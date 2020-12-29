Trophy Case: Julia Ann Green

Vicksburg resident Julia Ann Green, a fifth-grader at Bowmar Elementary School, killed this 9-point buck while hunting in Madison County on Dec. 13. She was hunting with her father, Eric Green, and brother Warren Green. The deer had a 16-inch spread and weighed 190 pounds.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, the size of the animal, and any other interesting details about the hunt. Pictures with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.