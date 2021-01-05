expand
January 5, 2021

Suspect arrested for aggravated kidnapping of Tallulah child

By Staff Reports

Published 6:12 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

TALLULAH — A child reported missing by the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police has been found safe and the man who reportedly abducted her is in custody.

According to a release from Louisiana State Police, officials announced that Emma Carter Ezell, 11, had been found safe and returned to her family. Authorities also announced that Angel Ramirez, 22, was arrested and booked into the Grant Parish Jail on aggravated kidnapping, as a fugitive from Madison Parish, with a $500,000 bond.

According to the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ezell went missing and was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday.

During the course of the investigation, Ezell was located at a home in Grant Parish by officials with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grant Parish is located just north of Alexandria, La.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

“The Louisiana State Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, would like to take this opportunity to thank our media partners and the general public for sharing this information,” the agency said in a release Tuesday evening. “This collaborated effort was instrumental in returning the child safely to her family.”

