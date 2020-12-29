Kenneth Ivan Warren, age 80, a resident of Vicksburg passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center. The family has scheduled a private family graveside and there will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Mr. Warren was born in Brandon on Aug. 9, 1940, to George Irvin Warren and Myrtis Upton Warren. He was married to Shirley Alexander Warren. Mr. Warren was a member of Porters Chapel Methodist Church in Vicksburg, where he served as music minister. He was a 1963 graduate of Mississippi State University and a lifelong supporter of the Bulldogs. He worked many years and retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation as the executive director. He was a Mason and a member of the MS Jaycees. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, George Irvin Warren and Myrtis Upton Warren.

Mr. Warren, affectionately known as ‘Big Pawpaw,’ is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Alexander Warren; children, Jennifer (Jamie) Tillotson and Chris (Mary) Warren; sister, Sandra Franklin; brothers, Ricky (Alice) Warren and Bill (Susan) Warren; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

