expand
Ad Spot

January 2, 2021

Visibility, river conditions improve as search for hunters continue

By John Surratt

Published 4:19 pm Saturday, January 2, 2021

Authorities were back on the Mississippi River Saturday as the search continued for two hunters missing since Dec. 3.

“We have nothing to report,” Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said as he and deputies searched the river Saturday afternoon. “We’ve been searching from where they put in at LeTourneau Landing to points south and still no recovery.”

Pace said the sheriff’s office’s boats have been searching from LeTourneau south to just inside the Claiborne County line. He said agents with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks are putting in at Letourneau, Port Gibson and Natchez.

Pace and Deputy Johnny Beauchamp searched the river Friday, but Pace said rough water pushed by high winds made the search difficult.

“Not only is it hard to use the boats, but the swells make it difficult to search the surface of the river,” he said. He said conditions were better Saturday.

The search for Zeb Hughes, 21, from Wesson, and 16-year-old Gunner Palmer of Brookhaven began late Dec. 3 after the two did not return from a planned hunting trip and were reported missing by their families.

Hughes and Palmer put out on the river from LeTourneau Landing that morning. Their truck and trailer were still at the landing when rescuers first arrived.

As the search for the young men prepared to enter its fifth week, Hughes’ father, Barry Hughes, wrote a Facebook post Dec. 28 asking people to pray for his son and the mothers of the two hunters.

“I know that I speak for all when I say we are thankful that God chose us to be their parents. Our prayers are that our loss will inspire boaters to practice boater safety to wear life preservers at all times, and that through this someone else’s life may be saved,” Hughes wrote.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Visibility, river conditions improve as search for hunters continue

Local gyms ready for post-New Year’s fitness push

Twenty-twenty was more about the experiences than the virus

Who’s Hot

Local

Visibility, river conditions improve as search for hunters continue

Business

Local gyms ready for post-New Year’s fitness push

Crime

Local law enforcement agencies faced 14 homicides in 2020

Local

Year in Review: COVID-19 outbreak shaped 2020

Local

Year in Review: Vital backwater pumps project gets EPA’s blessing

Local

Year in Review: Heavy rains cause flooding and significant damage

Local

Year in Review: Vital MCITy project moves ahead

News

Year in Review: Heroic efforts by Vicksburg Police Officers honored

Local

Year in Review: Vicksburg at the forefront of changing state’s history

Local

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020

Business

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

COVID-19

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Crime

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

BREAKING NEWS

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Local

Severe weather expected to ring in the New Year

Local

Weather affecting ongoing search for hunters

News

VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Local

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home

Local

Cook reaches goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations

Local

Supervisors to decide key appointments, leadership roles Monday

Local

Fuel tank explosion kills Louisiana man