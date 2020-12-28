expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

Study: Kids get virus at gatherings more often than school

By The Associated Press

Published 10:17 am Monday, December 28, 2020

JACKSON (AP) — Children are more at risk of contracting coronavirus at a social gathering than in a classroom or childcare setting, according to a study released by the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The study, conducted in partnership with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was featured in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Dec. 18 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Researchers surveyed patients younger than 18 who had tested positive for the virus in emergency departments and outpatient health facilities during September, October and November.

The study found that compared with children who tested negative, those who tested positive were more likely to have attended gatherings and have had visitors at home. Additionally, parents or guardians of children who were infected were less likely to report wearing masks at those gatherings.

“Household contacts versus a contact at school appeared to be more important in a child’s risk for being infected,” said Dr. Charlotte Hobbs, professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UMMC and lead author on the study’s findings. Co-authors include experts from the University of Mississippi School of Nursing and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, who contributed to the research study, said the report highlights what health professionals have seen “played out time and time again” during the pandemic.

“It is imperative that we arm parents and families with the information needed to prevent infection in themselves and their children,” Byers said.

Hobbs said protecting children from becoming infected with coronavirus is essential to keeping the state’s schools and daycares open.

“We all know the vital nature of school for our children developmentally, academically and socially,” she said.

More News

Betty W. Smith

Rogers Brooks

Richard Wildee Jr.

Eugene Jackson

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how you celebrate Christmas and New Year's?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • The Latest

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Local

Delivery truck ensnared in power lines early Wednesday

Local

State inmate dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

Business

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

Local

Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting

Local

PCA’s McGee: ‘We learn much about ourselves by studying the past’

BREAKING NEWS

Wreck involving emergency vehicle knocks out power to hundreds

Crime

Vicksburg teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Brandon

Local

Lane closure on Mississippi River bridge to continue through mid-January

Downtown Vicksburg

Current bar and restaurant restrictions will remain in place for New Year’s Eve

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 update: December now tied with August as pandemic’s deadliest month

Faith

Churches take different approaches to keeping Watch Night tradition

COVID-19

Vicksburg first responders begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Short of goal: There’s still time to support Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

COVID-19

Study: Kids get virus at gatherings more often than school