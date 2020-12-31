expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

By John Surratt

Published 2:09 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

Editor’s Note: Previous articles covering the devastating house fire on Shadow Wood Drive stated no injuries had been reported. That information had been received from officials at the scene but proved to be incorrect. We apologize for reporting that incorrect information. Please continue to pray for the Jackson family as they recover from this heartbreaking tragedy.

 

A Warren County man died in an early morning fire Thursday that destroyed a home on Shadow Wood Drive.

Lucius Jackson Jr., 78, was found in a bedroom of the home at 7 Shadow Wood Drive, Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Warren County Coroner Ron Regan. An autopsy was ordered.

Other residents in the house, a woman and four children, were able to get out of the home without apparent injuries.

Firefighters were called about 8:47 a.m. Members of the Fisher Ferry, Culkin and LeTourneau Volunteer Fire departments responded to the blaze. The cause is undetermined.

Briggs said everyone was asleep in the house when one of the children smelled smoke and woke his mother up. She saw fire in the kitchen and living room area and got the rest of the children out. Family members tried to get Jackson out but were unsuccessful, Briggs said.

“When we found out there was another person inside the house, we called Vicksburg Fire rescue and ambulance and (Vicksburg) Fire Chief Craig Danczyk,” Briggs said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Business

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

COVID-19

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Crime

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

BREAKING NEWS

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Local

Severe weather expected to ring in the New Year

Local

Weather affecting ongoing search for hunters

News

VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Local

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home

Local

Cook reaches goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Local

Delivery truck ensnared in power lines early Wednesday

Local

State inmate dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

Business

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

Local

Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting

Local

PCA’s McGee: ‘We learn much about ourselves by studying the past’