International Paper awards $70,000 in grants to community organizations

International Paper’s Vicksburg Mill announced Monday it had awarded $70,000 in International Paper Foundation grants to 15 area non-profits in 2020, demonstrating, the company said in a press release, its commitment to “education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet.”

“We are pleased to support local organizations in their efforts to make a difference,” said Jami Cameron, Vicksburg containerboard mill communications manager. “Our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed, and these grants are an investment in our family, friends and neighbors.”

Grants were awarded to the following organizations to fund community programs:

456 Robotics

American Red Cross, Southwest Mississippi Chapter

Exchange Club of Vicksburg Child and Parent Development Center, Inc.

Good Shepherd Community Center

Grace Christian Counseling Center

Mississippi Children’s Museum

R12 Recovering Ministries

Redwood Elementary School

Salvation Army Vicksburg

Shape Up Sisters

Storehouse Community Food Pantry

Triumph Ministries, Inc./Kings Empowerment Center

Vicksburg Family Development Service

Warren- County Vicksburg Public Library

Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health

Grants were determined after a review by a committee of local employees. Recommendations are subsequently reviewed by the International Paper Foundation’s grants committee, which then must be confirmed and ratified by the foundation’s board of trustees.

Non-profit organizations interested in applying for an International Paper Foundation grant can visit www.ipgiving.com for more information. The new grant funding cycle began on Jan. 4. Applications will be accepted online until Aug. 13.