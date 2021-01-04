expand
Ad Spot

January 4, 2021

Video: Jackson Police vow more arrests in interstate drag racing

By Staff Reports

Published 4:57 pm Monday, January 4, 2021

JACKSON — One teenager has turned himself in and other arrests are expected in connection to a late Friday night drag race that blocked Interstate 55 in Jackson.

The video of the drag race, which blocked the interstate near the Lakeland Drive exit, went viral over the weekend sparking backlash from the community and Jackson city officials.

In addition to the vehicles racing and performing doughnuts in the interstate, spectators are seen videoing the incident with their phones and becoming dangerously close to the cars.

According to reports from Jackson media outlets, Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the video will lead to multiple arrests.

“You have jeopardized the lives of many people. It could have been a lot worse than what it was,” Davis said during a Monday press conference. “We will not tolerate it. That’s why we’ve increased patrols. It is dangerous to society to think you can shut down a major interstate.”

In comments made Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the Jackson Police Department would be expanding its coverage of interstates within the city limits.

More News

Video: Jackson Police vow more arrests in interstate drag racing

International Paper awards $70,000 in grants to community organizations

‘Captain Jack’ Curtis, entrepreneur, wrestler, dies at 85

Rebecca Evans Johnson

Local

Video: Jackson Police vow more arrests in interstate drag racing

Business

International Paper awards $70,000 in grants to community organizations

Business

‘Captain Jack’ Curtis, entrepreneur, wrestler, dies at 85

Local

Humane Society asks for public’s help in finding dogs’ owners

Local

Holland, Jackson reappointed to Board of Supervisor leadership positions

BREAKING NEWS

Authorities issue alert for missing Tallulah girl

Local

Visibility, river conditions improve as search for hunters continues

Business

Local gyms ready for post-New Year’s fitness push

Crime

Local law enforcement agencies faced 14 homicides in 2020

Local

Year in Review: COVID-19 outbreak shaped 2020

Local

Year in Review: Vital backwater pumps project gets EPA’s blessing

Local

Year in Review: Heavy rains cause flooding and significant damage

Local

Year in Review: Vital MCITy project moves ahead

News

Year in Review: Heroic efforts by Vicksburg Police Officers honored

Local

Year in Review: Vicksburg at the forefront of changing state’s history

Local

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020

Business

Readers name Culley’s BBQ Vicksburg’s best barbecue

COVID-19

December’s COVID-19 numbers show ever-worsening situation

Crime

Lawyer: Vicksburg teen shot neighbor in self-defense after attack

BREAKING NEWS

Elderly Vicksburg man dies in morning house fire

Local

Severe weather expected to ring in the New Year

Local

Weather affecting ongoing search for hunters

News

VIDEO: Morning fire engulfs Shadow Wood Drive home

Local

Morning fire destroys Vicksburg home