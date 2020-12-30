Betty W. Smith of Vicksburg passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. She was 83. She is survived by two brothers, Robert Woodman and Rodney Johnson; four children, Jena (Punkin) Lynch, Dana Long, Stacey Ferguson and David A. Smith; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve Johnson; her father, Eugene Woodman, her stepfather, Roy Johnson, and her brother, Ronald Johnson.

She worked in collections and retired from Isle of Capri Casino. She was known for her dog obedience classes for over 40 years, as well as wildlife rehabilitation.

She will be remembered mostly for her love for all animals.

Services were held Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave., in Vicksburg. Interment followed in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 13, Redwood, MS 39156.