Authorities issue alert for missing Tallulah girl

Louisiana authorities are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Tallulah girl.

Monday, the Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office in an effort to locate an 11-year-old girl reported missing from her residence on Shoemaker Road, in Tallulah.

Emma Carter Ezell, 11, is described as a white female with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Carhartt pullover, grey/black leggings, possible “hoodie” style sweatshirt with white FILA brand tennis shoes.

Anyone having any information on Ezell’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.