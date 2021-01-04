expand
Ad Spot

January 4, 2021

International Paper awards $70,000 in grants to community organizations

By Staff Reports

Published 4:08 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

International Paper’s Vicksburg Mill announced Monday it had awarded $70,000 in International Paper Foundation grants to 15 area non-profits in 2020, demonstrating, the company said in a press release, its commitment to “education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet.”

“We are pleased to support local organizations in their efforts to make a difference,” said Jami Cameron, Vicksburg containerboard mill communications manager. “Our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed, and these grants are an investment in our family, friends and neighbors.”

Grants were awarded to the following organizations to fund community programs:

  • 456 Robotics
  • American Red Cross, Southwest Mississippi Chapter
  • Exchange Club of Vicksburg Child and Parent Development Center, Inc.
  • Good Shepherd Community Center
  • Grace Christian Counseling Center
  • Mississippi Children’s Museum
  • R12 Recovering Ministries
  • Redwood Elementary School
  • Salvation Army Vicksburg
  • Shape Up Sisters
  • Storehouse Community Food Pantry
  • Triumph Ministries, Inc./Kings Empowerment Center
  • Vicksburg Family Development Service
  • Warren- County Vicksburg Public Library
  • Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health

Grants were determined after a review by a committee of local employees. Recommendations are subsequently reviewed by the International Paper Foundation’s grants committee, which then must be confirmed and ratified by the foundation’s board of trustees.

Non-profit organizations interested in applying for an International Paper Foundation grant can visit www.ipgiving.com for more information. The new grant funding cycle began on Jan. 4. Applications will be accepted online until Aug. 13.

More News

Video: Jackson Police vow more arrests in interstate drag racing

International Paper awards $70,000 in grants to community organizations

‘Captain Jack’ Curtis, entrepreneur, wrestler, dies at 85

Rebecca Evans Johnson

Local

Video: Jackson Police vow more arrests in interstate drag racing

Business

International Paper awards $70,000 in grants to community organizations

Business

‘Captain Jack’ Curtis, entrepreneur, wrestler, dies at 85

Local

Humane Society asks for public’s help in finding dogs’ owners

Local

Holland, Jackson reappointed to Board of Supervisor leadership positions

BREAKING NEWS

Authorities issue alert for missing Tallulah girl

Local

Visibility, river conditions improve as search for hunters continues

Business

Local gyms ready for post-New Year’s fitness push

Crime

Local law enforcement agencies faced 14 homicides in 2020

Local

Year in Review: COVID-19 outbreak shaped 2020

Local

Year in Review: Vital backwater pumps project gets EPA’s blessing

Local

Year in Review: Heavy rains cause flooding and significant damage

Local

Year in Review: Vital MCITy project moves ahead

News

Year in Review: Heroic efforts by Vicksburg Police Officers honored

Local

Year in Review: Vicksburg at the forefront of changing state’s history

Local

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020

Business

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

COVID-19

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Crime

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

BREAKING NEWS

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Local

Severe weather expected to ring in the New Year

Local

Weather affecting ongoing search for hunters

News

VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Local

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home