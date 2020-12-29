expand
December 30, 2020

James E. Stirgus Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

James E. Stirgus Sr. said good morning June 10, 1930, and said goodbye Dec. 17, 2020.

He was born to Carrie Wilkinson and father, Willie Stirgus, and his grandparents, Squire and Lizzie Hawkins.

His early education started at Fontainebleau High School in Woodville. The U.S. Army called him into service in 1950 and pulled him into the war for four years eight months and seven days.

He married Ann Anthony in 1952 and into that union were brought four children, Connie, Wayne, Michael and James Jr.; eight grandchildren, Joseph, Justin, Adam, Paige, Meredith, Alexis, Erin and James II, and his caregiver Lisa Sullivan. He had two brothers and three sisters all preceded him, and one sister, Dora Rankins.

Over the years he achieved many accolades and achievements too numerous to mention.

Services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Ford officiating. Interment was in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Ann Stirgus, of Vicksburg; his three sons, Wayne A. Stirgus Sr. and James E. Stirgus Jr. both of Vicksburg, and Michael J Stirgus of Katy, Texas; and his daughter, Connie A. Stirgus of Kansas City, Kan.; and eight grandchildren.

