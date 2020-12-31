expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

By Tim Reeves

Published 4:47 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

In the months-long fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, December offered a dose of good news alongside a record amount of bad.

In its final report of the month, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced Thursday 51 new COVID-19 cases in Warren County, bringing the number reported during December to 956 cases. That figure made December the worst month thus far in the pandemic. The previous high had been 521 cases reported in July.

In fact, the number of cases confirmed in December was far more than the total number of cases reported in August, September, October and November — combined (841).

December also saw 21 reported deaths connected to the virus, a figure that tied August as the deadliest months of the pandemic.

And all of this came at a time when the COVID-19 vaccine was starting to be administered to Vicksburg and Warren County first responders and frontline medical personnel.

It is expected that residents of the area’s nursing homes will be among the next to get the vaccine, but that is likely still weeks away.

The new cases have also put a significant strain on the state’s healthcare industry, with the number of hospitalizations related to the virus reaching new highs. Locally, officials at Merit Health River Region reported a number of times during the month that the virus was testing the limits of the hospital’s intensive care capabilities.

The surge in cases correlated with the Thanksgiving holiday, and healthcare officials are worried the Christmas and New Year’s holiday activities will only worsen the already lofty numbers.

Since Warren County’s first case was reported on March 29, the county has now reported 2,743 cases and a total of 78 deaths.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Photo Gallery: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl

Postgame brawl mars Bulldogs’ bowl win over Tulsa

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Business

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

COVID-19

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Crime

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

BREAKING NEWS

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Local

Severe weather expected to ring in the New Year

Local

Weather affecting ongoing search for hunters

News

VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Local

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home

Local

Cook reaches goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Local

Delivery truck ensnared in power lines early Wednesday

Local

State inmate dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

Business

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

Local

Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting

Local

PCA’s McGee: ‘We learn much about ourselves by studying the past’