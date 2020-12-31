expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

Terrell Gene Porter Sr

By Staff Reports

Published 12:33 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

On Dec. 30, 2020, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother Terrell Gene Porter Sr. went home to his Lord.

Ted (as he liked to be called) was born in Straight Bayou on July 20, 1936. Later his family resided in Valley Park, where he made his home and raised a family.

Ted worked at Spencer Chemical Company starting in 1956 and retired from Vicksburg Chemical in 1998. He also farmed his family farm for 45 years. He loved sports and was known for his athletic ability and mentorship.

He was a member of Valley Park Baptist Church where he served his Lord as deacon, Sunday School teacher and chaired many committees. He loved his Bible study that was his routine every morning. He loved his Lord, his church, his family and his community where he lived his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin James Porter and Beulah McDuff Porter; brothers, James “Sonnyboy” Dwayne Porter, William Rodney “Bill” Porter; and sister, Betty Jean Kober.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sally Cooper Porter; his children, Dory Day (Tim), Sharon Hodnett (Billy), Terrell Porter (Leah); grandchildren, Parker Day, Jordan Day Huffman (Rickey), Jess Hodnett (Stephanie), Steven Hodnett, John Parker Porter, Cooper Porter, Miriam Porter; and great-grandchildren, Cori and Kate Hodnett. He is also survived by siblings, Sue Embry (Ray), Lucille Wooley (Thomas), Melvin Porter Jr. (Kathy), as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Valley Park Baptist Church with Bro. Adrian Fairchild and Bro. Ken Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow the service in Valley Park Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jess Hodnett, Steven Hodnett, Billy Hodnett, Tim Day, Rodney Porter, John Parker Porter, David Wansley, Scotty Evans and Parker Day. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Newman, Charlie Jones, Jimmy Braxton, “Sonny” Lester Mitchell, Thomas Wooley, Jack Cooper, Charles Kerr, Donald Oakes, Floyd Oakes, Ray Embry, Mike McMullen, Mickey Blackmon and Stanley Porter.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sharkey Issaquena Hospital, Dr. Andrew George, the nurses and staff at Baptist Hospital, Dr. Timothy Cannon, the staff of King’s Daughters Hospital of Brookhaven, Beverly Taylor with Hospice Ministries and the airlift service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valley Park Baptist Church.

More News

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Business

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

COVID-19

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Crime

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

BREAKING NEWS

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Local

Severe weather expected to ring in the New Year

Local

Weather affecting ongoing search for hunters

News

VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Local

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home

Local

Cook reaches goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020

Crime

Vicksburg man charged with kidnapping estranged wife

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 cases in Warren County reach record level

Local

Delivery truck ensnared in power lines early Wednesday

Local

State inmate dies in Vicksburg medical facility

COVID-19

River City Rescue Mission halts services due to COVID-19 exposure

Business

Readers choose Chaney as Vicksburg’s best dentist once again

Local

Vicksburg teen charged with capital murder in Brandon shooting

Local

PCA’s McGee: ‘We learn much about ourselves by studying the past’