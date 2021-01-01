Year in Review: Vicksburg at the forefront of changing state’s history

This is part of a series by the staff of The Vicksburg Post looking back at the top stories of 2020.
History was made when Mississippi voters went to the polls on Nov. 3 and cast their ballots in favor of a new state flag.
The “In God We Trust” flag, which is anchored by a magnolia blossom in the center, was supported by more than 78 percent of registered voters statewide and in Warren County the margin was similar.
Vicksburg’s support of the new flag was reflected by three of its own, who were involved in the process of retiring the former 126-year-old state flag with the Confederate Battle Flag imagery.
Prior to Gov. Tate Reeves signing House Bill 1796 that retired the old flag, Vicksburg native Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Vicksburg resident and State Sen. Briggs Hopson III were instrumental in getting the legislation passed and the former flag retired.
In an effort to design the new flag that would be placed on the ballot and voted on by Mississippi voters, a nine-member commission was appointed with Vicksburg resident Mack Varner serving as one of the appointees.
After being chosen, Varner said, “This was a heck of a responsibility and a very grave responsibility that we get it right. This flag is going to make a lasting change forever for generations from now. This is one historical event.”
