego set, and a dirtbike lego set with a truck, Thanks.

Love,

Vaylor Smith

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope the reindeer are doing good. For my dog Stella I would like you to give her some toys, good treats, and a stocking. I known my brother would like one of the shirts he has been looking at. For my mom a running outfit. For my dad a soocer bag. I would like a real car or dog, an art project and new shoses for school.

Love,

Rileyanne

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa! How are things in the Northpole. For Christmas I want an Animatronic Baby Yoda, the Avengers truck take down, the Stark jet drone attack. A Nintendo switch, and a pass back. I need you to introduce me to Dough-nut’s sister. Also how are Mrs.Claus and the Raindeer.

Love,

Harris

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs.s Claus doing? I wish for a slime kit, airpod case, AirPods, iPhone 12 mini, real box turtle, and books. I wish for my brother to get a head set for his x-box one. I hope you have a great year.

Love,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

This year has been weird, but how are you and Mrs. Clase? I would only ask for an American Girl Doll. Her name is Blair. I would also like film for my camera. Stay healthy and safe.

Love,

Evie

Dear Santa,

I hope you, Mrs. Claus, the elves and the reindeer are well. For this year’s Christmas I want anything baby Yoda.

Love,

Reed

Dear Santa,

I hope none of the elfs are sick or got eaten by a dog or cat. My friends dog ate his elf. I want another guinea pig and another elf. I hope you can have a good Christmas. Love,

John Davis

Dear Santa,

How has Rudolph been doing? For Christmas I want Lego city Air Race, Lego City Exsplorasunship, Lego city Christmas tree, and a blow up cat. What has my elf Patrick doing. Oh Tuesday December 8, 2020 he was stuck in a popcorn bucket.

Love,

Oliver Hesselberg

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Are any of the elves sick? Does it get cold in the North Pole for Christmas? I want a bike, snow, nerf revolver, and nerf bullets for the nerf revolver. That’s all. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Jack Stanley

Dear Santa,

How are you doing during this pandamic? Do you have the virus? Are you and your elves making toys? I want two Xbox one controllers with console, lego star wars the complete saga for Xbox one.

Love,

Kenneth Grogan

Dear Santa,

How is Donder doing? How is he feeling? I want a giney pig at my moms and a nerf gun that shoots 4 at a time at my dads. Are you feeling well? Is Mrs. Claus feeling well?

Love,

Grayson

Dear Santa,

How are you doing lately during this pandemic? Is Rudolph doing well? Are your elves okay? I would like a playstation 5 and LEGO Sonic The Hedgehog for Christmas.

Love,

Brantley

Dear Santa,

I hope you didn’t get the covid-19 and Mrs.Claus is is well too. How is Rudolph doing and the reindeer? I hope the elves didn’t get the covid-19 too. I want a rc monster truck, a nerf gun, and a hot wheels set. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Ian

Dear Santa,

How a you doing? I hope you and Mrs. Clause are feeling good. Is Rudolph okay? I would like a living puppy and a hoover board, and a baby Yoda toy for Christmas I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Charlie

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you are doing well. How are the reindeer doing? Are any elves sick? I love JoJo and JinJger. Is Mrs. Claus sick? I want a mermaid tail and a new hamster cage and a garmen watch with princess Arial tail.

Love,

Elise Kavanaugh

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs Claus doing? How are the reindeer doing? Are the elves acting up? I would like a flog gig, duck decoy and new fishing lowers for Christmas. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

Love,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing during this pandemic? Are the Elves busy making toys? I would like a Base BalL, Nerf ularta, and cap gun for Christmas. How are the reindeer doing? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Mason Landers

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Are the reindeer ready to fly? Are the elves making toys? I would like a school set, a polaroid camera, $1,000 dollar and a baby cat. It has to be real I want a barbie doll and a family for the house. They need a lot of clothes.

Love,

Emmy Reese Walker

Dear Santa,

I would like is a Nasa Shirt and a razor dirt bike for Christmas. I hope you have a jolly Christmas.

Love,

Lee

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? Is Rudolph being good? Are the elves busy making toys for all the children? For Christmas, I would like a new softball bat, helmet, and bike. I hope you have a very Merry Christmas.

Love,

Lizzie

Dear Santa,

Are you and Mrs. Claus feeling well? Have the elves been making toys? I would like a dirt bike, fishing poles, and a fourwheeler. Hope you have a great Christmas.

Love,

Kellen

Dear Santa,

How are you and your reindeer doing? I would like a hot wheels race track, bike, remote control car, video game, Garmin watch, and avenger legos. Just surprise me!

Love,

John M.

Dear Santa,

How are the Reindeer? I hope nobody has covid-19. Are the elves already making toys? I would like a fish, hoover board, and a dirt bike for Christmas. I hope you have a merry Christmas.

Love,

Cash Ferrell

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I hope the elves are busy. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are okay. Are you having fun? I would like elf clothes, babydolls, and a charm bracelet. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love,

Bryleigh

SOUTH PARK

Dear Santa,

I would like a Gumball machine and a giant dinosaur egg. I have tried to be a good little boy this year! I will have milk and cookies waiting for you.

Thanks,

Dez

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. I would like a dollhouse. I want two twin babydolls and babydol clothes. I want a purple bike with training wheels. I would like a Minecraft one Life 2.0 game. The last thing I wish for is a drawing sketchpad.

Love,

ReAnna Nash

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Playstation 5

Fortnite Game

Avenger Thands Toy

Red and Black Tennis

Blue and Red Pull-Over Jacket

Love,

Walter Watson

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Dirt bike

Cowboy hat

Backpack

4-wheeler

Bike

Candy

Love,

Lane Phillips

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Bike

Love,

Chase

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Play make up.

Baby doll.

Pers.

LoL Doll

Collection of seashells

Silicon dolls

clothes

Diamonds

New pencil box

Love, Layla

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Bike

Make-up

LoL doll

Toy doll

Love, Kanayia

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Hoverboard

Bike

Make-up

Car

4-wheeler

Love, Kyndal

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

(2) T-Rex

Nerf Gun

Pop the Pig oy

Toy that look like Mrs. Richardson

Dinosaur cather with a net

Dinosaur truck

Airplane or helicopter

Love, Latavyon Jones

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Bike

iPhone

RC Lambo

Hoverboard

Nerf gun

Racetrack

Clothes

Shoes

Love, King Taylor

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Playhouse

Kitchen set

dishes/play food

LoL Surprise

Baby alive

Slime

Love, Jaziyah C.

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Makeup for kids

A new attitude

Start getting 3’s and 4’s on my report card

A new bike

Led light

Love, Bree’Lynn

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Piano

Hoover board

Doll

Phone

dollHouse

Shoes

Clothes

Playdoh

Drums

Scooter

Dirtbike

Love you mom!

Love, Lauren

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Real bunny

Kid karaoke machine

Barbie head

Hovberd

Real iPhone 12

Blocks

Lego

Love, Kimora Nixon

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Computer

Walking puppy

Baby doll grows

Camera

Baby stroller

Bike

Ipad

Bed

Vapermax

Love, Kemare Bell

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

LoL

Barbie doll

OMG doll

Vanity

Slime

Paint set

Love, Kerie

Dear Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Oh Santa, I got you some milk and cookies, but you have to bring me my hoverboard and a bike.

Love,

Zion Gunn

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I wish for a hover board, clothes, shoes, and a phone.

Love,

Blakely

Dear Santa,

I wish for a PS5 hiver board, forwheller, cumputer with ELED lights.

Love,

Paxton Lee

Dear Santa,

I wish for bikes and fr hoverboards. I want a camper whif stuf ik game.

Love,

Jarvis

Dear Santa,

I wish for faw patrol, dinorecrue HQ, Thomas play stashon 2 tower.

Love,

Silas

Dear Santa,

I wisj fo a dirt bike, monster truck, four wheeler, and some new shoes.

Love,

Tabari Jones

Dear Santa,

I wish for a Darbied roam house, JoJo hoverboard, scooter, phone, bike.

Love,

Malays

Dear Santa,

I wish or JoJo hoveboard, phone, scooter.

Love,

Caitlen

Dear Santa,

I wish for JoJo hover board, phone, biike, pink.

Love,

Marianna Hill

Dear Santa,

I wish for a popplay 5, bike, and hover power dinoscooter board phone.

Love,

Douglas

Dear Santa,

I wish for power ranger bover board bike playstation 5 scooter phone.

Love,

Ke’morrion

Dear Santa,

I wish for JoJo hover and cos, bike and phone, scooter and 2 hell in a bowl.

Love,

Alaina

Dear Santa,

I wish for a hoverboard, phone, barbie dream, bike, scooter.

Love,

Alie

Dear Santa,

I want a r-cube

Nintendo switch

Ps-5

TV

Puppy

Chain

Love,

Paul

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbi Dream house and a unicorn box.

Love,

Riley

Dear Santa,

I want a bike pool a bochart doll barbie truck.

Love,

Imani

Dear Santa,

I would lik a kindi kid, frozen castle with Ana and Elsa, some kitchen stuff.

Love,

Broolynn

Dear Santa,

I have been wishing for a bike, toy, and a ball.

Love,

Jordin

Dear Santa,

I want a electric scooter trike a nerf gun and bicycle, gumball machine, racecar track and cars.

Love,

Jaxson

Dear Santa,

I want a phone, nail polish, clothes, shoes, flowers, phone case.

Love,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

I want hot wheels balls games seesaw and fan. Rayle

Dear Santa,

I want a purple guitar, karaoke machine, micraphone, hat.

Love, Chevi

Dear Santa,

I want a crane, cement truck, and a bigfoot truck.

Love,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

I want cowboots, carplane, costume, basketball, and goal.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie house, slime, riding unicorn, touch screen computer, car, puzzle, stroller, baby

closet.

Love,

Lexi

Dear Santa,

I want a computer mouse, cowboy boots, whapion.

Love,

Kamdon

Dear Santa,

I want barbie dream house, JoJo toys, skooter.

Love,

Miracle

Dear Santa,

I want googlly eyes board game, ps5, i phone 12, Spiderman RC car,

Clothes and shoes, police car, 4 wheeler.

Love,

James Henderson

Dear Santa,

I want spurs cement mixers and delt buckle.

Love,

Cannon

Dear Santa,

I want elf, hamster, barbiedoll, toy ladder, moving horse.

Love,

Payzli

Dear Santa,

I would like to get a barbie set that comes with a horse, a new dress for church, and I would like

for it to snow on Christmas.

Love,

Khloe

Dear Santa,

I want a heart pillow, shoes, clothes, scooter, trampoline.

Love,

Addyson

Dear Santa,

I want slim, Barbie Chelsea Doll, Chelsea camper, hoover board, hat for daddy, fluffy coate for

mom and me.

Love,

Morgan Smith

Dear Santa,

I want a phone, cat, DVds, hat, pill.

Love,

Alex

Dear Santa,

I want Christmas tv, mask, hat, lights.

Love,

Alexis

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie doll, pool, dog, cat, x box, pop socket.

Love,

Dalean

Dear Santa,

I want ps3 controller, doll, shopkins, cat toy.

Love,

Bella

Dear Santa,

I want red cell phone, teddy bear, ana doll.

Love,

Novalee Norwood

Dear Santa,

I want a real baby monkey,

Toy fire truck, red I pad, red clothes.

Love,

Kai Tillman

Dear Santa,

I want a pink drago, makeup kit, wood blocks.

Love,

Harley-Lyne Bragshaw

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy and toy kitchen.

Love,

Laikynn Hampton

Dear Santa,

I want a cat and barbie car.

Love,

Dee

Dear Santa,

I want a yellow transformer and money.

Love,

Matthew Harthcock

Dear Santa,

I have been good,

Love,

Dez Falls

Dear Santa,

I want PJ max toys.

Love,

A. Hines

Dear Santa,

I want toy ants, toy mermaid, and toy unicorn.

Love,

Alyssa Cooper

Dear Santa,

I want Black anther Claus, Spiderman suit, army tank.

Love,

Jaxon Cresswell

Dear Santa,

I want dirt bike, robot laser, bike.

Love,

Jacob Martin

Dear Santa,

I want remote control airplane, garbage truck, dinosaur, and school bus.

Love,

Blaket Turner

Dear Santa,

I want a doll house, Toy unicorn horse, toy dog.

Love,

Ann Chapin

Dear Santa,

I want Unspeakable Murch, Pokemoon, super smash bros. Games.

Love,

Caleb Womble

Dear Santa,

I want a baseball glove, presents, and toys.

Love,

Cingston Chris

Dear Santa,

I want a giant teddy bear and chickens on a farm.

Love,

Adam Hudson

Dear Santa I want a big ball that yoy pull and it has candy in it, play hair, new bow.

Love,

Aria Woods

Dear Santa,

I want clothes for the barbie and barbie car.

Love,

Zoe Minor

Dear Santa,

I want dirt bike and remote control car.

Love,

Blake Fevrier

Dear Santa,

I want a toy car and games.

Love,

D. Gary

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. Dire Santa I wish you will give me a big play house and a Elsa cosom and a crayola markers and paperan a scoter I

love you.

Love,

Hadley Case

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. I wish for a good family. I wish fo a hoover board and a pet. I wish for a phone. I wish for books. I wish for snow. I wish for a arecar and a PS2 for my sister.

Love,

Jamarion Hill

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. I woul like to have a wish. I wish my Nana’s legs would get better so we can go on our walk again.

Love,

Kirsten Tate

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Hover board

Electric scooter

Clothes

Shoes

Love,

Jaliss’A

Santa,

Dear Santa, What I want for Christmas is really simple and since you are so great and amazingnI thought for sure that you could get it for me! So this is what i want drones, nerf gun, andn pajamas.

Love,

Gavin

Santa,

I would lik a doll house, phone, slime, and some baby dolls Please. I love you Santa.

Love,

SAI Moore

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. I would like to getlegos, a hoverbboard, a new suit for church, a drone, and a helicopter that I can fly.

Love,

Dawson

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. Tablet, shoes, schoolnclose, 100,000 dollar Bill, LoL surprises doll, omg doll, house shoes, food staps, and greatnschool that i all ready have.

Love, Ayana

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. Rock star foxy funkonpop, tails funko pop, bonnie and fun times foxy if my mom does not buy them.

Love,

Joseph Logue

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. Ca i get a PS5 in angror in pants in a charger in a chromebook some new headphones for my PS5 in a vbucks krednin a new backpack. Thak you,

Love, Kaiden W.

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

A dog

A babydol

A unicorn bag

A LoL home

A car

A star

A unicorn hat

A unicorn shoes

A unicorn glasses

Love, Madisyn

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Lunch boxx

WWE toy

Car

Nike

Xbox

Chikin neget

Toy dog

Basketball

Real bus

Love, Aadan Davis

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Statues

School stuff

Puppy

Big narwhal

Love, Willow

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. RC car RC bot RC airplane Buzz lightyear Robot

Love,

Colton Stokes

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Toy gunns

Toy bugs

New games

Puchin bag

Metibrs

Love,

Eli Hendren

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Puppy

Donut

Toy unicorn

Beanbag

Bed

Love, Avery

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Elsa toy

Playdoh

Ballpit

Unicorn

Love, Leah

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Robot

Dump truck

Plane

Love, Luke

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Dirt bike

Phone

Trampoline

Pool

Parrot

Love, Kaleb

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Hover Barrd

Racecar

Fid get spinner

Paw patrol

Sonic runner

Love, Izaiah

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Make up

Markers

Computer

Phone

Love, LaZyriah

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

4 wheeler

Tabet

Iphone

Toys

Love, Kyle

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Horse

Playdoh

Kitty

Butterfly

Love, Kenleigh

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Toy gun

Sniper

Toy deerstand and deer

Toy boat

Love,

Tatum

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Tablet

Watch

Water gun

Toy pistol

Love, Brandon

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. 2 player lazer tag, rc wall car, dinosaur lamp, rc jet, hand control car

Love,

Bentley Brown

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Slime

Hover board

Xbox

LED lights

Make up

New phone

Tablet

Air pods

Pop socket

Love, Diamond

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. For Christmas, I would like to have stick-on nails, jojo SEEWA Bookbag, four wheeler, and a puppy.

Love,

Kamari Jones

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. I want a Dino Rescue Tower. Also a remote control shark car that drives on land and water. The Dino Patroller and

Dino Deluxe vehicles.

Love,

Connor D.

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. Tank, Handyman tools with wood to build, flavored coffee.

Love,

Damien

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

A smen toy

A PS5

A big mew book

And minon and raced car

Get wat they wot.

Love, Ean Mayfield

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

A new hover board. And a electric scooter alone with a lol surprise also a BarBie doll.

From Casyia to Santa Class

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. Beyblades PAC – mans’ quisnk, slither, oSquishy ryanworld Giant egg in KBehdt x Box, Barbies X surface laptop

PS5 and pS 4A.

Love,

Kaimen Knight

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Bike

Toy motorcycle

Drum

Drone

Remote control pet

Love,

Jacob Jones

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for.

Pet girl cat.

Some harry Potter books.

A rubik cube.

A barbie dream house.

I have some cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Laila Soto

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. Lava lamp, drone, floor wall climbing rc, kids bow, samsung superer charger, 2 player lazer tag.

Love,

Bentley

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First I would love to have a PS5. Next, I want a red and black Busatti Veyron. Lastly, 50 million dollars. These are the things I want for Christmas.

Love,

Jaden

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. Hi Dear santa. I would lkie a headband and that’s all. I like giving people something. I would like to give homeless people things for Christmas so they can feel happy during Christmas. This is what I want for Christmas!

Love,

Gabby S.

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First, I would love to receive a dollhouse. Next, I want a remote control car. Lastly, a calender for 2021 would e fun to get for Christmas. These are the things I want for Christmas.

Love,

Kalindi Subal

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First, I would love to receive a tablet. Next, I want a chrome book. Lastly, a new house would be nice to get for Christmas. There are things I want for Christmas!

Love,

Jakera Davis

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First, I would love to receive a PS5. Next, I want the 2k21game. Lastly, the iphone 12 would be awesome to get for Christmas! These are the things I want for Christmas!

Love,

Derrion Thomas

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. Hey stanta, this is what I want: a omg, a ps5, a lunchbox that matches with my bookbag, a new dog a small one that don’t get that big, a big unicorn, a iPhone 12 pr max, a apple laptop, ps4 and a cardi b frame. And lastly a pink phone screen. These are the things I want fo Christmas.

Love,

Briana Frantz

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. Dear Santa I wound like a big family together for December 25, 2020 week. I love my family. I want a hoverboard, iPhone12 pro, and a bike, and a teddy-bear, and a ipad 12 pro, and a apple watch, and a ilaptop. These are the things I want for Christmas.

Love,

Shariah E.

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. I awant a lambo a PS5 and a hmf exhaust. I want $1,000,000 doLLars. This will help me with my 4-wheeler and other things. These are the things I want for Christmas!

Love,

Noah Henke

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. I want a naruto mask 4$ and a PS4 grifcard 25dollars. It would be fun to get a fourwheeler and crossnecklace.

Thank you Santa!

Love, Hayden

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. I will wont a dog and cat so I can have someone to play with and I won’t a cool face mask and some nice shoes.

Love,

Sch’mirnele Miller

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. Dear Santa, I want a Barbie huse, Led lights, slime kit, reborn babydoll, ipad, Babydoll, headBands and iphone ii.

Love,

Ja’Kirrah C.

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First, I would love for you to get me an iPhone Pro, Next, I would like an Apple iPad, Lastly, a computer would be fun to get for Christmas. These are the things I want for Christmas.

Love,

Kamiyah

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First, I would lve to receive a PS5. I want a iPhone12 Lastly, a iPad would be awesome to get for Christmas. I would love to get a dirt bike, too. These are the things I want for Christmas.

Love, Cayden

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First, I would love to get a phone. Next, I want to see my cousins. Lastly, a wish to keep the Earth happy. These are the things I want for Christmas. I hope you have a good Christmas and a happy new year!

Love, Sophia Norwood

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First, I would love to receive a macbook. Next, I want a PS5. Lastly, iPhone12 would be fun to get for Christmas. These are the things I want for Christmas!

Love, Jornei

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First, I would love to receive a IPhone 11. Next, I want a I Phone 1 case. Lastly, a golf cart would be fun to get for Christmas. These are the things I want for Christmas!

Love

Ra’Leeigha Graves

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First I would love to get a dog. Next, I want some pink skates. Lastly, nail tips would be pretty to get for Christmas. These are the things I want for Christmas!

Love,

Tatiana Dill

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First I would love to get a glue on nails french tip.. next, I would want to get scrunchis, a bag that has 100 in the bag. Lastly, a new phone case would be nice for Christmas. These are the things I want for Christmas!

Love,

Anna-Lea

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First I would love to receive a Flamingo hoodie. Next, I want a Gaming Computer. Lastly, a Golfcard would be fun to get for Christmas. These are the things I want for Christmas!

Love,

Kaliyah Harris

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First I would love to get a Xbox series X. Next, I want a Jeffy Puppet.. Lastly, I want a baby Jeffy Puppet. These nare the things I want for Christmas!

Love,

Wyatt Musgrove

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First I would love to get a hot wheels set. Next, I want a RC car. Lastly, a nintendo switch would be fun to get for Christmas. These are the things I want for Christmas!

Love,

Aiden

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First I would love to receive a teal phone case. Next, I want a pack of detailed masks. Lastly, a fake nails packs would be fun to get for Christmas. These are the things I want for Christmas!

Love,

Abbigail

Santa,

I have been so good this year! Here is a list of the things I’m wishing for. First I would love to get clothes and things for my baby and silky PJ’s. Next, I want a pretty jacket in the store. Lastly, a skateboard would be fun@. These are the things I want for Christmas!

Love,

Trinity A.

VICKSBURG INTERMEDIATE

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’m doing good! For Christmas is Beyonce, Billie, Mariah, Jenniefer, to sing in front of the class. 50 puppies, 90 dogs, and I want covid-19 to be gone, Rebecca Zamolo, my sister to live with again, job, gym, art set, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro max.

Love,

Malana J. McBride Lilly

Dear Santa,

This year I want a chain, PS5, PS4, iPhone 12, iPad, puppy, Gucci shirt, Jordan, ear pod, watch, air force, basketball, football, drift bike, atv, Dimen, Gucci book bag, Gucci jacket, real gold chain. Thank you.

Love,

Adrian

Dear Santa,

Happy Christmas Santa I want a iPad and shoes Jordan backpack and a car for Chirstmas that what I want Santa. Thank you Santa. I want a mask for Christmas to and ps4 game.

Love,

Robert Banks

Dear Santa,

My name is chance and I’m 8 years old. I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christmas, could you please bring me these gifts? I want a new doll, bike, and an iPhone. I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Chance Pearson

Dear Santa,

I want a nail kit, a iPhone 11, and a PS5, a LOL doll, a hoverboard, press nails, a robot dog, nail polish, nail hand, kid makeup.

Love,

Devinity Smothers

Dear Santa,

I wod want Ipod 10, LOL dolls, OMG home, OMG camper, a OMG dolls, and shoes:Nikes some sleep shose a Adidas and gray shoes a PS5 a flat tv and heels hoverboard.

Love,

Jaaa Smith

WARRENTON

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want some legos.

From,

Jace Bass

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a baby shark doll.

From,

Kahill Taylor

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a robot Name Arse.

From,

Leeand Rew Sims

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want legos.

From,

Haven

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wanta lamborghi.

From,

Brailey

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wanta lamborghini.

From,

Chaary Ellis Jr.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a VR headset.

From,

Jonah Holly

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a VR headset.

From,

Devin

Dear Santa,

I like a doll and a bus and clos and geings and a lol home and a che home and soma books.

From,

Nina Watson

Dear Santa,

I would like a notebook for Christmas. Santa, I will like some shoes. From,

Trinity Jackson

Dear Santa,

I would love a bicycle, and a boll, and Fnof toys, and a hotwellse and a rockit toy, and a wistll, and a kite.

From,

Albert

Dear Santa,

I would like a Rescue Tale for Christmas. I would also like a scoot er for Christmas.

Dear Santa,

I would like a bicycle doll for Christmas. I would also like a signt for 6 dig.

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4 or 5 and xbox, barbie toys, dolls, iPhone, puppy, traplone, clothes, shoes, nitendo switch, table, anicorn stuff, and all girl staff

Love,

Desi

Dear Santa,

For Christmas Santa I want a nail kit and a new pare of shoes and some clothes and a phone 12 and do the one chip challenge with my family.

To Santa: form Nyza

Dear Santa,

I want a bulldog because, a dog is a mans best friend. And art crafts and building kits. And Lego crafts and a better road.

Love,

Lay Lay

Dear Santa,

I want a playstation 4 playstation store gift card, A kid, forwheller, basketball shorts, long Christmas socks, a new chain, white airforces size 7 or 6 and a half low to P, a new hoodie jacket, a computer, and a headband. Thank you.

Love,

Jaylen Wrighten

Dear Santa,

I want a bulldog, and a PS5, a VR, a gold PS5 con, a new house, a iPhone 12.

Love,

KJ

Dear Santa, and elffe,

I want a dron, and a bmx, and 8 millionen dollers on gtd 5, nintindo swich, call of dutey 4, a usa flack, and a four wheeler, and the xbox sseasas x, and a head seat

Love,

Corbyn

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie dream house, makeup, iPhone 11, PS5, iPhone 11 case, barbie dolls, 10 LOL dolls, puppy, uggs slides, uggs, Jordans, nikes, bike, scooter, hover board.

Love,

Allyson

Dear Santa,

I want a iPhone 12 Pro and PS5 a deart bike and a fore wheler and a new jacket

From, Joaacin

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a tablet and some clohts and everyone to have a big, merry Christmas. Have a Merry Christmas Santa.

Love, Rylan

Dear, Santa

I like to get a xbox one and a PS4 and a robot and a bike and a kitten it’s so cute to have a kitten! And a nintendo switch and a minecraft toy and a iPhone 12 Pro and a roblox toy and a last of all… A piggy toy! Please give me the stuff for me please?

Love, Rylee

Dear, Santa

I would like a makeup set. Also, I would like a laptop. Also, I want a drawing set. Love,

Chloe

Dear Santa,

I would like a makeup set for my room. Also I want a PS5. I want a want a baby shoes and parrot that’s real. So I have a baby doll it looks real bit it is not I want baby coths that is real and new born diapers to and lol new dolls and the set of lol dolls.

Love,

Seahna

Dear Santa,

I would like some shoes. I would also like Spider-Man Miles Morales for Christmas. I would like to have a foam footabll. My last wish is a T for a chain.

Love,

Tyler

Dear Santa,

I want to have a xbox a bike a for weeler a new homeworke binder a shuvel a mincaft sword and a golden xbox control.

Love,

Jacob

Dear Santa,

I will like a iPhone 11 Pro a PS5 some shoes and some clothes and a dirt bike a four wheeler a keyboard a gaming computer a gaming desk a mouse Nitendo switch.

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Here is my Christmas Wish List. Please let me have it all. 1. Dog 2. Cat 3. Jojo seewa doll 4. Love 5. rolascates

Love a very good little girl,

Harmony Williams

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Here is my Christmas Wish List. Please let me have it all. 1. ryansworld 2. beyblade 3. hover 4. bets seller 5. nerf

Love a very good little boy,

Jayceon Benard

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Here is my Christmas Wish List. Please let me have it all. 1. LOL 2. Barbie 3. Ball 4. Toy bat 5. Pig

Love a very good little girl,

Tara Para

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Here is my Christmas Wish List. Please let me have it all. 1. Barebe drem house 2. Dog 3. Bike 4. Van 5. Cat

Love a very good little girl,

Kenya Sims

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Here is my Christmas Wish List. Please let me have it all. 1. Bat 2. Flower 3. Cat 4. Dol 5. Dog

Love a very good little girl,

Shaiatine Sims

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Here is my Christmas Wish List. Please let me have it all. 1. Hihye 2. Baneirs 3. Pars 4. Pol 5. Wil mikrfros

Love a very pretty little girl,

Addileigh Marshall

WARREN CENTRAL INTERMEDIATE

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy I wish for my uncle to get better so he can play sports. I help my mom do the dishes. May I have a dirt bike and a roller skater.

Sincerely Yours,

Steven Ware

Dear Santa,

My mom and dad work for me, so I want a pc set that’s all for now. Sincerely Yours,

Derriyje Wince

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy! I help my mom wash her car and I clean my room up everyday. I will like a Xbox 2.

Sincerely Yours,

Jeremy Mason

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl I help my mom clean her closet. I hope you’ve been well. What I want for Christmas: LOL doll, Remix LOL doll, and a barbie doll. P.S. I hope you like the cookies I bought for you.

Sincerely Yours,

Chloe Jones

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a great year! This year: I would like a gaming chair, gaming keyboard, and gaming computer, a soft ball, nerf gun, and PS5. I will leave cookies!

Sincerely Yours,

Ren Loflin

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I want a Barbie Dreamhome and a doll. I also want a PS5

Sincerely Yours,

Jamesi Ojackson

Dear Santa,

I want lip gloss, nails, makeup, a new mask, and nail polish. I love you Santa. Sincerely Yours,

Jamesa Calvin

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good boy! I take out the trash and I help my mom wash her car. I hope I am on the nice list. I want a nerf gun and a ps4.

Sincerely Yours,

Ra’Tayvion Stockett

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good boy! For Christmas I want a RC jet, Nerf gun, lego set, and a puppy. Can you give my mom a new house? I left you some cookies and warm milk.

Sincerely Yours,

Tevay Hicks

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good boy! I help my mom take out the trash. I hope you had a good year! This is the things I wont: A ps5, iPhone Z, a nerf gun, and a sword. I left you some cookies and milk. I love you! I wont my mom to have gifts too!

Sincerely Yours,

Kayden Keller

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good girl! I help my mama with my newborn sister. This year I want: a LoL doll, nerf gun, Barbie doll, iPhone 12, and a new iPad. I will leave some milk and cookies. Sincerely Yours,

Kylee Johnson

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a great year! I always help my mom take good care of my baby brother. I want a ps5 and a nerf gun for Christmas.

Sincerely Yours,

Maurice Nelson

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good girl! I help my mommy with my little sister and I help around the house. Santa, may I please get a Barbie dream house, slime, makeup, candy, nails, and some dolls. I hope you like cookies I love you.

Sincerely Yours,

Lauren Noah Ray

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good boy! I help my dad wash the cars. This year I would like: an airsoft black Ml6 gun, army vest and an airsolt black Ml6 gun case.

Sincerely Yours,

Brennon Jackson

Dear Santa,

My name is Haley Claire Godshaw. This year I would like an xbox, water proof camera, LoL dolls, iPad, hoverbord, and Mindcraft. I am so excited for Christmas! This is my favorit time of the year.

Sincerely Yours,

Haley Claire Godshaw

Dear Santa,

My name is Michael. This year I would like Mobey, bike, iPhone 12, leggos, a four wheeler and a dog. I’m a very good student. I am respectful and I always do my best in school Im so ready for Christmas to see all of gifts for Christmas.

Sincerely Yours,

Michael

Dear Santa,

My name is Laura. This year I been good, and my grades were looking good. This Christmas I would like a tablet, and a hoverboard. Because I can ride the hoverboard in many places. I want the tablet Because I can search many things online for my homework and play games. I wish you and Ms. Claus a merry Christmas.

Sincerely Yours,

Laura

Dear Santa,

My name is Sydney Davenport. This year I’m not going to asks for much just slime. I try really hard in school and if it not too much to ask bining my brother all the tings they want. Merry Christmass Santa.

Love,

Sydney Davenport

Dear Santa,

MY name is Demetrus. What I want for Christmas is a ps5, Samsong Phone, fortnite backpack, dog husky, earbuds, apple watch, and appe computer.

Sincerely Yours,

Demetrus

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas is a ps5, a dirt Bike, some new shoes, some headphones, to meet a basketball player, iPhone 12.

Love,

Cameron Anderson

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good boy! I help my mom clean her car. I only want a stuff husky dog. I will give you some cookies and milk.

Sincerly Yours,

Kenneth Patterson

Dear Santa,

I will like to get a xbox and ps4 and a Naruto toys.

Sincerely Yours,

Johnathan Kamal Hicks

Dear Santa,

I wot a ps5 and $10000 and I wot a racar, bets. Sincerely Yours,

Jaren Jackson

Dear Santa, I want a ps5, 100,0000, iPhone 12, dog, gta 5,2k21, Famuley 4 wellur dart bike, gotecart.

Sincerely Yours,

Markel Jones

Dear Santa,

I want a phone 11 and I want 10,123 ps5. And I want a book and a math book. Love,

Nikina

Dear Santa,

I want a iPhone 12 in also I want a iPad 2 of them in a baby alive baby born surprise in 1,000. Sincerly Yours,

I’nazia Summers

Dear Santa,

I want 200$ fourweeler, ps5 drit bike. Sincerely Yours,

Tylieb

Dear Santa,

I want a ps5 and a skate baord and I want a football and a bakoit ball to. Sincerely Yours,

Matthew

Dear Santa,

My name is Kiley Poarson. What I want for Crismas I have been good. LoL omg doll, makaPSet, Books, phone, head band macker, cutte stuffe glirrter shoe, Barbie’s surf close slimeset, LoL stuff, gunballs, omg stuff, Rain Bou high happyhopper.

Sincerely Yours,

Kiley Parson

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is something special. First I want is Doctor torl, slime, white coat and most of all I want my sister to follow my footsteps and I hope my brother can protect us, so Santa is you can hear me. Santa I love you Santa so much.

Love,

Aćhrislyn Jones

Dear Santa,

My name is Aaliyah and I’m 8 years old. I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christmas, could you please bring me these gifts? I want a new xbox, pc, fortnite, head phone with mic, IPhone 12, and 1,000.

I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Aaliyah Johnson

Dear Santa,

My name is Arkylen and I’m 9 years old I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christmas, Could you please bring me these gifts? I want a playstation, bike, and a toy Baby Yoda. And I will make cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Arkylen Magee

Dear Santa,

This year I want a iPhone and PS4 and Santa, I would like a bike and a draterbike for chrimas. And I want more things for chrimas This year I want a PS5 and a IPhone12 that all I want for Christmas and have a merry Christmas and Santa, I was good this year and have a merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

Davevn

Dear Santa,

I would like is a iPhone 12 Pro max and a PS5 plz Love,

De’Evan

Dear Santa,

My name is Gabriel and Im 9 years old. I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christas, could you bring me these Gifts? I want a video game, xbox, call of duty 4, game chair, and nurf gun. I will make sure to leave milk and cookies.

Love,

Gabriel Klee

Dear Santa,

Happy Christmas I want the PS5 in a 4whiler in some new show Jorden in I want money in some clos in ou new tv I love you hoho merry Christmas I think I derserve. Your F.

Love,

John

Dear Santa,

My name is Klaiton and I’m 8 years old. I’ve been a good scholar this year, For Christmas, could you please bring me these gifts? I want a Hoverboard, Baby Yoda toy, and an Action Figure. I will make sureto leave cookies and milk for you. Love,

Klaiton Jackson

Dear Santa,

My name is Andrew and I’m 9 years old. I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christmas, could you please bring me these gifts? I want a iPhone, Santa hat, winter sweater, winter boots, elf hat, and a puppet , I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Andrew Andrade

Dear Santa,

My name is John and I’m 8 years old. I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christmas, could you please bring me these gifts? I want a Chromebook, headphone, and a bike. I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you. Love,

John Phillips

Dear Santa,

My name is Se’yanna white and I’m 8 years old. I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christmas, could you please bring me these gift? I want a pencil that have colors, adoll house,skateboard, clothes and a doll.

I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Se’yanna

Dear Santa,

I have bean being good this year. What I want for crismus is a notbook, a adolt coalren book, a barbe, a netedoswish.

From,

Haylynm

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is to see my grandpa. Beacuse he died before I said by. And I want playstation five and a nerf gun. And a Bike. And a iPhone. With a scren potector. And Hot Whells cars. I hope you have a good time speding Christmas joy and Hover bord.

Love,

Washington Keon

Dear Santa,

This is Masiah I want a PS5 and 2k21 next gen I want gta% for PS5 Madden 21 PS5 I want led lights I want and iPhone 11I want a 100 dollars gife card dear Santa you are the best. How are you doing are is the dears doing good. I want a car game called foraza for PS5 forza I want apple comper

Love,

Masiah

Dear Santa,

I want a bike a globe of the States and a iPad with lesson apps that are good. And I love Santa, how are you and the elfs doing. I love my teacher and the whole school.

Love,

Janzara

Dear Santa,

What really want is a taptop, a Christmas Pjamas, a golf cart, elf on the shelf, LOL dolls, and a makeup kit Please, I really want it.

Love,

Nyla Johnson

Dear Santa,

How you doing, I want American girl set, Phone back, PS5, Drone, 20 Dollars, squches, Hoverbored, keyboard like Dee.

Love, Ta’liyah

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is to have good grades in 2021 and, Have hot coco on Christmas Day. And I want to check on you and the clues. Something I really want for Christmas is a New Dell touchscreen computer

From,

Destiny Holt

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa can I have money to donate to charity and school. I want a new computer and a computer game. I want a netendo switch so I can play games.

Love,

Kenyin

Dear Santa,

I have ben good this year, and ben wanting to ask you something how are the elfs how is Mss. Clause doing and how are you doing, when this letter comes to the nothpole I hope you like it.

Love,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

My name is Haylee and I’m 9 years old. I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christmas, could you please bring me these gifts? I want a new face mask, some new clothes, and dolls. I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Haylee

Dear Santa,

I really want for Christmas nails and apple phone I been good. I really want a iPhone 10, nail ket, apple watch, iPhone 10 card, touch screen Laptop, slime, PS5, and lipgloss.

Love,

Ramy J. Robbins

Dear Santa,

What I want for this Chritmas is a PS4, Jordon’s, Roblox Robux card, a dog, Nikes.

Love,

Sha Darriuscurri

Dear Santa,

My name is Archer and I’m 8 years old. I’ve been a good scholar This year. For Christmas could you please bring me these gifts? I want a 4 buko gon, Harry Potter lego set, iron fortnite figure and a hot wheel crash tower. I will make sure to leave some make sure to leave some milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Archer Clements

Dear Santa,

My name is Natalie and I’m 9 years old. I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christmas, could you please bring me these gifts? I want a slime kit, dolls, and a scooter. I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Natalie Jordan

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is for the school to have the best Christmas and you to miss Hill.

Love,

Bailey

Dear Santa,

I will like a Dog, I will iPhone 12, I will like a art station, and I will like I want a new case formy iPhone

Love,

Joshua Smith

Dear Santa,

I would like: New toy guns and a new phone and a bike and I want a new Xbox. Love,

Jalden Butler

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a LOL doll, a iphon12, applepen, LOL dollhouse, a new house for my family, and makeup and fake nail and slime and a touch screen laptop, tablit.

From,

Tailia

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is I would like PS5, love you, PS5 XBOX iPhone 12. Love,

Kaiden Knight

Dear Santa,

All I like for Christmas is a new PS5 and new shoes and new Xbox and a new grades on 500.

Love,

Tyrone Reed

Dear Santa,

I would like some new shoes and mask and clothes and my family together. Love,

Kacey Cross

Dear Santa,

I really want some gold teeth and I am really good at home and school. Can I get a PS5 and some nikes and can I get a gap jackit and a iPhone 12. Thats all I want. I love you Santa

From,

Erien Hall

Dear Santa,

I wish that my dad has a great Christmsa and we get to go home. And I wish for a slime kit, lol big sisters, spenning markers, rainbow night. Also stay safe and try not to give coal this next, next, next, year. MERRY Christmas!

Love,

Makenzi

Dear Santa,

Ive been good so do I get a present. I want a laptop and a phone. Please thank you and I forgot something Merry Christmas Santa and thank you. Can I got something from the North Pole bye Santa Merry Christmas. Do I derserve a Phone and laptop. Please and thank you.

Love,

De’Juan Davis

Dear Santa,

I want a Phutwel, a new dog, a baby doll, thank you Love,

Taleuh

Dear Santa,

I want a drfit cart, and I want 10,000 dollars but I want to be real money in a suitcase and you to Merry Christmas. I want a WWE ring and boxing clubs and I want a phone 12 I want the Pro max but I want it to be real but it need to be big and I want a football so I can play and I want a huver board and I want to play music on it and PS5 thats all. But Merry Christmas bring me sum breakfast Love,

Darius O’Neal

Dear Santa,

My name is manuellya and I’m 9 years olf. I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christmas, could you please bring me these gifts? I want a bike and some new clothes and 10,000 dollars and that is all I want. I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Manuz Ilya Perez

Dear Santa,

My name is Josiah and I’m 8 years old. I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christmas, could you please bring me these gifts? I want a PS4, iPhone 12, and a nerf gun. I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Josiah Rogers

Dear Santa,

My name is Arielle and I’m 8 years old. I’ve been a good scholar this year. For Christmas, could you please bring me these gifts? I want a babydoll, laptop and jacket.

I will make sure to leave milk and cookies for you.

Love,

Arielle Malone Smith

Dear Santa,

Good morning Santa. I was hopeing to get hedfons but I don’t have any lectronics so I was hopeing to get an art kit and som pantbruses and may you tell me how old you are to, I was wondering. I almost forgot to tell you I want the kind of art kit you got Madisen.

From,

Alaina

Dear Santa,

I have bin good this year. I want a PS5 for Christmas and can you please get this.

Love,

Jayden

Dear Santa,

This year I want some for Christmas I have being good I want a dog a PS5 in I want a iPhone 12 a nailkit a car in a hupubort in a big big house in a happy family. I want to buy a mom in dad soming New Phone. Santa thank you

Love,

Baniya