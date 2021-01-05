The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com for publication Wednesday or Sunday. Be sure to include your name and phone number.

River Pirates softball

The Vicksburg River Pirates, a youth softball tournament team, will hold tryouts for its 2021 season in January. The program has teams in four age divisions — 10U, 12U, 16U and 18U.

Tryouts are at Halls Ferry Park on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m., Jan. 10 at 2 p.m., and Jan. 16 at 1 p.m.

Players should meet at the concession stand for sign-in.

For more information, contact James Townsend at 601-383-6447, or email him at townsendfpg@gmail.com.

VSO registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Soccer Organization’s spring 2021 season is open until Jan. 7.

There are leagues for boys and girls ages 5-14. The U5 and U6 leagues are both co-ed. Practices begin Jan. 18, games on Jan. 28, and the season ends March 4.

The registration fee is $35 per player, plus $60 for uniforms. VSO uniforms from previous seasons can be used.

For more information or to register, email Daniel Sumerall at danielsumerall08@hotmail.com or visit vsosoccer.org

Ole Miss baseball Ladies Forum

The Ole Miss baseball program will host its fifth annual Ladies Forum on Jan. 30.

The Forum is a one-day camp held for women who are interested in learning the ins and outs of the Rebel baseball program and baseball in general. The day starts with check-in at the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center at 8 a.m. From there, participants will spend the day at the Manning Center and the Ole Miss Baseball Performance Center with Rebel coaches, Ole Miss players and Diamond Girls.

During the event, attendees will be able to watch the Rebel baseball team scrimmage from the Diamond Club.

Registration and information can be found at the Ole Miss Baseball Camps website, or by contacting assistant coach Chris Cleary at cmcleary@olemiss.edu or 662-915-6643. Registration ends Jan. 28.



President’s Day Classic

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host the President’s Day Classic youth baseball tournament Feb. 13-14. The USSSA-sanctioned tournament is for teams in the 7U-14U age groups.

There is no registration fee, and there is a three-game guarantee for participating teams.

For more information or to register, email tournament director, Nick Gibert at ngibert@17tournaments.com.