January 5, 2021

The "In God We Trust" flag, which was approved by Mississippi voters in November as the state's new flag is seen flying outside of Vicksburg's city hall. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Legislators move closer to formally adopting new state flag

By The Associated Press

Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

JACKSON (AP) — Mississippi is a short step from formally adopting a new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase “In God We Trust” to replace the former state flag legislators mothballed six months ago.

Voters approved the new flag in November after a commission recommended the design. Legislators must put a description of the new flag into state law.

House members voted 119-1 to do that Tuesday, moments after the 2021 legislative session started. The only “no” vote came from Rep. Steve Horne of Meridian. He was among the 23 House members who voted against retiring the old flag last year.

Senators are scheduled to finish passing the bill for the new flag Wednesday, and Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign it into law.

“This new flag boldly declares our trust in God, as a state,” House Speaker Philip Gunn said Tuesday. “As we enter into a new year, a new session, may God bless our efforts and may God bless the state of Mississippi as we set sail under this new flag.”

Mississippi legislators voted in late June to get rid of the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem — a red field with a blue X topped by 13 white stars. Mississippi had used the same flag since 1894, and critics have said for generations that the banner was a racist symbol that failed to represent a state with the largest percentage of Black residents in the nation.

Rep. Robert Johnson of Natchez was among the leaders who worked to retire the Confederate-themed flag. He said Tuesday that the new flag represents a better future.

“It’s an indication that as a Legislature and state, we can find a way to come together to meet the needs of all of the people of the state of Mississippi,” Johnson said.

