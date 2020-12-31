expand
December 31, 2020

Members of the Fisher Ferry Fire Department are battling a house fire at 7 Shadow Wood Lane on Thursday morning. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home

By Tim Reeves

Published 9:19 am Thursday, December 31, 2020

Editor’s Note: Previous articles covering the devastating house fire on Shadow Drive stated no injuries had been reported. That information had been received from officials at the scene but proved to be incorrect. We apologize for reporting that incorrect information. Please continue to pray for the Jackson family as they recover from this heartbreaking tragedy.

 

Warren County fire units battled a raging house fire early Thursday that killed an elderly man on Shadow Wood Drive.

The home, located at 7 Shadow Wood Drive, was fully-involved when units with the Fisher Ferry Fire Department arrived.

The victim, 78-year-old Lucius Jackson Jr.

Crews with the Culkin Fire Department and the Vicksburg Fire Department also responded. The initial call of the house fire was received by Vicksburg-Warren 911 at 8:47 a.m.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

