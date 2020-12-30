expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

By Tim Reeves

Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The city of Vicksburg is stepping up alongside CrimeStoppers to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to some of Vicksburg’s unsolved murders from 2020.

In a letter to Mayor George Flaggs Jr. on Wednesday, Lt. Johnnie Edwards, commander of the Vicksburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, asked that the city match the $2,500 already offered by CrimeStoppers, bringing the reward for key information to $5,000.

The additional incentive would be information leading to the arrest in five murders in 2020 where an arrest has not been made.

“The criminal investigation unit has been working diligently to make arrests to bring closure to the five unsolved homicides,” Edwards wrote in his letter to the mayor. “We are asking the City of Vicksburg, Mayor and Board of Aldermen, to contribute funds to CrimeStoppers in an effort to increase the award amount for information that will lead to the apprehension and conviction of the perpetrators.”

Flaggs said Wednesday afternoon that the city would “absolutely” support the department’s efforts and approve the additional reward money.

In total, the department is asking the city to pledge $12,500.

The 2020 homicides without an arrest include:

  • Feb. 22 — Brandin Lane was shot in a drive-by on Bazinsky Road
  • May 12 — Demarcus Precealy was shot on South Street near his home on South Street
  • Oct. 6 — Wade Carter was shot near LD’s Lounge on Mulberry Street. The suspect, James Earl Winters, remains at large.
  • Oct. 19 — Karl Singleton was shot multiple times at his home on Enchanted Drive
  • Nov. 26 — Joshua Coffee was shot multiple times on Harrison Street

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

 

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Betty W. Smith

Rogers Brooks

Richard Wildee Jr.

Eugene Jackson

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how you celebrate Christmas and New Year's?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • The Latest

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Local

Delivery truck ensnared in power lines early Wednesday

Local

State inmate dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

Business

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

Local

Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting

Local

PCA’s McGee: ‘We learn much about ourselves by studying the past’

BREAKING NEWS

Wreck involving emergency vehicle knocks out power to hundreds

Crime

Vicksburg teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Brandon

Local

Lane closure on Mississippi River bridge to continue through mid-January

Downtown Vicksburg

Current bar and restaurant restrictions will remain in place for New Year’s Eve

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 update: December now tied with August as pandemic’s deadliest month

Faith

Churches take different approaches to keeping Watch Night tradition

COVID-19

Vicksburg first responders begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Short of goal: There’s still time to support Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

COVID-19

Study: Kids get virus at gatherings more often than school