expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

Pictured above is Teresa and Dr. Martin Chaney, with Chaney Family Dental. During the recent Reader's Choice Awards conducted by The Vicksburg Post, Chaney Family Dental was named "Best Dentist" for the eighth year in a row. (Anna Kate Doiron/The Vicksburg Post)

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

By Anna Kate Doiron

Published 3:19 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

For nearly a decade — and likely far longer — Dr. Martin Chaney has been considered among the best dentists in Vicksburg and beloved by his patients. That was validated once again recently when Chaney was named Best Dentist in The Vicksburg Post’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards.

It marks the eighth year in a row Chaney has earned that recognition.

“I’m humbled and honored, but half of that should go to my staff,” Chaney said.

Chaney said it is the relationships he and his staff have with their patients that makes his practice so special. Part of what he loves is treating the family members of people who were once his very first patients.

“I get to see generations,” he said. “Generations of families come through.”

Growing up in Vicksburg, Chaney never considered practicing anywhere else. After completing dental school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, he returned to his hometown and started his own practice.

He experienced immediate support from those in his hometown with the opening of Chaney Dental. Chaney’s high school football coach was among the first group of patients.

Nearly four decades later, he is more connected to his community than ever. Getting to know patients is a part of being in the dental profession, and Chaney considers this his favorite part of his career. He describes dentistry as being similar to counseling.

“People tend to open up to their dentist,” he said.

Even when he has tools in a patient’s mouth, he makes a point to stop and listen to what they have to say.

Chaney has found a way for his impact to extend far beyond the community of Vicksburg. Since dental school, mission trips have provided him a way to give back to the career that would later provide him with so much.

During a normal year, he would travel to either Jamaica, Honduras or Nicaragua. He is able to provide dental care to those who desperately need it.

“It’s mostly extracting teeth. Pain is a way of life for them,” he said. “We have it so good in this country.”

More News

Betty W. Smith

Rogers Brooks

Richard Wildee Jr.

Eugene Jackson

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how you celebrate Christmas and New Year's?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • The Latest

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Local

Delivery truck ensnared in power lines early Wednesday

Local

State inmate dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

Business

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

Local

Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting

Local

PCA’s McGee: ‘We learn much about ourselves by studying the past’

BREAKING NEWS

Wreck involving emergency vehicle knocks out power to hundreds

Crime

Vicksburg teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Brandon

Local

Lane closure on Mississippi River bridge to continue through mid-January

Downtown Vicksburg

Current bar and restaurant restrictions will remain in place for New Year’s Eve

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 update: December now tied with August as pandemic’s deadliest month

Faith

Churches take different approaches to keeping Watch Night tradition

COVID-19

Vicksburg first responders begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Short of goal: There’s still time to support Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

COVID-19

Study: Kids get virus at gatherings more often than school