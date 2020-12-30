Larry Douglas Keith passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the age of 55.

Larry was born in Leland on May 31, 1965, the son of Eddie Larry Keith and Kaye Kent Keith Stevens. He was a collector and especially loved John Deere, airplanes and Ducks Unlimited. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Kaye Kent Stevens; his son, Jeremy Andrew Keith; and brother, Edwin Kevin Keith.

He is survived by his father, Eddie Larry Keith of Gainesville, Ga.; daughter, Abby Kaye Simon (Jacob); son, Cameron William Keith; brothers and sisters, Pennye K. Wade of Oxford, Tammy K. Clark of Delta City, Kristi K. Perkins of Jackson, Leni K. Merritt of Clearmont, Ga. and Niki Keith Bird of Gainesville, Ga.; grandchildren Carter, Olivia Kate, Maci Grace and Madilyn Claire; eight nephews and five nieces.

A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at noon at Hollandale Cemetery in Hollandale, with Brothers Jimmy Porter and Nick Smith officiating the service. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Anguilla.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Prestianni, Bob Price, Oscar Clark, Craig Boykin, Austin Heranney, Clifford Sardin, Jace Boykin and Wayne Wleczyk. Honorary pallbearers are his nephews.