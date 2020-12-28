expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

Short of goal: There’s still time to support Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

By Staff Reports

Published 10:19 am Monday, December 28, 2020

The Salvation Army of Vicksburg’s annual Red Kettle Campaign finished short of its annual goal, but there is still time for residents to contribute to the missions supported by The Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle Campaign collected $40,411.93 this year, just over $10,000 shy of its $51,000 goal.

The annual campaign is the most significant annual campaign conducted by The Salvation Army of Vicksburg and supports its feeding and shelter programs throughout the year.

But though the ringing bells have been silenced and the red kettles returned to storage, it does not mean the chance to give has gone away. Donations to the campaign can be made online through the end of the year at  SalArmyALMKettle.org.

“We are so thankful for all who contributed to The Salvation Army this Christmas. We did not reach our goal, however, it is never too late to give back to your community,” said Maj. Janna Torgerson, The Salvation Army of Vicksburg Corps Officer. “We ask that you make your tax-deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to help make the new year a success for our neighbors in need. We were all negatively impacted in 2020 by COVID-19 and want to ensure that we are making 2021 the best that we can for those who come to The Salvation Army for help.”

For more information on Red Kettle Season and how The Salvation Army is serving in Vicksburg, call 601-456-4444.

More News

Betty W. Smith

Rogers Brooks

Richard Wildee Jr.

Eugene Jackson

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how you celebrate Christmas and New Year's?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • The Latest

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Local

Delivery truck ensnared in power lines early Wednesday

Local

State inmate dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

Business

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

Local

Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting

Local

PCA’s McGee: ‘We learn much about ourselves by studying the past’

BREAKING NEWS

Wreck involving emergency vehicle knocks out power to hundreds

Crime

Vicksburg teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Brandon

Local

Lane closure on Mississippi River bridge to continue through mid-January

Downtown Vicksburg

Current bar and restaurant restrictions will remain in place for New Year’s Eve

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 update: December now tied with August as pandemic’s deadliest month

Faith

Churches take different approaches to keeping Watch Night tradition

COVID-19

Vicksburg first responders begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Short of goal: There’s still time to support Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

COVID-19

Study: Kids get virus at gatherings more often than school