January 4, 2021

Charles Leon Amos

By Staff Reports

Published 2:28 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

A celebration of life for Charles Leon Amos has been scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Charles will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services.

Charles was a very fun-loving person and he never met a stranger. He was a member of Mount Hebron Baptist Church and was a construction worker.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wade Elize; his grandmothers, Lucille Amos Brown and Mrs. Elize; a close cousin, Rodney Jefferson.

He leaves to cherish his transitioning, his mother, Jannie Amos; three sisters, Janice (Arron) Hearron, Memphis, Tenn., Donna Elzie, Vicksburg and Brenda Elzie, Longview, Texas; three brothers, Michael Amos, Alfred Amos both of Vicksburg and Tony Elize, West Monroe, La.; a host of other family members and friends.

Charles Amos transitioned Dec. 30, 2020, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 44. His final resting place will be at Mount Hebron Church Cemetery in Bovina.   

