January 5, 2021

Dennis Hall

Vicksburg man faces felony domestic violence, auto theft charges

By Staff Reports

Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, January 5, 2021

A Vicksburg man is facing multiple felony charges — one of which stemming from an incident in July.

Dennis Hall, 38, of Vicksburg, was arrested Dec. 31 on two felony warrants. He is charged with one count of felony domestic violence in connection to an altercation involving his estranged wife on July 24.

Hall is also charged with one count of auto theft for taking a vehicle from Kirk Brothers Ford on Dec. 29.

During his initial court appearance in Warren County Justice Court Judge Marcie Southerland Monday, Hall received a $2,500 bond on the felony domestic violence charge and a $2,500 bound on the charge of auto theft. The cases were also bound over to the grand jury.

 

In other reports:

• On Monday, at 5:55 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 200 block of Willow Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim reported someone stole her 2015 Toyota 4Runner. The vehicle was unsecured.

Auto Burglary

• On Monday, at 6:16 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Central Drive in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone stole their wallet containing $300 from his 2012 Honda Accord. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

• On Monday, at 7:27 a.m., officers responded to the Vicksburg High School baseball field, 3710 Drummond St., in reference to a burglary. The complainant reported someone stole one Dewalt nail gun, one Senco nail gun, and one Rigid nail gun, valued at $300 each.

• On Monday, at 9:36 a.m., officers responded to the Ameristar Hotel, 4155 Washington St., in reference to an auto burglary. The victim reported someone broke into her 2010 Ford Fusion, taking Social Security cards, bankcards, toiletries and clothing.

• On Monday, at 4:33 p.m., officers took a report of a theft that occurred in the 300 block of John Allen Street. The victim reported someone stole their Smith & Wesson 9mm from the center console of his 2017 Chevy Silverado.

