expand
Ad Spot

December 30, 2020

Christopher Michael Hayes is escorted into Vicksburg Municipal Court Wednesday morning by Sgt. Claude Billings Wednesday morning. Hayes is charged with kidnapping his estranged wife Tuesday afternoon. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

By John Surratt

Published 10:51 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

A Vicksburg man is in custody and charged with kidnapping his estranged wife during an argument at Whataburger Tuesday.

During his initial court appearance Wednesday, Christopher Michael Hayes, 33, received a $100,000 bond from Municipal Judge Allen Derivaux Jr. Hayes’ case was also bound over to the grand jury.

According to reports from the Vicksburg Police Department, officers responding to a call from Whataburger, 3402 Hall’s Ferry Road, Tuesday afternoon were told that a woman, wearing an orange top, had been kidnapped by a man driving an older model black Ford F-150 pickup.

The truck was later stopped on East Clay Street near Wendy’s. The woman was uninjured and Hayes, the driver of the truck, was arrested.

The case remains under investigation.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Betty W. Smith

Rogers Brooks

Richard Wildee Jr.

Eugene Jackson

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how you celebrate Christmas and New Year's?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • The Latest

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Local

Delivery truck ensnared in power lines early Wednesday

Local

State inmate dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

Business

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

Local

Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting

Local

PCA’s McGee: ‘We learn much about ourselves by studying the past’

BREAKING NEWS

Wreck involving emergency vehicle knocks out power to hundreds

Crime

Vicksburg teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Brandon

Local

Lane closure on Mississippi River bridge to continue through mid-January

Downtown Vicksburg

Current bar and restaurant restrictions will remain in place for New Year’s Eve

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 update: December now tied with August as pandemic’s deadliest month

Faith

Churches take different approaches to keeping Watch Night tradition

COVID-19

Vicksburg first responders begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Short of goal: There’s still time to support Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

COVID-19

Study: Kids get virus at gatherings more often than school