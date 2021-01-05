expand
January 5, 2021

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield

Alderman Mayfield, wife improving after bout with COVID-19

By John Surratt

Published 6:58 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield said he and his wife, Bertha, are improving after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The disease caused him to miss Monday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman.

“We’re doing pretty good; we had some rough days the past two days, but we’re both doing a whole lot better,” he said.

Mayfield said he and his wife expected to have a second test Friday. “Hopefully, we’ll test negative and we’ll be free of this,” he said.

Mayfield and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 28. Mayfield said he suffered “sweats” and chills from the disease, adding he caught the virus through a family gathering.

“This is nothing to play with as anyone who has had it will tell you,” he said. “Overall, we’re blessed when you consider what other people have gone through with this. We’re going to bounce back from this; we’re feeling good.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

