Whitney Denise Brown Wilson died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home. She was 29.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m.