expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

Brian Culley, right, owner of Culley’s BBQ in Vicksburg, is pictured with his wife, Paige, his father, George, and children Madalyn and Mason. (Anna Kate Doiron/The Vicksburg Post)

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

By Anna Kate Doiron

Published 5:20 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

A new Vicksburg business has managed to thrive despite the challenges of 2020.

Culley’s BBQ opened in March 2020, just one month before in-person dining was shut down in April because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the obstacles, Culley’s BBQ continued to satisfy customers and was voted “Best Barbecue” by readers of The Vicksburg Post in the newspaper’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards.

Owner Brian Culley said he had not been aware that he had won the award until a friend congratulated him while he was shopping at the grocery store one day.

“I was shocked,” Culley said.

Culley’s is located at 3046 Indiana Ave. next to Corner Market.

While surprised, it seems Culley has had a niche for opening businesses at less than optimal times. 

In 2007, he bought Cuz’s Barbeque, which was just before the recession hit in 2008.

He operated that business for two years.

After closing in 2010, Culley then began managing multiple chain restaurants, which included Waffle House, McDonald’s and Sonic. Those managerial experiences, he said, helped him develop his ideal business.

“I wanted to open my own restaurant and see where I could take it,” he said.

Running his own business is tough compared to working with the cushion of a “multi-million dollar restaurant,” but, Culley said, it has been worth it.

“You have to be strict on yourself, which is tough,” Culley said. “It’s challenging, but it’s really rewarding.”

Culley gets to work each day at around 6 a.m. and does not leave until 8 p.m. As the owner, he has the flexibility to see his family during the long workday. His wife, Paige, and their children, Madalyn and Mason, will occasionally pop in for a visit.

“That’s nice. It’s my restaurant, and if I want my kids to come in and visit me during the day, they can,” Brian said.

One unique thing about Culley’s BBQ is that Brian skips the step of soaking the meat in barbecue sauce. He said he wants to let the customer have the say in how much sauce they want on their meat.

Culley said business has been steady outside of the lunch hour, but figures that’s because there are more people who are working from home and not eating lunch out.

With a thriving new business, and now being named “Best Barbecue” in the 2020 Readers Choice Awards, Culley said, he plans on continuing to serve Vicksburg with his unique style of barbecue.

“I enjoy getting up early, cooking food, and feeding people,” Culley said. “There’s not much more to it. I enjoy it when people tell me they enjoy their food.”

More News

Photo Gallery: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl

Postgame brawl mars Bulldogs’ bowl win over Tulsa

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Business

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

COVID-19

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Crime

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

BREAKING NEWS

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Local

Severe weather expected to ring in the New Year

Local

Weather affecting ongoing search for hunters

News

VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Local

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home

Local

Cook reaches goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Local

Delivery truck ensnared in power lines early Wednesday

Local

State inmate dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

Business

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

Local

Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting

Local

PCA’s McGee: ‘We learn much about ourselves by studying the past’