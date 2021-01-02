expand
Ad Spot

January 2, 2021

Southern Miss basketball player Jaron Pierre, Jr. (55) celebrates after the Golden Eagles beat UTEP 74-66 in overtime on Friday. Pierre finished with 15 points and six rebounds. (Southern Miss Athletics)

Improbable comeback pushes Southern Miss past UTEP

By Staff Reports

Published 12:03 am Saturday, January 2, 2021

HATTIESBURG — It may be a new year, but it’s the same streak for the Southern Miss men’s basketball team.

Southern Miss wiped out a seven-point deficit in the last 45 seconds of regulation, then dominated the overtime period for an improbable 74-66 victory over UTEP on Friday night.

Southern Miss (5-3, 1-0 Conference USA) won its fourth consecutive game. It will play UTEP (4-3, 0-1) again Saturday at 4 p.m. at Reed Green Coliseum.

“When you’re in a rebuilding situation, you can sometimes get a signature win,” Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said. “Of course, we won’t know that until we see what happens the next 17 games. It was a great start to league play. UTEP is a very talented, well-coached team. That comeback showed me something. I would have been proud of them even if we lost. They still defended and rebounded, and we found just enough offense to win.”

Tyler Stevenson led Southern Miss with 26 points and 10 rebounds. He also keyed the comeback with two big baskets in the final minute.

UTEP went on an 11-4 run late in the second half to take a seemingly-safe 60-53 lead. The Tyler Stevenson converted a three-point play and added a put-back with 23 seconds left to pull Southern Miss to within 60-58.

Jaron Pierre Jr.’s defense deep in the backcourt and almost near the baseline forced UTEP to step on the line, and Pierre was clutch again with a driving finger-roll around the top of the key with 15 seconds left for the tie.

UTEP was unable to get a shot off in its final possession.

The Golden Eagles (5-3, 1-0 C-USA) scored the first four points of overtime and led 66-63 with 1:11 left, and then Tae Hardy’s driving layup with 49 seconds left upped the lead.

UTEP missed two 3-pointers on the ensuing possession, and DeAndre Pinckney pulled down the rebound and hit the ensuing foul shots to effectively put it away.

“UTEP looks like a big-time team,” Ladner said. “They are big, strong, physical and quick. I was very proud of our guys for making some big plays to get us to overtime, and we took control from there. We played smart, got the ball in free-throw shooters’ hands and executed well on offense.”

Pierre finished with 15 points for Southern Miss, Hardy scored 11, and Pinckney had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Souley Boum led UTEP with 19 points, and Jamal Bieniemy scored 18 with seven assists.

More News

Twenty-twenty was more about the experiences than the virus

Who’s Hot

Improbable comeback pushes Southern Miss past UTEP

Alabama, Ohio State leap into national championship game

Crime

Local law enforcement agencies faced 14 homicides in 2020

Local

Year in Review: COVID-19 outbreak shaped 2020

Local

Year in Review: Vital backwater pumps project gets EPA’s blessing

Local

Year in Review: Heavy rains cause flooding and significant damage

Local

Year in Review: Vital MCITy project moves ahead

News

Year in Review: Heroic efforts by Vicksburg Police Officers honored

Local

Year in Review: Vicksburg at the forefront of changing state’s history

Local

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020

Business

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

COVID-19

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Crime

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

BREAKING NEWS

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Local

Severe weather expected to ring in the New Year

Local

Weather affecting ongoing search for hunters

News

VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Local

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home

Local

Cook reaches goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man

Local

Emergency Workers Christmas Appreciation Meal receives overwhelming response

Local

Video: Coach’s breakfast song goes viral in 2020