December 26, 2020

Multiple shots fired around Warrenton Road Waffle House

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:42 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020

A disturbance over cold food turned heated early Saturday at the Waffle House location on Warrenton Road.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a call where two women were causing a disturbance over the temperature of their food. The women were told to leave and then escorted out of the restaurant by a security guard.

Once outside, the women reportedly attempted to assault the security guard and sprayed him with pepper spray. It was also at this time that an unknown male shot three times in the direction of the security guard.

The security guard was not hit and returned fire, shooting in the direction of the unknown male twice.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made. A 2012 Toyota Camry parked in front of the restaurant was struck three times.

The restaurant was shut down temporarily. According to city officials, Chief Milton Moore did a walk-through of the restaurant and gave additional security recommendations. The restaurant was allowed to reopen, but restaurant officials are expected to meet with city leaders Monday to discuss needed security improvements.

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

