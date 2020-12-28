expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

Ann McCarley

By Staff Reports

Published 10:59 am Monday, December 28, 2020

Early Christmas morning of 2020, her favorite day of the year, Ann McCarley passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born in Jackson in 1939, Ann was 81 years old. Ann graduated from Murrah High School where she had been the head majorette for the marching band. Ann continued her education at Mississippi University for Women, where she met Bobby McCarley on a “blind date.” Ann married Bobby on Dec. 27, 1960, and she gained her wings to Heaven just two days before their 60th anniversary.

After the wedding, the young couple traveled to Vandenburg Air Force Base in California where Bobby was stationed for three years to fulfill his ROTC commitments as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Two years later, in May of 1962, for the cost of $1, their son, Tim, was born.

When duty in California was completed they returned to Mississippi where Bobby went to work as an engineer for the Waterways Experiment Station in Vicksburg. Ann continued her work as a mother, homemaker, gardener and seamstress. Ann handled every detail around the home which allowed Bobby, when not at work or the Air Force Reserves, to be able to follow his passions of hunting, fishing and training dogs. Ann also loved dogs and had many house dogs through the years.

Early in their marriage, Ann loved to grow vegetable gardens but later transitioned into plant and flower gardens inside and outside her home. Ann was a wonderful cook. She cooked everything from typical casseroles to fish, frog legs, duck, and other wild game that her husband harvested and brought home. One of her favorite “treats” to cook were “Jerry Clower Tea Cakes”, which are best described as a sugar cookie on steroids, from the recipe of the famous comedian’s mother.

During her later years, Ann enjoyed spending time with her friends and grandchildren, Kailyn and Jullia McCarley. Playing cards with her friends became a passion along with working or putting together puzzles. She also loved traveling around seeing the sights and the sounds of the “South” with her church friends from First Baptist Church where she was a member for many years.

Ann McCarley is survived by her husband, Bobby; their son and his wife, Tim and Cindy; and grandchildren, Kailyn and Jullia. She is also survived by first cousin, Becky Drake (Jim); and nieces and nephews, Wendi Hedges (John), Carrie Fontan (JohnPaul), Beaux Mustin (Lauren) and Brian Mustin (Lori).

In place of flowers or food, Ann’s wishes were to have memorials or donations made to the non-profit Good Shepherd Center Vicksburg, where her daughter-in-law, Cindy, is the executive director; Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 8115, Vicksburg, MS  39181

A graveside service will be held for Ann McCarley at Greenlawn Gardens on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m.

More News

Betty W. Smith

Rogers Brooks

Richard Wildee Jr.

Eugene Jackson

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how you celebrate Christmas and New Year's?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • The Latest

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Local

Delivery truck ensnared in power lines early Wednesday

Local

State inmate dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

Business

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

Local

Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting

Local

PCA’s McGee: ‘We learn much about ourselves by studying the past’

BREAKING NEWS

Wreck involving emergency vehicle knocks out power to hundreds

Crime

Vicksburg teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Brandon

Local

Lane closure on Mississippi River bridge to continue through mid-January

Downtown Vicksburg

Current bar and restaurant restrictions will remain in place for New Year’s Eve

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 update: December now tied with August as pandemic’s deadliest month

Faith

Churches take different approaches to keeping Watch Night tradition

COVID-19

Vicksburg first responders begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Short of goal: There’s still time to support Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

COVID-19

Study: Kids get virus at gatherings more often than school