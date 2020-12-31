On Dec. 30, 2020, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother Terrell Gene Porter Sr. went home to his Lord.

Ted (as he liked to be called) was born in Straight Bayou on July 20, 1936. Later his family resided in Valley Park, where he made his home and raised a family.

Ted worked at Spencer Chemical Company starting in 1956 and retired from Vicksburg Chemical in 1998. He also farmed his family farm for 45 years. He loved sports and was known for his athletic ability and mentorship.

He was a member of Valley Park Baptist Church where he served his Lord as deacon, Sunday School teacher and chaired many committees. He loved his Bible study that was his routine every morning. He loved his Lord, his church, his family and his community where he lived his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin James Porter and Beulah McDuff Porter; brothers, James “Sonnyboy” Dwayne Porter, William Rodney “Bill” Porter; and sister, Betty Jean Kober.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sally Cooper Porter; his children, Dory Day (Tim), Sharon Hodnett (Billy), Terrell Porter (Leah); grandchildren, Parker Day, Jordan Day Huffman (Rickey), Jess Hodnett (Stephanie), Steven Hodnett, John Parker Porter, Cooper Porter, Miriam Porter; and great-grandchildren, Cori and Kate Hodnett. He is also survived by siblings, Sue Embry (Ray), Lucille Wooley (Thomas), Melvin Porter Jr. (Kathy), as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Valley Park Baptist Church with Bro. Adrian Fairchild and Bro. Ken Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow the service in Valley Park Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jess Hodnett, Steven Hodnett, Billy Hodnett, Tim Day, Rodney Porter, John Parker Porter, David Wansley, Scotty Evans and Parker Day. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Newman, Charlie Jones, Jimmy Braxton, “Sonny” Lester Mitchell, Thomas Wooley, Jack Cooper, Charles Kerr, Donald Oakes, Floyd Oakes, Ray Embry, Mike McMullen, Mickey Blackmon and Stanley Porter.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sharkey Issaquena Hospital, Dr. Andrew George, the nurses and staff at Baptist Hospital, Dr. Timothy Cannon, the staff of King’s Daughters Hospital of Brookhaven, Beverly Taylor with Hospice Ministries and the airlift service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valley Park Baptist Church.