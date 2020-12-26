expand
December 26, 2020

Crime reports: Car reported stolen from Walmart on Christmas Eve

By Staff Reports

Published 4:20 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020

Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to Walmart on Christmas Eve for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Just after noon on Thursday, a victim reported her red, 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen while she was inside shopping.

The Vicksburg Police Department did not provide any information as to any suspects.

 

In other reports:

• During his initial court appearance Saturday, Chancey Gray, 45, who faces one count of sale of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine, received $60,000 in total bonds from Judge Angela Carpenter. Carpenter assessed a $40,000 bond for the sale of methamphetamine charge and a $20,000 bond for the possession of methamphetamine charge. Gray’s case was also bound over to the grand jury.

• During his initial court appearance Saturday, Clarence Wooten, 42, who faces one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, received $60,000 in total bonds from Judge Angela Carpenter. Wooten received a $25,000 bond for possession of the stolen firearm charge and a $35,000 bond for the charge of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

• On Thursday, at 11:53 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 2900 block of East Main Street. The victim reported someone stole his Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol from his vehicle during the night. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

