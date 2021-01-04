expand
Ad Spot

January 4, 2021

Humane Society asks for public’s help in finding dogs’ owners

By Tim Reeves

Published 1:37 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

The Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society is seeking the public’s help in identifying two dogs brought in by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The two dogs were spotted late Sunday running in and out of traffic along Interstate 20 between Bovina and Flowers.

One dog is brindle in color wearing a red halter body collar, while the other brown dog is wearing a Seresto flea collar.

Anyone with information on who might be the owners of these dogs is asked to contact the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society at 601-636-6631.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Video: Jackson Police vow more arrests in interstate drag racing

International Paper awards $70,000 in grants to community organizations

‘Captain Jack’ Curtis, entrepreneur, wrestler, dies at 85

Rebecca Evans Johnson

Local

Video: Jackson Police vow more arrests in interstate drag racing

Business

International Paper awards $70,000 in grants to community organizations

Business

‘Captain Jack’ Curtis, entrepreneur, wrestler, dies at 85

Local

Humane Society asks for public’s help in finding dogs’ owners

Local

Holland, Jackson reappointed to Board of Supervisor leadership positions

BREAKING NEWS

Authorities issue alert for missing Tallulah girl

Local

Visibility, river conditions improve as search for hunters continues

Business

Local gyms ready for post-New Year’s fitness push

Crime

Local law enforcement agencies faced 14 homicides in 2020

Local

Year in Review: COVID-19 outbreak shaped 2020

Local

Year in Review: Vital backwater pumps project gets EPA’s blessing

Local

Year in Review: Heavy rains cause flooding and significant damage

Local

Year in Review: Vital MCITy project moves ahead

News

Year in Review: Heroic efforts by Vicksburg Police Officers honored

Local

Year in Review: Vicksburg at the forefront of changing state’s history

Local

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020

Business

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

COVID-19

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Crime

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

BREAKING NEWS

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Local

Severe weather expected to ring in the New Year

Local

Weather affecting ongoing search for hunters

News

VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Local

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home