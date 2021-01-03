expand
Ad Spot

January 4, 2021

Robert Friley III

By Staff Reports

Published 11:12 am Sunday, January 3, 2021

Robert “Bob” Friley, III, 77, a native and lifelong resident of Vicksburg passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his home.

Robert retired from International Paper and from the United States Army Reserve as a Command Sergeant Major.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert Jr and Inez; stepmother, Kathleen “Kitten” Friley; sisters, Elizabeth Berlier, Blanche Logue, Inez Larew; and daughter, Robin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Martha; sons Randy (Rennae) and Todd; grandchildren, James Friley (Annette), Jennifer Friley, Jessica McDaniel (Ryan), Nicholas Friley, Zachary Friley (Brittany), Sarah Friley, and Robert Isaiah Friley; his great children, Noah, Jayson, Lincoln, Mason, TJ, Cassidy and Wyatt.

He was a devoted member and deacon of Yokena Presbyterian Church and his missionary work with Living Waters.

A family visitation will take place Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at noon at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg with a graveside service with full military honors to follow at Green Acres Cemetery at 1 p.m. Pallbearers will be James Friley, Nicholas Friley, Zachary Friley, Robert Friley, Noah Friley and Jayson Friley.

More News

Our 2021 goal: Investing in Mississippi’s greatest asset, our citizens

Holland, Jackson reappointed to Board of Supervisor leadership positions

Authorities issue alert for missing Tallulah girl

Dr. Leonard Paul ‘Pop’ Neumann Jr.

Local

Holland, Jackson reappointed to Board of Supervisor leadership positions

BREAKING NEWS

Authorities issue alert for missing Tallulah girl

Local

Visibility, river conditions improve as search for hunters continues

Business

Local gyms ready for post-New Year’s fitness push

Crime

Local law enforcement agencies faced 14 homicides in 2020

Local

Year in Review: COVID-19 outbreak shaped 2020

Local

Year in Review: Vital backwater pumps project gets EPA’s blessing

Local

Year in Review: Heavy rains cause flooding and significant damage

Local

Year in Review: Vital MCITy project moves ahead

News

Year in Review: Heroic efforts by Vicksburg Police Officers honored

Local

Year in Review: Vicksburg at the forefront of changing state’s history

Local

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020

Business

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

COVID-19

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Crime

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

BREAKING NEWS

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Local

Severe weather expected to ring in the New Year

Local

Weather affecting ongoing search for hunters

News

VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Local

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home

Local

Cook reaches goal of running at least one mile each day in 2020

Local

Library announces temporary closure due to COVID-19 exposure

BREAKING NEWS

Alderman Mayfield contracts COVID-19 virus

Crime

City agrees to double reward money offered in unsolved homicide investigations