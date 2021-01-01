expand
Ad Spot

January 2, 2021

This aerial photo taken by Walter Frazier in June 2019 just a portion of the expansive flooding in the Yazoo Backwater Area. (Walter Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)

Year in Review: Vital backwater pumps project gets EPA’s blessing

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Friday, January 1, 2021

This is part of a series by the staff of The Vicksburg Post looking back at the top stories of 2020.

 

The Yazoo Backwater pumps, which were a major topic during the 2019 Mississippi River flood, again took a prominent place in 2020 after the Environmental Protection Agency gave its blessing to the project in December.

According to a letter from EPA Region 4 Director Mary Walker to Col. Robert Hilliard, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District, the EPA determined the proposed project was not subject to EPA’s 2008 Final Determination, which vetoed a similar project.

The proposed plan to install pumps in the Deer Creek area, included in recent reports by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is not the same plan once vetoed by the EPA and thus can proceed without the agency’s objection, according to the letter.

Walker said in the letter the District’s 2020 Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement “provides information and analysis regarding a similar but different Yazoo Pumps Project than was previously analyzed.”

The Corps’ final supplement to its draft environmental impact statement released in October reversed its previous stance that pumping out floodwater would harm wetlands. The reports said pumps would decrease the depth and duration of flooding in the rural Yazoo Backwater Area, and that rainfall would keep this part of the Delta from drying out.

The report’s release followed a lawsuit filed in federal claims court asking the court to force the Corps to install the pumps. 

The pumps were the final piece of the Yazoo Backwater Project authorized by Congress in 1941. The major piece of the project was the Yazoo Backwater Levee, completed in 1978. The EPA vetoed the pumps project in 2008.

More News

Twenty-twenty was more about the experiences than the virus

Who’s Hot

Improbable comeback pushes Southern Miss past UTEP

Alabama, Ohio State leap into national championship game

Crime

Local law enforcement agencies faced 14 homicides in 2020

Local

Year in Review: COVID-19 outbreak shaped 2020

Local

Year in Review: Vital backwater pumps project gets EPA’s blessing

Local

Year in Review: Heavy rains cause flooding and significant damage

Local

Year in Review: Vital MCITy project moves ahead

News

Year in Review: Heroic efforts by Vicksburg Police Officers honored

Local

Year in Review: Vicksburg at the forefront of changing state’s history

Local

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020

Business

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

COVID-19

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Crime

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

BREAKING NEWS

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Local

Severe weather expected to ring in the New Year

Local

Weather affecting ongoing search for hunters

News

VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Local

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home

Local

Cook reaches goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020