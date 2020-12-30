expand
December 30, 2020

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

By Anna Kate Doiron

Published 11:48 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The sound of bacon sizzling in the skillet is music to Bubba Nettles’ ears. When grits, waffles, and pancakes joined in, it turned into one hot tune that has smothered social media and been covered hundreds of times.

A video of Bubba singing an impromptu song about breakfast has been viewed more than 11 million times on Tik Tok and Facebook. His daughter, Lydia Nettles, is to thank for capturing this moment. She surreptitiously filmed her father in the middle of his breakfast jam.

“My dad was in the middle of making breakfast, and out of nowhere he started to make up random songs,” Lydia said. “So I said, ‘I’ll start videoing,’ and it went viral.”

The video received more than 4,000 comments and 800,000 likes on Tik Tok. Some users even “dueted” or used the sound from the video to make their own. Lydia’s account has gained 38,000 followers since the video went viral.

The video somehow spread even more through the Facebook community, with 6.9 million views and 239,000 shares. 

Bubba received several messages from people who added music to the audio and created a song.

“It’s just something I do. I make up my own words to a song,” Bubba said. 

He thinks the entire thing is “hilarious.”

“My family always said, ‘You’re gonna wind up doing something stupid that you’re gonna get famous for,’” Bubba said.

His family was not surprised by the popularity of this video.

“They just said, ‘we told you,'” Bubba said.

Bubba was a coach at Vicksburg High School at the time the video was posted, and his students constantly begged him to sing the song. He began coaching at St. Aloysius this past fall, and it was no later than his first day on the job that the same request was made by his new students.

Teenagers are not the only fans of his songwriting. Bubba has been recognized several times around town by adults who saw the video on Facebook, and someone even made a shirt with his picture on the front and back. 

Normally, people would question the authenticity of a video like this, but his reaction at the end proves that Bubba just truly loves breakfast. He will just be a little more careful about who’s watching.

“Don’t get caught with your teenage daughter sneaking a video of you,” Bubba said.

