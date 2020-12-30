expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

Helen Gilbert Froman

By Staff Reports

Published 1:53 pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Helen Gilbert Froman, a longtime resident of Vicksburg, joined her beloved angels on Dec. 27, 2020.

Born in Manchester, N.H. in 1947, the Gilbert family found warm and sunny refuge in Vicksburg when she was 9-years-old. She didn’t miss the snow. After graduating from Cooper High School in 1966, she worked at local companies Kleisdorff-Bradway, Chaney Oil Company and Waring Oil Company, from which she retired in 2014 after 38 years of service.

Intelligent and tech-savvy, she was very proud to have been involved in the enterprise computing industry in its early years. Helen was talented and enjoyed painting, crafting and decorating, but her first love was cooking. Her holiday food was something not to miss, from July’s scrumptious potato salad with olives to December’s coconut cake (Doyle’s favorite) and sausage balls, a staple at Christmas parties she attended.

She is joined in Heaven by her mother, Reva Luby Gilbert; her father, Joseph Gilbert; her nephew, Brad Ricks; sisters-in-law Mary Jordan and Sherley Pearson; brothers-in-law Kenny Williams and E.D. Froman; and her husband of 44 years, Doyle Froman.

She is survived by her older brother, James Gilbert, of Bremerton, Wash.; her younger sister, Cathie Gilbert Williams and nephew Brandon Williams of Clinton; sister-in-law Pat Clements of Pearl; and her daughter, Kristie Lister and daughter-in-law Hannah Lister, of Salem, Mass.

We are extremely grateful to Courtney, Brooks and Becca from Kindred Home Health; Carla and Audrey from Visiting Angels; and Anne and Chad Sonnek, Debra Grayson and John Woods for their outstanding job of taking care of Helen so she could stay in her home she loved so much.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date on which her friends and family can safely gather and remember her.

More News

Betty W. Smith

Rogers Brooks

Richard Wildee Jr.

Eugene Jackson

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how you celebrate Christmas and New Year's?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • The Latest

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Local

Delivery truck ensnared in power lines early Wednesday

Local

State inmate dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

Business

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

Local

Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting

Local

PCA’s McGee: ‘We learn much about ourselves by studying the past’

BREAKING NEWS

Wreck involving emergency vehicle knocks out power to hundreds

Crime

Vicksburg teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Brandon

Local

Lane closure on Mississippi River bridge to continue through mid-January

Downtown Vicksburg

Current bar and restaurant restrictions will remain in place for New Year’s Eve

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 update: December now tied with August as pandemic’s deadliest month

Faith

Churches take different approaches to keeping Watch Night tradition

COVID-19

Vicksburg first responders begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Short of goal: There’s still time to support Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

COVID-19

Study: Kids get virus at gatherings more often than school