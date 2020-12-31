VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Editor’s Note: Previous articles covering the devastating house fire on Shadow Drive stated no injuries had been reported. That information had been received from officials at the scene but proved to be incorrect. We apologize for reporting that incorrect information. Please continue to pray for the Jackson family as they recover from this heartbreaking tragedy.

Warren County fire units battled a raging house fire early Thursday that killed an elderly man on Shadow Wood Drive.

The home, located at 7 Shadow Wood Drive, was fully-involved when units with the Fisher Ferry Fire Department arrived.

The victim, 78-year-old Lucius Jackson Jr.

Crews with the Culkin Fire Department and the Vicksburg Fire Department also responded. The initial call of the house fire was received by Vicksburg-Warren 911 at 8:47 a.m.

