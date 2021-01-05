expand
Ad Spot

January 5, 2021

Laney Weeks, 9, killed her first deer on Dec. 18. Laney shot the 9-pointer with a .243 while hunting with her father and younger sister, Allie. The deer scored 137 points and weighed 190 pounds. Laney is the daughter of William and Becca Weeks of Vicksburg. She is a third-grader at St. Francis Xavier Elementary School. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post) • The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Pleast email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the name of the hunter and those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, the size of the animal, and any interesting details about the hunt. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Game Plan

By Staff Reports

Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com for publication Wednesday or Sunday. Be sure to include your name and phone number.

River Pirates softball
The Vicksburg River Pirates, a youth softball tournament team, will hold tryouts for its 2021 season in January. The program has teams in four age divisions — 10U, 12U, 16U and 18U.
Tryouts are at Halls Ferry Park on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m., Jan. 10 at 2 p.m., and Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.

Players should meet at the concession stand for sign-in.

For more information, contact James Townsend at 601-383-6447, or email him at townsendfpg@gmail.com.

VSO registration
Registration for the Vicksburg Soccer Organization’s spring 2021 season is open until Jan. 7.
There are leagues for boys and girls ages 5-14. The U5 and U6 leagues are both co-ed. Practices begin Jan. 18, games on Jan. 28, and the season ends March 4.

The registration fee is $35 per player, plus $60 for uniforms. VSO uniforms from previous seasons can be used.

For more information or to register, email Daniel Sumerall at danielsumerall08@hotmail.com or visit vsosoccer.org

Ole Miss baseball Ladies Forum
The Ole Miss baseball program will host its fifth annual Ladies Forum on Jan. 30.

The Forum is a one-day camp held for women who are interested in learning the ins and outs of the Rebel baseball program and baseball in general. The day starts with check-in at the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center at 8 a.m. From there, participants will spend the day at the Manning Center and the Ole Miss Baseball Performance Center with Rebel coaches, Ole Miss players and Diamond Girls.

During the event, attendees will be able to watch the Rebel baseball team scrimmage from the Diamond Club.

Registration and information can be found at the Ole Miss Baseball Camps website, or by contacting assistant coach Chris Cleary at cmcleary@olemiss.edu or 662-915-6643. Registration ends Jan. 28.

President’s Day Classic
Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host the President’s Day Classic youth baseball tournament Feb. 13-14. The USSSA-sanctioned tournament is for teams in the 7U-14U age groups.
There is no registration fee, and there is a three-game guarantee for participating teams.

For more information or to register, email tournament director, Nick Gibert at ngibert@17tournaments.com.

More News

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

Alderman Mayfield, wife improving after bout with COVID-19

Vicksburg man charged in connection to December home burglary

Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

Local

Alderman Mayfield, wife improving after bout with COVID-19

Crime

Vicksburg man charged in connection to December home burglary

Crime

Vicksburg men face felony drug charges

Crime

Suspect arrested for aggravated kidnapping of Tallulah child

Crime

Vicksburg man faces felony domestic violence, auto theft charges

Local

Legislators move closer to formally adopting new state flag

Business

Executive Director: Miss Mississippi events moving forward

Downtown Vicksburg

City accepts property for another downtown dog park

Local

VJHS’ Mitchell credits teaching with giving his life purpose

Local

Rising river, debris brings new challenges to search for missing hunters

Crime

Vicksburg native, charged in neighbor’s death, is out of jail

Local

Video: Jackson Police vow more arrests in interstate drag racing

Business

International Paper awards $70,000 in grants to community organizations

Business

‘Captain Jack’ Curtis, entrepreneur, wrestler, dies at 85

Local

Humane Society asks for public’s help in finding dogs’ owners

Local

Holland, Jackson reappointed to Board of Supervisor leadership positions

Local

Authorities issue alert for missing Tallulah girl

Local

Visibility, river conditions improve as search for hunters continues

Business

Local gyms ready for post-New Year’s fitness push

Crime

Local law enforcement agencies faced 14 homicides in 2020

Local

Year in Review: COVID-19 outbreak shaped 2020

Local

Year in Review: Vital backwater pumps project gets EPA’s blessing

Local

Year in Review: Heavy rains cause flooding and significant damage

Local

Year in Review: Vital MCITy project moves ahead