River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

River City Rescue Mission announced Tuesday afternoon it was shutting down all operations temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure.

“We discovered that some of our clients were exposed to COVID. With that said, we have decided to close our Thrift Store and quarantine the clients and staff until further notice,” the staff of the mission located on Washington Street said in a post on social media. “We will also be unable to feed the public our daily meals until everyone has tested negative for the virus.”