January 2, 2021

Wardell L. Wince

By Staff Reports

Published 7:58 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

Wardell L. Wince, a Vicksburg resident and retired Marine veteran, passed away at the VA Home Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, following a brief illness.  He was 86.

He had worked as a security guard for Warren Central High School and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, retiring from the Marine Corps with the rank of staff sergeant. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom Wince and Hazel Sheppard; his brothers, Tom Wince III, Tony Wince, Walter Wince Bobo Wince; and sister, Wanda Wince. 

He is survived by his seven brothers Billy Wincer Sr. of Madison, Lonnie Riley f Minneapolis, Minn., Henry Murphy of Memphis, Tenn., Clarence Jones of Vicksburg, Terry Wince of Las Cruces, N.M., Morino Gray of Clinton and Terrell Wince of Texas; his seven sisters, Mary King of Memphis, Tenn., Betty Johnson of California, Toya Ford of Clinton, Thomasine Washington of Hernando, Rene Wince of Vicksburg, Riletta (Eddie) Williams of Memphis, Tenn. and Tonja Wince of Vicksburg.

Graveside services for Wardell Lane Wince will be held Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. 

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with strict social guidelines enforced and facial coverings are worn while inside the building. 

