COVID-19 update: December now tied with August as pandemic’s deadliest month

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed another death connected to the COVID-19 virus in Warren County, pushing the number of virus-related deaths in the month of December to 21.

December now matches August as the deadliest month thus far in the pandemic that began in March. So far, a total of 78 Warren County residents have died as a result of the virus.

Tuesday’s report also confirmed 38 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county, continuing a surge that began shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday. So far in December, the county has reported 817 cases, the most of any month by far — and there are still two days left in the month.

Overall, a total of 2,604 cases have been confirmed in Warren County since the first case was reported on March 29.

Statewide, there have been 210,032 cases reported since March, and 4,719 deaths. As of Tuesday, there are 1,282 people currently hospitalized with the virus, with 321 of those in an intensive care unit and 193 on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients in Mississippi has increased from a low of 393 on Oct. 3, and has more than doubled in the last two months. On Oct. 29, a total of 609 people were hospitalized statewide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

